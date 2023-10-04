2x points for loyalty members
Murph's Irish Pub
Food Menu
Appetizers
French Fries
Onion Rings
Onion Petals w/Blooming Onion Sauce
Loaded Fries
with Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Dressing
Tator Tots
Quesadilla
Flour Tortillas w/Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Wings (10 wings)
Served w/Blue Cheese or Ranch and Celery
Wing Dings or Boneless Wings
served with choice of blue cheese or ranch and celery
Nachos
topped with black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno pepper and cheese
Mozzarella Sticks
with marinara sauce
Personal Pizza - Cheese (Toppings additional)
10" personal cheese pizza
Potato Skins
topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions, served with sour cream
Chicken Tenders
Made with fresh chicken breasts and erved with choice of sauce
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (3 Egg Rolls)
Homemade eggrolls with philly steak and cheese. Option of onion or no onions
Funnel Fries
Hot and Sweet Funnel Fries with Chocolate & Caramel dipping sauces
Steamed Shrimp
Stuffed Mushrooms
Salads
Cold Sandwiches
Tuna Salad Sandwich
with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Salad Sandwich
with lettuce and tomato
Roasted Turkey Sandwich
slow roasted in house
Roast Beef Sandwich
slow roasted in house
The BLT
Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato
Club Sandwich
choice of roast beef, turkey, ham, tuna salad, or chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and bacon
Soups
Hot Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
with potato chips and pickle
Reuben
Pub Favorite! Choice of corned beef, turkey or pastrami, sauerkraut or coleslaw served on grilled rye with thousand island dressing
Keilbasa and Sauerkraut
Hot Roast Beef Au Jus
Meatball Sandwich
Homemade fresh daily
Grilled Chicken Breast
with lettuce and tomato
Burgers and Cheesesteaks
Daily Specials
Backdraft
Chicken, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce & Jalapenos on a Kaiser Role. Served with Fries
Sliders
Three mini cheeseburgers served with fries
Sandwich & Soup
Half a Club with your selection of meats served with a cup of soup du jour
Nigerian Club
Roast Beef & Turkey Club made the way you want. Served with chips
Turkey Bacon Melt
Turkey, Bacon & Ranch on a Bagel served with Fries
Tuna Melt
English Muffin topped with tuna, tomato and cheese broiled. Served with chips
Shrimp Wrap
Grilled Shrimp with lettuce, bacon and ceaser dressing in a toasted wrap. Served with chips.
New Yorker Club
Roast Beef & Pastrami Club made the way you want. Served with chips
Montecristo
Grilled sandwich with Ham, Swiss, Pickles and mustard with an egg dip on sourdough. Served with chips.
Barnyard
Chicken, Steak & Bacon smoothered with BBQ sauce on a sub roll. Served with fries.
1/4 Dog with Tots
1/4 lb hot dog served with tator tops
Shrimp Lejon
Shrimp wrapped in Bacon with Lejon Sauce (5)
1/4 Dog with Sweet Potato Fries
1/4 lb hot dog served with sweet potato fries
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Chicken Parm Sandwich with marinara sauce and cheese. Served with fries
Mini Subs
Choice of meat served on a sub rolls made the way you want. Served with chips
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp served over pasta in a garlic sauce.
Pizza Rolls
Homemade cheesy pizza eggrolls (2)
Rodeo Burger
Cheeseburger with bacon, onion rings and bbq sauce. Served with fries.
Crabcake Sandwich
Homemade crabcake sandwich on a kaiser roll with cocktail or tartar. Served with fries
Fried Flounder Sandwich
Beer battered Flounder sandwich served with fries
Personal Pizza - Cheese
Personal cheese pizza (toppings additional)
Flatbread Pizza - Cheese
Personal flatbread pizza with cheese (toppings additional)
Stuffed Mushrooms
Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms (5)
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms (5)
Meatloaf
Homemade meatload with mashed potatoes, veggies and brown gravy
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
Pizza flatbread with BBQ chicken
Avocado BLT
BLT sandwich with avocado. Served with chips
Cheeseburger Quesadilla
Cheeseburger quesadilla with lettuce and tomatoes
Pepperoni Pizza Quesadilla
Pepperoni and cheese pizza quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Buffalo Chicken quesadilla with blue cheese
Cheese Steak Eggrolls
Homemade cheese steak eggrolls with fried onions & cheese
Zucchini Boats
Homemade and fresh zucchini boats with cheese and crusted parmesan (2)
Eggsalad Sandwich
Egg salad sandwich served with chips
Tacos
Three tacos in a flour tortilla. Choose between shrimp or fish