Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Mutant Brewing 121 N Washington Ave.
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Food Menu
Merchandise
Small Plates/Sharable
Soup/Salad
Flatbreads
Handhelds
Charcuterie Boards
Snacks
8 Mile Pizza
Food Menu
Small Plates/Sharable
Charcuterie Board
$16.99
Baked Pretzel Sticks
$9.99
Hummus Trio
$10.99
Smoked Gouda Mac n Cheese
$12.99
Local Pierogies
$9.99
Chips & Guacamole
$10.99
Mexican Street Corn
$10.99
Soup/Salad
French Onion Soup
$7.99
Chili
$8.99
Beet Salad
$9.99
House Salad
$9.99
Caesar Salad
$9.99
Flatbreads
Caprese Flatbread
$11.99
Truffle Mushroom Flatbread
$12.99
Hummus Flatbread
$11.99
Margarita Flatbread
$11.99
Chipotle Avocado Cucumber Flatbread
$12.99
Skinny Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
$12.99
Handhelds
Crabcake Sandwich
$16.99
Loaded Hot Dog
$9.99
Pulled Chicken Tacos
$12.99
Pulled Pork Tacos
$12.99
Panini 1
$12.99
Panini 2
$12.99
Grilled Cheese 1
$11.99
Charcuterie Boards
Single
$14.00
Double
$20.00
Quad
$40.00
Snacks
Chips
$1.00
Jerky
$8.00
8 Mile Pizza
Cheese
$12.00
Pepperoni
$14.00
Vodka Sauce
$13.00
Buffalo
$14.00
Merchandise
Hats
Black Jungle Trucker
$25.00
Blue Trippy
$25.00
Blue Trippy Rope
$25.00
Custom Smiley
$30.00
Custom Trippy
$30.00
Gray Trippy Trucker
$25.00
Maroon Trippy Rope
$25.00
Navy Trippy Trucker
$25.00
Purple Trippy
$25.00
Yellow Trippy
$25.00
Tees
Black
$25.00
Pink
$25.00
Purple
$25.00
White
$25.00
Zip Hoodies
Black
$45.00
Gray
$45.00
Light Blue
$45.00
Navy
$45.00
Salmon
$45.00
Mutant Brewing 121 N Washington Ave. Location and Ordering Hours
(570) 241-1135
121 N Washington Ave., Scranton, PA 18503
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement