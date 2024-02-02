Skip to Main content
FOOD
DRINKS
Snack Bar & Carryout Snacks
Sandwiches
Hot Dogs
Side Items
Salads
Add Ons
Bratwurst
Snack Bar & Carryout Snacks
Chicken Tenders w/ Fries
$10.00
French Fries
$4.00
Chili Cheese Fries
$7.00
Chips
$1.25
Candy Bar
$1.75
Cheese Fries
$6.00
Gum
$0.35
Sandwiches
Chicken Tender Sandwich
$6.00
Par 9 w/chips
$8.00
Par 9 w/fries
$9.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$6.00
Pulled Pork W/ Chips
$7.25
Pulled Pork With Fries
$9.00
Par9
$7.00
Side Items
Home Fries
$4.00
Eggs
$4.00
Sausage
$4.00
Bacon
$4.00
White Toast
$1.50
Wheat Toast
$1.50
Biscuit
$1.50
Fries
$4.00
ice cup
$1.00
Salads
Side Salad
$4.00
Chicken Tender Salad
$9.00
Add Ons
Onion
$0.50
Green Pepper
$0.50
Mushrooms
$0.50
Cheese
$1.00
Bratwurst
Bratwurst
$5.00
Bratwurst with Onions and peppers
$6.00
Coke Products
$3.00
Bottled Water
$2.50
To-Go Coffee (Large)
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Out of stock
Milk
$2.00
Out of stock
To-Go Coffee (Small)
$1.00
Energy Drink
$3.50
