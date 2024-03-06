Munchie's 420 Cafe 6639 Superior Ave.
Full Menu
Wings
- 5 Piece Wings$8.99
- 10 Piece Wings$14.99
- 20 Piece Wings$24.99
- Fire in Your Hole!!$32.99Out of stock
10 wings. Wimps need not apply. A top secret formulation of some of the hottest peppers in the world. Challenge requires 24 hours advance notice, subject to availability. Participants must be 18 years of age and of sound mind and body. Identification is re
Phat Sandwiches
- Fat Sandy$15.99
Two cheeseburgers, chicken fingers, onions hoops, spuds, & mozzarella sticks, topped with mac & cheese
- Daddy$16.99
Cheesesteak with sautéed onions, mushrooms & peppers, chicken fingers, mozzarella sticks, spuds, and a cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup and cheese sauce
- Fat Momma$15.99
Cheesesteak with sautéed onions, mushrooms & peppers, mozz sticks, and spuds, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Fat Dutch$14.99
Chicken fingers, bacon, melted Cheddar, & spuds with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo & ketchup
- Fat Hippy$19.00
Two veggie burgers, sautéed onions, mushrooms & peppers, broccoli cheese bites, and spuds topped with Cheddar cheese sauce
- Fat Storm$15.99
Garlic bread cheesesteak with tots, brown gravy and provolone
- Fat Fire Philly$15.99
Philly cheesesteak with cream cheese jalapeño poppers, topped with mac and cheese, jalapeños and sriracha
- Fat Dickie$14.99
Chicken finger philly with mushrooms, onions & peppers, onion hoops, mozzarella sticks & cheese sauce
- Fat Nathaniel New$14.99
Foot-long Nathan's beef dog, curly fries, hoops, chili, onions, & Cheddar
Burgers & Dawgs
- Foot Long Nate's Dog$10.99
All-beef nathan's brand hot dog. Top it with ketchup, mustard, onion, or relish
- Chili & Cheese Dawg$11.99
All-beef nathan's brand hot dog with homemade chili and cheddar cheese sauce
- Half Pound Cheese Burger$11.99
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup & mustard
- Malibu Burger New$10.99
Vegan veggie burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickles
- Muncharoni & Cheese Burger$13.99
Half pound cheeseburger topped with bacon & mac and cheese
- The Humongo Burger$14.49
Full pound of beef cooked to order!
- Ed's Special New$10.99
Two quarter pound cheeseburgers with American, onion, pickles & special sauce
Sammiches
- Nashville Hot Chicken New$11.99
Hand-breaded fried chicken tossed in hot Nashville seasoning with pickles
- Tango Turkey$12.99Out of stock
Turkey, bacon, melted Cheddar, lettuce, onion & ranch
- The Baked Italian$12.99
Pepperoni, salami, ham, provolone, with lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers & Italian dressing
- BLT Chicken Club$12.99
Grilled chicken with cheese and bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo stacked on triple Texas toast
- Pressed Cubano$12.99
Spanish pork and ham, Swiss cheese, & pickles, with mayo and mustard
Sweet Stuff
- Fried Oreos$4.99
With chocolate or salted caramel
- Fried Twinkies$6.99
With marshmallow cream, strawberry, white chocolate, caramel, or chocolate
- After School Special New$4.20
Deep fried pb&j uncrustable with marshmallow topping
- Cheesecake Egg Rolls$7.99
With blueberry, strawberry, white chocolate, caramel, or chocolate
- Nice Krispy Treats$4.20Out of stock
- Chocolate Chip Brownies$5.99
- Caramel Apple Cheesecake New$8.49Out of stock
- Blueberry Flapjack Cake New$9.99
- Assorted Cookies$2.49Out of stock
Selection varies daily
Munchitizers
- Dankalicious Nugz$9.49
Sesame, teriyaki, bbq sauces with sesame seeds
- Boombastic Nugz$9.49
Spicy boom sauce with red pepper flakes
- Bacon Good-a Mac Bites$9.99
Served with cheese sauce or ranch
- Broccoli &Cheese Bites$8.99
Served with cheese sauce or ranch
- Covered Spuds$10.99
Gold rush spuds with Cheddar, bacon & ranch
- Queso Loaded Tots New$10.99Out of stock
Served with salsa or cheese sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
Served with marinara
- Disco Fries$12.99
Fries with brown gravy and American cheese
- Sweet Corn Bites$7.49
Served with Thai chili sauce or ranch
- Cream Cheese Poppers$8.99
Served with Thai chili sauce
- Nachos$8.99
Chips with nacho cheese, sour cream & salsa
Legal Greens
Fat Wraps
- Sante-Fe Wrap$11.99
Grilled or crispy chicken, corn, lettuce, tomato, cheese & Sante Fe sauce
- Taco Wrap$11.99
Taco beef with onions, jalapeños, lettuce, cheese, salsa & sour cream
- Thai Peanut Wrap$12.99
Grilled or crispy chicken, lettuce, carrots, cucumber, peanut sauce & crunchy noodles
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Chicken with lettuce, croutons, shredded parm & creamy Caesar
Sidepieces
Dank 'Dillas
- Fiesta Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
Grilled chicken, salsa, diced red onion & jalapeño with cheese
- Cheezadilla$10.99
Shredded Cheddar, Monterey jack & yellow American with cheese sauce
- Mac & Cheezadilla$11.99
Macaroni &cheese with extra cheese and served with ranch dressing
- Philly Steakadilla$12.99
Works philly cheesesteak with mushrooms, onions, peppers
- The Beebadilla$14.99
Chicken tossed in hot sauce, bacon, tortilla chips & cheese with bleu cheese
Famous Phillies
- OG Philly Works$13.79
Now Even Meatier! Cheesesteak with "The works" sautéed onions, mushrooms, & peppers
- Plain Jane Philly$16.49
More meat, more cheese, no works
- Chicken Works Philly$13.79
Grilled chicken cheesesteak, with the works
- Chicken Finger Philly$13.79
Chicken tenders with the works, & cheese sauce
- Pizza Philly$14.49
Mozzarella, sautéed onions, mushrooms & peppers topped with marinara
- Garbage Philly$13.79
Sautéed onions, mushrooms, peppers, black olives, banana peppers, pickles, lettuce and tomato
- Taco Philly$13.79
Taco seasoned works philly with sour cream & marinara
4:20 Breakfast
- Kickin' Chicken$13.99
Fried chicken with pepperjack cheese and hot honey on a belgian waffle
- Steak and Eggs Wrap$13.99
Philly cheesesteak with scrambled eggs, diced red onion and tater tots
- Breakfast Wrap$11.99
Sausage patties, bacon, scrambled eggs, tomato, hash browns & cheese
- Fat Morning$13.99
Sausage patties, bacon, scrambled eggs, hash browns, peppers and onions stuffed into an amoroso roll, topped with Cheddar cheese
- Fat Hungry Morning$15.99
Country fried steak, bacon, scrambled eggs, and hashbrowns stuffed into an amoroso roll topped with home-made sausage gravy
- Wake and Bake Burger$15.99
Two quarter pound bacon Cheddar cheeseburgers on Belgian waffles with hashbrowns and sausage patties, topped with sausage gravy & maple syrup