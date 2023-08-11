Full Menu

Personal Pizza

Personal Pizza

$8.49
Personal The Munchies Special

Personal The Munchies Special

$12.49

Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, and roma tomatoes

Personal Maui-Waui

Personal Maui-Waui

$12.49

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage & Pineapple.

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

Personal BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.49

Light Pizza Sauce, Chicken Breast, Cheese, Red Onions, B.B.Q. Sauce, Cilantro.

Personal Pesto De Vei

Personal Pesto De Vei

$12.49

Pesto sauce, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and vegan cheese

Personal Alfredo Pizza

Personal Alfredo Pizza

$12.49

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, Chicken Breast or Shrimp, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Garlic.

Personal The Club

Personal The Club

$12.49

Ranch dressing, cheese, chicken breast, roma tomatoes, bacon pieces, and red onions

Personal Vegetarian Pizza

Personal Vegetarian Pizza

$12.49

All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives & Garlic.

Personal Greek Veggie Pizza

Personal Greek Veggie Pizza

$12.49

All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives, Garlic & Feta Cheese.

Personal Meat Eater Pizza

Personal Meat Eater Pizza

$12.49

Meat Eater Heavily Loaded With All The Meats, Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Beef Bacon Bits, Meatballs, Italian Sausage.

Personal Margherita

Personal Margherita

$12.49

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil and garlic.

Personal Sarafina

Personal Sarafina

$12.49

Creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, sliced pepperoncinis, garlic, and basil

Personal Pizza Roma

Personal Pizza Roma

$12.49

Pizza sauce, cheese, chicken breast, mushrooms, sliced artichoke, and garlic

Personal White Knight

Personal White Knight

$12.49

Ricotta cheese, fresh roma tomatoes, and garlic

Personal Santa Fe Pizza

Personal Santa Fe Pizza

$12.49

Southwest sauce, cheese, onions, olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, and chicken or beef

Personal Shrimp Murphy

Personal Shrimp Murphy

$12.49Out of stock

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, onions, garlic, and jalapeños

Small Pizza

SM Pizza

$13.99
SM The Munchies Special

SM The Munchies Special

$20.99

Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, and roma tomatoes

SM Maui-Waui

SM Maui-Waui

$20.99

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage & Pineapple.

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

SM BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.99

Light Pizza Sauce, Chicken Breast, Cheese, Red Onions, B.B.Q. Sauce, Cilantro.

SM Pesto De Vei

SM Pesto De Vei

$20.99

Pesto sauce, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and vegan cheese

SM Alfredo Pizza

SM Alfredo Pizza

$20.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, Chicken Breast or Shrimp, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Garlic.

SM The Club

SM The Club

$20.99

Ranch dressing, cheese, chicken breast, roma tomatoes, bacon pieces, and red onions

SM Vegetarian Pizza

SM Vegetarian Pizza

$20.99

All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives & Garlic.

SM Greek Veggie Pizza

SM Greek Veggie Pizza

$20.99

All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives, Garlic & Feta Cheese.

SM Meat Eater Pizza

SM Meat Eater Pizza

$20.99

Meat Eater Heavily Loaded With All The Meats, Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Beef Bacon Bits, Meatballs, Italian Sausage.

SM Margherita

SM Margherita

$20.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil and garlic.

SM Sarafina

SM Sarafina

$20.99

Creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, sliced pepperoncinis, garlic, and basil

SM Pizza Roma

SM Pizza Roma

$20.99

Pizza sauce, cheese, chicken breast, mushrooms, sliced artichoke, and garlic

SM White Knight

SM White Knight

$20.99

Ricotta cheese, fresh roma tomatoes, and garlic

SM Santa Fe Pizza

SM Santa Fe Pizza

$20.99

Southwest sauce, cheese, onions, olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, and chicken or beef

SM Shrimp Murphy

SM Shrimp Murphy

$20.99Out of stock

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, onions, garlic, and jalapeños

SM The Mind Blower

SM The Mind Blower

$26.99

A party pleaser! This one has all of the toppings. Anchovies only upon request

Medium Pizza

Med Pizza

$17.99
Med The Munchies Special

Med The Munchies Special

$24.99

Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, and roma tomatoes

Med Maui-Waui

Med Maui-Waui

$24.99

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage & Pineapple.

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

Med BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Light Pizza Sauce, Chicken Breast, Cheese, Red Onions, B.B.Q. Sauce, Cilantro.

Med Pesto De Vei

Med Pesto De Vei

$24.99

Pesto sauce, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and vegan cheese

Med Alfredo Pizza

Med Alfredo Pizza

$24.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, Chicken Breast or Shrimp, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Garlic.

Med The Club

Med The Club

$24.99

Ranch dressing, cheese, chicken breast, roma tomatoes, bacon pieces, and red onions

Med Vegetarian Pizza

Med Vegetarian Pizza

$24.99

All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives & Garlic.

Med Greek Veggie Pizza

Med Greek Veggie Pizza

$24.99

All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives, Garlic & Feta Cheese.

Med Meat Eater Pizza

Med Meat Eater Pizza

$24.99

Meat Eater Heavily Loaded With All The Meats, Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Beef Bacon Bits, Meatballs, Italian Sausage.

Med Margherita

Med Margherita

$24.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil and garlic.

Med Sarafina

Med Sarafina

$24.99

Creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, sliced pepperoncinis, garlic, and basil

Med Pizza Roma

Med Pizza Roma

$24.99

Pizza sauce, cheese, chicken breast, mushrooms, sliced artichoke, and garlic

Med White Knight

Med White Knight

$24.99

Ricotta cheese, fresh roma tomatoes, and garlic

Med Santa Fe Pizza

Med Santa Fe Pizza

$24.99

Southwest sauce, cheese, onions, olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, and chicken or beef

Med Shrimp Murphy

Med Shrimp Murphy

$24.99Out of stock

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, onions, garlic, and jalapeños

Med The Mind Blower

Med The Mind Blower

$31.99

A party pleaser! This one has all of the toppings. Anchovies only upon request

Large Pizza

LG Pizza

$19.99
LG The Munchies Special

LG The Munchies Special

$27.99

Pizza sauce, cheese, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, red onions, bell peppers, and roma tomatoes

LG Maui-Waui

LG Maui-Waui

$27.99

Pizza Sauce, Cheese, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage & Pineapple.

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

LG BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.99

Light Pizza Sauce, Chicken Breast, Cheese, Red Onions, B.B.Q. Sauce, Cilantro.

LG Pesto De Vei

LG Pesto De Vei

$27.99

Pesto sauce, spinach, tomatoes, garlic, and vegan cheese

LG Alfredo Pizza

LG Alfredo Pizza

$27.99

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella & Parmesan Cheeses, Chicken Breast or Shrimp, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms & Garlic.

LG The Club

LG The Club

$27.99

Ranch dressing, cheese, chicken breast, roma tomatoes, bacon pieces, and red onions

LG Vegetarian Pizza

LG Vegetarian Pizza

$27.99

All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives & Garlic.

LG Greek Veggie Pizza

LG Greek Veggie Pizza

$27.99

All The Veggies, Pizza Sauce, Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Green Peppers, Artichoke, Black Olives, Garlic & Feta Cheese.

LG Meat Eater Pizza

LG Meat Eater Pizza

$27.99

Meat Eater Heavily Loaded With All The Meats, Pepperoni, Salami, Canadian Bacon, Beef Bacon Bits, Meatballs, Italian Sausage.

LG Margherita

LG Margherita

$27.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil and garlic.

LG Sarafina

LG Sarafina

$27.99

Creamy alfredo sauce, mozzarella cheese, roma tomatoes, sliced pepperoncinis, garlic, and basil

LG Pizza Roma

LG Pizza Roma

$27.99

Pizza sauce, cheese, chicken breast, mushrooms, sliced artichoke, and garlic

LG White Knight

LG White Knight

$27.99

Ricotta cheese, fresh roma tomatoes, and garlic

LG Santa Fe Pizza

LG Santa Fe Pizza

$27.99

Southwest sauce, cheese, onions, olives, jalapeños, tomatoes, and chicken or beef

LG Shrimp Murphy

LG Shrimp Murphy

$27.99Out of stock

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, onions, garlic, and jalapeños

LG The Mind Blower

LG The Mind Blower

$37.99

A party pleaser! This one has all of the toppings. Anchovies only upon request

Fresh Salads

Antipasto

$6.59+

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, pepperoni, salami, red onions, olives, pepperoncinis, roma tomatoes, and mozzarella

Greek Salad

$6.59+

Feta cheese, romaine, and iceberg lettuce, olives, red onions, roma tomatoes, and pepperoncinis

Chicken Salad

$6.59+

Romaine and iceberg lettuce, chicken breast, pepperoncinis, cheese, black olives, red onions, and tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$6.59+

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons, and caesar dressing on the side

Buffalo Chicken Wings

6 Pieces Buffalo Chicken Wings

$6.99

12 Pieces Buffalo Chicken Wings

$12.99

18 Pieces Buffalo Chicken Wings

$18.49

Sandwiches

Meatball

$8.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese & meatballs.

Italian

$8.99

Salami, pepperoni, canadian bacon, mozzarella cheese, onion, tomatoes, lettuce and basil flakes.

Chicken Pesto

$8.99

BBQ Chicken

$8.99

Chicken Santa Fe

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Veggie

$7.99

Sausage

$9.49

Appetizers

Pizza Stix

$4.99

With Cheese

4 Pieces Chicken Tenders

$4.59

6 Pieces Chicken Tenders

$6.89

4 Pieces Mozzarella Stix

$4.29

6 Pieces Mozzarella Stix

$6.39

4 Pieces Jalapeño Poppers

$4.29

6 Pieces Jalapeño Poppers

$6.39

Sampler Combo

$12.79

Mozzarella Stix, Chicken Tenders, and Jalapenos Poppers.

Garlic Bread w/cheese

$4.99

Sides

Sauce On The Side

Merchandise

Munchies T-Shirt

$19.99

Beverages

2 Ltr. Bottle of Soda

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99

Lemon-lime

$3.99

Pepsi

$3.99

12 oz Can of Soda

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Root Beer

$1.50

Lemon-Lime

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50