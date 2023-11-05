MUNCH’IN Meals Universal Plaza
Lunch
- MUNCH’INS Sliders$9.99
3 Mini Smash Burgers on Hawaiian Roll Buns, Topped with onions
- MUNCH’INS Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled Or Fried Chicken Sandwich on Potato Bread Bun topped with pickles
- MUNCH’INS Burger$9.99
Beef Pattie On Hawaiian Roll Bread Topped with onions
- MUNCH’INS Wings$9.99
4 Fried Wings with a flavor of Choice
- MUNCH’INS Tropical Salad$9.99
Tropical Salad topped with tomatoes, pineapple, strawberries, cheese, cucumbers, lettuce, feta cheese, black olives & a choice to add Meat
- MUNCH’INS Mac & Cheese$6.99
Creamy 4 Cheese Mac & Cheese topped with Buffalo sauce & a choice to add Meat
- SIGNATURE MUNCH’INS Pasta$13.99
Creamy 4 Cheese Signature Pasta with a side of Garlic bread & a choice to add Meat
- Fried Fish$9.99
Fried Fish of your choice to a golden crisp. Tilapia, Swai, Whiting
Dinner
Sides
MUNCH’IN Meals Universal Plaza Location and Ordering Hours
(470) 696-4844
Closed • Opens Monday at 10:30AM