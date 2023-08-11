Munchies Pizza
Full Menu
Personal Pizza
Personal Pizza
Personal The Munchies Special
Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, and roma tomatoes
Personal Maui-Waui
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage & Pineapple.
Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza
Light Pizza Sauce, Chicken Breast, Cheese, Red Onions, B.B.Q. Sauce, Cilantro.
Personal Pesto De Vei
Pesto sauce, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and vegan cheese
Personal Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, Chicken Breast or Shrimp, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Garlic.
Personal The Club
Ranch dressing, cheese, chicken breast, roma tomatoes, bacon pieces, and red onions
Personal Vegetarian Pizza
All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives & Garlic.
Personal Greek Veggie Pizza
All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives, Garlic & Feta Cheese.
Personal Meat Eater Pizza
Meat Eater Heavily Loaded With All The Meats, Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Beef Bacon Bits, Meatballs, Italian Sausage.
Personal Margherita
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil and garlic.
Personal Sarafina
Creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, sliced pepperoncinis, garlic, and basil
Personal Pizza Roma
Pizza sauce, cheese, chicken breast, mushrooms, sliced artichoke, and garlic
Personal White Knight
Ricotta cheese, fresh roma tomatoes, and garlic
Personal Santa Fe Pizza
Southwest sauce, cheese, onions, olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, and chicken or beef
Personal Shrimp Murphy
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, onions, garlic, and jalapeños
Small Pizza
SM Pizza
SM The Munchies Special
Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, and roma tomatoes
SM Maui-Waui
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage & Pineapple.
SM BBQ Chicken Pizza
Light Pizza Sauce, Chicken Breast, Cheese, Red Onions, B.B.Q. Sauce, Cilantro.
SM Pesto De Vei
Pesto sauce, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and vegan cheese
SM Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, Chicken Breast or Shrimp, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Garlic.
SM The Club
Ranch dressing, cheese, chicken breast, roma tomatoes, bacon pieces, and red onions
SM Vegetarian Pizza
All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives & Garlic.
SM Greek Veggie Pizza
All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives, Garlic & Feta Cheese.
SM Meat Eater Pizza
Meat Eater Heavily Loaded With All The Meats, Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Beef Bacon Bits, Meatballs, Italian Sausage.
SM Margherita
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil and garlic.
SM Sarafina
Creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, sliced pepperoncinis, garlic, and basil
SM Pizza Roma
Pizza sauce, cheese, chicken breast, mushrooms, sliced artichoke, and garlic
SM White Knight
Ricotta cheese, fresh roma tomatoes, and garlic
SM Santa Fe Pizza
Southwest sauce, cheese, onions, olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, and chicken or beef
SM Shrimp Murphy
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, onions, garlic, and jalapeños
SM The Mind Blower
A party pleaser! This one has all of the toppings. Anchovies only upon request
Medium Pizza
Med Pizza
Med The Munchies Special
Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, and roma tomatoes
Med Maui-Waui
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage & Pineapple.
Med BBQ Chicken Pizza
Light Pizza Sauce, Chicken Breast, Cheese, Red Onions, B.B.Q. Sauce, Cilantro.
Med Pesto De Vei
Pesto sauce, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and vegan cheese
Med Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, Chicken Breast or Shrimp, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Garlic.
Med The Club
Ranch dressing, cheese, chicken breast, roma tomatoes, bacon pieces, and red onions
Med Vegetarian Pizza
All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives & Garlic.
Med Greek Veggie Pizza
All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives, Garlic & Feta Cheese.
Med Meat Eater Pizza
Meat Eater Heavily Loaded With All The Meats, Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Beef Bacon Bits, Meatballs, Italian Sausage.
Med Margherita
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil and garlic.
Med Sarafina
Creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, sliced pepperoncinis, garlic, and basil
Med Pizza Roma
Pizza sauce, cheese, chicken breast, mushrooms, sliced artichoke, and garlic
Med White Knight
Ricotta cheese, fresh roma tomatoes, and garlic
Med Santa Fe Pizza
Southwest sauce, cheese, onions, olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, and chicken or beef
Med Shrimp Murphy
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, onions, garlic, and jalapeños
Med The Mind Blower
A party pleaser! This one has all of the toppings. Anchovies only upon request
Large Pizza
LG Pizza
LG The Munchies Special
Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, and roma tomatoes
LG Maui-Waui
Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage & Pineapple.
LG BBQ Chicken Pizza
Light Pizza Sauce, Chicken Breast, Cheese, Red Onions, B.B.Q. Sauce, Cilantro.
LG Pesto De Vei
Pesto sauce, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and vegan cheese
LG Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, Chicken Breast or Shrimp, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Garlic.
LG The Club
Ranch dressing, cheese, chicken breast, roma tomatoes, bacon pieces, and red onions
LG Vegetarian Pizza
All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives & Garlic.
LG Greek Veggie Pizza
All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives, Garlic & Feta Cheese.
LG Meat Eater Pizza
Meat Eater Heavily Loaded With All The Meats, Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Beef Bacon Bits, Meatballs, Italian Sausage.
LG Margherita
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil and garlic.
LG Sarafina
Creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, sliced pepperoncinis, garlic, and basil
LG Pizza Roma
Pizza sauce, cheese, chicken breast, mushrooms, sliced artichoke, and garlic
LG White Knight
Ricotta cheese, fresh roma tomatoes, and garlic
LG Santa Fe Pizza
Southwest sauce, cheese, onions, olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, and chicken or beef
LG Shrimp Murphy
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, onions, garlic, and jalapeños
LG The Mind Blower
A party pleaser! This one has all of the toppings. Anchovies only upon request
Fresh Salads
Antipasto
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, pepperoni, salami, red onions, olives, pepperoncinis, roma tomatoes, and mozzarella
Greek Salad
Feta cheese, romaine, and iceberg lettuce, olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, and pepperoncinis
Chicken Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce, chicken breast, pepperoncinis, cheese, black olives, red onions, and tomatoes
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing on the side
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Sandwiches
Appetizers
Pizza Stix
With Cheese
4 Pieces Chicken Tenders
6 Pieces Chicken Tenders
4 Pieces Mozzarella Stix
6 Pieces Mozzarella Stix
4 Pieces Jalapeño Poppers
6 Pieces Jalapeño Poppers
Sampler Combo
Mozzarella Stix, Chicken Tenders, and Jalapenos Poppers.