Salads

Caesar Salad
$11.00

Chopped romaine, Cherry tomatoes, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Chicken

Greek Salad
$11.00

Spring Kale mix Cucumber, Red Onion, Black olives, Pepperoncini, Cherry Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Parsley, Blackened chicken

South Western Salad
$13.00

Spring Kale mix, Cherry tomatoes, Red onions, Black bean & corn salsa, Cojito cheese, Avacado, tortilla strips, Cilantro, Blackened chicken

Buffalo Salad
$13.00

Spring Kale mix, Cherry tomatoes, Red onions, Croutons, Bacon, Blue cheese, Blackened chicken, Buffalo sauce

Cobb Salad
$12.00

Spring Kale mix, Cherry tomatoes, Cucumber, Croutons, Bacon, Colby cheese, Boiled egg, Avocado

Asian Salad
$11.00

Spring Kale mix, Red cabbage, Shredded carrots, Cashews, Edamame, Wonton crisps, Sesame seeds, Cilantro, Grilled chicken

Italian Salad
$11.00

Chopped romaine, Mozzerella, Garbanzo beans, Proscuitto, Parmesan Cheese

Build Your Own Salad
$8.00

Cold Bowls

Acai Bowl
$11.00

Acai Berry Mix, Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Toasted coconut, Honey

Yogurt Bowl
$11.00

Vanilla Greek Yogurt, Pineapple, Mango, Granola, Toasted Coconut, Honey

Hot Bowls

Mac & Cheese Bowl
$15.00

Mac & Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Bread Crumbs

Fajita Bowl
$15.00

Rice, Onions, Peppers, Black Bean & Corn Salsa, Jalapeno, Adobe Sauce, Blackened Chicken, Cilantro

Carribean Bowl
$15.00

Rice, Pineapple, Mango, Black Beans, Blackened chicken, Jerk Sauce

Jambalaya Bowl
$15.00

Rice, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Blackened Chicken, Peppers, Onions, Cajun Spice, Scallions

Greek Bowl
$11.00

Quinoa, Cucumber, Red onion, Garbanzo, Kalamata Olives, Feta, Honey

Teriyaki Bowl
$15.00

Rice, Broccoli, Shredded Carrots, Cashews, Wonton Strips, Sesame Seeds, Grilled Chicken, Teriyaki Sauce

Bakery

Bread

Sourdough Batard
$8.00
Philly Baguette 2 Pack
$6.00
French Baguette
$5.00
Cinnamon Roll
$3.50

Croissants

Spinach Feta Croissant
$4.00
Almond Croissant
$4.00
Chocolate Croissant
$4.00
Butter Crossaint
$4.00
Cheese Croissant
$4.00

Strudel

Strawberry Cheese Strudel
$5.00
Apple Strudel
$5.00

Bagels

Everything Bagel
$4.00
Plain Bagel
$4.00
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel
$4.00
Sesame Bagel
$4.00
Blueberry Bagel
$4.00

Muffins

Chocolate Chip Muffin
$4.00
Banana Nut Muffin
$4.00

Spiced muffin, topped with coffe cake crumble

Blueberry Muffin
$4.00

Blueberry filled, sugar topped

Orange Cranberry Muffin
$4.00

Scones

Raspberry Pistachio
$3.50

Candy

Candy
$5.00
Cookies
$2.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip
$6.00
Peanut Butter
$6.00
Oatmeal Raisin
$6.00

NA Drinks

Drinks

Coffee
$2.50
Gold Peak Tea
$4.00

Coke Products

Dasani
$3.00
Sprite
$3.00
Dr Pepper
$3.00
Coke
$3.00

Monster Products

Monster Java Mean Bean
$4.00
Monster Ultra Zero
$4.00
Monster
$4.00
Monster Java Loca Moca
$4.00

Powerade Products

Orange
$4.00
Grape
$4.00
Fruit Punch
$4.00
Mountain Berry Blast
$4.00

Waters

Aha Sparkling Blueberry Pomegranate
$4.00
Smart Water
$4.00
Aha Sparkling Lime Watermelon
$4.00
Cucumber Lime Smart Water
$4.00

Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee

Dunkin Donuts French Vanilla
$4.00
Dunkin Donuts Mocha
$4.00
Dunkin Donuts Iced Coffee
$4.00