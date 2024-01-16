Skip to Main content
Munchville
Munchville-ny, llc 19 Sheridan ave
19 Sheridan ave, Troy, NY 12180
Combos
Sandwiches
Deep Fried
Drinks
Snacks
Chkn Tender combo
$15.00
Hamburger Combo
$15.00
Cheeseburger combo
$16.00
Hot Dog Combo
$12.00
Chk Quesso combo
$15.00
Cheese Quesso Combo
$12.00
Munchinator
Dlb Bacon Cheese Burger, with 2 pattys, cheese and Bacon added each layor, choice of fries
$19.00
Steak Queso combo
$15.00
Cheese Burger
$9.00
Hamburger
$8.00
Chkn Quessidilla
$12.00
Cheese Quessidilla
$10.00
Hot Dog
$3.00
Steak Queso
$12.00
Munchinator
$15.00
Chkn Tender
$12.00
LG fries
$10.00
Lg Fries Loaded
$12.00
Small fries
$6.00
Sm Loaded Fries
$8.00
Mac Bites
$6.00
Sweet Fries
$9.00
Onion Ring
$6.00
Mozz Sticks
$6.00
Lemonade
$8.00
Strawberry Lemonade
$9.00
Soda - Can
$2.00
Bottle Water
$2.00
Gatorade
$2.00
Popcorn
$4.00
Cotton Candy
$5.00
Side of Cheese
$1.00
EX Sauce
$0.50
Deep Fried Oreos
$6.00
(518) 542-8280
19 Sheridan ave, Troy, NY 12180
