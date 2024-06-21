Munchies x high end 600 Quintard Ave
Lunch @ Munchies
- 10pc wing combo
10pc wing combo. Your choice of flavor. Fries or okra. + kool aid.$16.50
- High End Special
5pc Whole Wings, Fries or okra. + kool aid$16.50
- Munchies Special
4pc whole wing covered with hot sauce, ketchup, & lemon pepper. With fries + kool aid$13.00
- Catfish Plate
2pc fish with fries or okra + kool aid$14.50
- Pork Chop Plate
2pc pork chop with fries or okra. +Kool Aid$13.50
- Loaded Baked Potato
Chicken or Shrimp. Butter,Cheese,Broccoli, Diced Ham, Bacon Bits, Chopped Chives. + Kool Aid$16.00
- Alfredo
Alfredo + Roll Chicken or Shrimp$16.00
- Chicken & Waffle
3pc whole wing with bagel waffle + kool aid$14.50
- Kool Aid$3.25
- Top Of The Morning
Fish & Grits, Toast or Biscuit + OJ$12.50
- Munchie’s Chicken & Waffle
Belgain Waffle w/ 2pc chicken wings. + OJ$10.50
- Next Level Bowl
12oz bowl filled w Grits,eggs,cheese, and one choice of meat.$10.00
- Mama’s Breakfast Sandwich
Texas Toast/ Light Bread Egg Sandwich w 1 choice of meat.$9.50
- High End Ave.
Belgian Waffle, Eggs, Grits, Biscuit, And 1 Choice of meat. +OJ$13.50
- Pork Chop Breakfast Plate
2pc pork chop, Eggs, And Chopped Potatoes W/ Onions. +OJ$14.50
- Supreme
2pc Fish With Okra and Grits. +Biscuit + OJ$15.50
- Blueberry Waffle
Belgian Blue Berry Waffle$6.00
- Grits
Side of grits.$3.50
- Eggs
2 eggs$3.00