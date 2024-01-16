Munchies
MILKSHAKES
CEREAL MILKSHAKES
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shake$6.99
- Frosted Flakes Shake$6.99
- Strawberry Frosted Flakes Shake$6.99
- Chocolate Frosted Flakes Shake$6.99
- Fruity Pebbles Shake$6.99
- Cookie Crisp Shake$6.99
- Cap'n Crunch Shake$6.99
- Pops Shake$6.99
- Apple Jacks Shake$6.99
- French Toast Crunch Shake$6.99
- Cocoa Pebbles Shake$6.99
- Lucky Charms Shake$6.99
- Frosted Krispies Shake$6.99
FOOD
CHEAP EATS MENU
- $5 Burger Box$5.00
4oz Hand made Beef burger lightly smashed with onions, never frozen with or without cheese. Comes with a bag of munchies, and a canned beverage or bottled water.
- $5 Wing Box$5.00
(5) wings, bag of munchies, and a can of soda or bottle of water.
- $5 Shrimp Box$5.00
(6) Jumbo fried shrimp, bag of munchies, and a canned soda or bottled water
WINGS
BURGERS
- Burger Deluxe$6.99
4oz beef patty smashed and topped with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cooked onions, ketchup, and Mayo
- Cheeseburger Deluxe$6.99
4oz beef patty smashed and topped with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cooked onions, ketchup, and mayo.
- Double Cheeseburger Deluxe$8.99
8oz beef patty smashed and topped with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cooked onions, ketchup, and mayo.
- Bacon Cheeseburger Deluxe$8.99
4oz beef patty smashed and topped with bacon, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, cooked onions, ketchup, and mayo.
SHRIMP-N-FISH
DRINKS
BOTTLED WATER
SWEET TREATS
