Food Menu

Appetizers

French Fries

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.00

Onion Petals w/Blooming Onion Sauce

$8.50
Loaded Fries

$11.00

with Bacon, Scallions, Cheddar Cheese and Ranch Dressing

Tator Tots

$6.00
Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour Tortillas w/Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Wings (10 wings)

$15.00

Served w/Blue Cheese or Ranch and Celery

Wing Dings or Boneless Wings

$12.00

served with choice of blue cheese or ranch and celery

Nachos

$10.00

topped with black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeno pepper and cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

with marinara sauce

Personal Pizza - Cheese (Toppings additional)

$10.00

10" personal cheese pizza

Potato Skins

$9.00

topped with cheddar cheese, bacon and scallions, served with sour cream

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Made with fresh chicken breasts and erved with choice of sauce

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls (3 Egg Rolls)

$12.00

Homemade eggrolls with philly steak and cheese. Option of onion or no onions

Funnel Fries

$7.50

Hot and Sweet Funnel Fries with Chocolate & Caramel dipping sauces

Steamed Shrimp

$12.50
Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Salads

Side Salad

$5.50
Wedge Salad

$10.00

iceberg, tomato, bacon and blue cheese

Garden Salad

$10.00

Chef Salad

$14.00

with roasted turkey, ham, provolone, swiss and egg wedges

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Cold Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.00

with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

with lettuce and tomato

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

slow roasted in house

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00

slow roasted in house

The BLT

$9.00

Classic bacon, lettuce and tomato

Club Sandwich

$12.00

choice of roast beef, turkey, ham, tuna salad, or chicken salad with lettuce, tomato and bacon

Soups

Crock of French Onion Soup

$8.50

Homemade with beef stock, caramalized onions, topped with melted cheese and onion straws

Chili

$7.50

Warm and delicious made with ground beef, beans and mix of peppers

Soup de Jour

$7.00

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

with potato chips and pickle

Reuben

$12.00

Pub Favorite! Choice of corned beef, turkey or pastrami, sauerkraut or coleslaw served on grilled rye with thousand island dressing

Keilbasa and Sauerkraut

$12.00

Hot Roast Beef Au Jus

$12.00

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

Homemade fresh daily

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.00

with lettuce and tomato

Burgers and Cheesesteaks

Charbroiled 8 oz Burger

$12.00

Cooked to your temperature

Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Made with fresh chicken breast

Daily Specials

Backdraft

$12.50

Chicken, Cheddar, BBQ Sauce & Jalapenos on a Kaiser Role. Served with Fries

Sliders

$12.00

Three mini cheeseburgers served with fries

Sandwich & Soup

$12.00

Half a Club with your selection of meats served with a cup of soup du jour

Nigerian Club

$12.00

Roast Beef & Turkey Club made the way you want. Served with chips

Turkey Bacon Melt

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon & Ranch on a Bagel served with Fries

Tuna Melt

$11.00

English Muffin topped with tuna, tomato and cheese broiled. Served with chips

Shrimp Wrap

$11.00

Grilled Shrimp with lettuce, bacon and ceaser dressing in a toasted wrap. Served with chips.

New Yorker Club

$14.00

Roast Beef & Pastrami Club made the way you want. Served with chips

Montecristo

$13.00

Grilled sandwich with Ham, Swiss, Pickles and mustard with an egg dip on sourdough. Served with chips.

Barnyard

$13.00

Chicken, Steak & Bacon smoothered with BBQ sauce on a sub roll. Served with fries.

1/4 Dog with Tots

$9.00

1/4 lb hot dog served with tator tops

Shrimp Lejon

$12.00

Shrimp wrapped in Bacon with Lejon Sauce (5)

1/4 Dog with Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

1/4 lb hot dog served with sweet potato fries

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich with marinara sauce and cheese. Served with fries

Mini Subs

$10.00

Choice of meat served on a sub rolls made the way you want. Served with chips

Shrimp Scampi

$12.00

Shrimp served over pasta in a garlic sauce.

Pizza Rolls

$6.00

Homemade cheesy pizza eggrolls (2)

Rodeo Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger with bacon, onion rings and bbq sauce. Served with fries.

Crabcake Sandwich

$12.50

Homemade crabcake sandwich on a kaiser roll with cocktail or tartar. Served with fries

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$9.00

Beer battered Flounder sandwich served with fries

Personal Pizza - Cheese

$9.00

Personal cheese pizza (toppings additional)

Flatbread Pizza - Cheese

$6.00

Personal flatbread pizza with cheese (toppings additional)

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.00

Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms (5)

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$12.00

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms (5)

Meatloaf

$16.00

Homemade meatload with mashed potatoes, veggies and brown gravy

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$11.00

Pizza flatbread with BBQ chicken

Avocado BLT

$11.00

BLT sandwich with avocado. Served with chips

Cheeseburger Quesadilla

$12.50

Cheeseburger quesadilla with lettuce and tomatoes

Pepperoni Pizza Quesadilla

$11.00

Pepperoni and cheese pizza quesadilla

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken quesadilla with blue cheese

Cheese Steak Eggrolls

$12.00

Homemade cheese steak eggrolls with fried onions & cheese

Zucchini Boats

$6.00

Homemade and fresh zucchini boats with cheese and crusted parmesan (2)

Eggsalad Sandwich

$8.00

Egg salad sandwich served with chips

Tacos

$10.00

Three tacos in a flour tortilla. Choose between shrimp or fish

Phillies Specials

$1 Dogs

$1.00

Phillies home only

Liquor

Vodka

BARTON

$6.00+

CIROC

$9.00+

GREY GOOSE

$9.00+

PINNACLE CHERRY

$7.00+

PINNACLE GRAPE

$7.00+

PINNACLE VANILLA

$7.00+

3 OLIVES PINEAPPLE

$7.00+

W. SON LIME

$7.00+

W. SON LEMON

$7.00+

W. SON BLUEBERRY

$7.00+

W. SON WATERMELON

$7.00+

W. SON STRAWBERRY

$7.00+

W. SON RASPBERRY

$7.00+

W. SON CUCUMBER

$7.00+

W. SON PEACH

$7.00+

W. SON GRAPEFRUIT

$7.00+

W. SON ORANGE

$7.00+

TITOS

$7.00+

SMIRNOFF SOUR

$7.00+

SMIRNOFF R,W,B

$7.00+

STATESIDE

$7.50+

STEEL BLU

$7.00+

Gin

BARTON GIN

$6.00+

BEEFEATER

$7.00+

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$7.50+

TANGERAY

$7.00+

Rum

BARTON RUM

$6.00+

BACARDI

$7.00+

BACARDI LIMON

$7.00+

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00+

MYERS

$7.00+

MOUNT GAY

$7.00+

PARROT BAY

$7.00+

MALIBU

$7.00+

Tequila

MONTEZUMA TEQUILLA

$6.00+

CASAMIGOS

$8.00+

CUTWATER BLANCO

$7.00+

CUTWATER RESPASADO

$7.00+

DON JULIO

$9.00+

JOSE GOLD

$7.00+

JOSE SILVER

$7.00+

PATRON

$9.00+

1800

$7.50+

Whiskey

BARTON WHISKEY

$6.00+

BULLEIT

$7.00+

KNOB CREEK

$7.50+

JACK DANIEL'S

$7.50+

JACK DANIEL'S FIRE

$7.50+

JACK DANIEL'S HONEY

$7.50+

DICKEL

$7.00+

IRISH MIST

$7.00+

SOUTHERN COMFORT

$7.00+

JIM BEAM

$7.00+

JIM BEAM FIRE

$7.00+

JIM BEAM VANILLA

$7.00+

TULLEMORDEW

$7.50+

SLANE

$7.00+

MAKERS MARK

$7.50+

WILD TURKEY

$7.00+

WOODFORD RESERVE

$9.00+

POWERS

$6.00+

2 GINGERS

$6.00+

CROWN ROYAL

$7.50+

CROWN APPLE

$7.50+

CROWN PEACH

$7.50+

SEAGRAMS 7

$7.00+

SEAGRAMS VO

$7.00+

OLD GRANDAD

$7.00+

JAMESON

$7.50+

JAMESON BARREL

$7.50+

CANADIAN CLUB

$7.00+

YUKON JACK

$7.00+

SKREWBALL

$0.00+

Paulie - Whiskey

$6.50

Scotch

CHIVAS REGAL

$8.00+

DEWARS

$7.00+

J & B

$7.00+

JOHNNY WALKER BL

$9.00+

JOHNNY WALKER RD

$7.00+

AMBLER CONTRADICTION

$7.50+

Liqueurs/Cordials

AMARETTO BARTON

$6.00+

DISARONO

$8.00+

GOLDSCHLAGER

$7.00+

RUMPLEMINTZ

$7.00+

COINTREAU

$7.00+

DRAMBUIE

$8.00+

FRANGELICA

$7.50+

GRAND MARINER

$7.50+

JAGERMEISTER

$7.50+

KAHLUA

$7.50+

SAMBROSCO

$6.00+

FIREBALL

$7.00+

RUM CHATA

$7.50+

RUM CHATA PEPPERMT

$7.50+

CREME DE MENTH WHITE

$6.00+

CREME DE MENTH GR

$6.00+

BLACKBERRY BRANDY

$6.00+

GINGER BRANDY

$6.00+

CREME DE CACAO

$6.00+

HAZELNUT

$6.00+

RAZZMATZZ

$6.00+

BUTTERSHOTS

$6.00+

B N B

$8.00+

E & J

$6.00+

HENNESSEY

$8.00+

BRADYS

$6.00+

BAILEYS

$7.50+

CREME DE BANANA

$6.00+

MELON

$6.00+

PEACH

$6.00+

STRAWBERRY

$6.00+

SOUR APPLE

$6.00+

WATERMELON

$6.00+

SAMBUCA

$7.50+

ROCK N RYE

$7.00+

Shots

Bomb

$7.00

Butterfinger

$6.50

Car Bomb

$8.00

White Tea

$6.50

Jager Cup Bomb

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Kamikaze

$6.50

Sour Patch

$6.50

Jager Drop Bomb

$8.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.50

Irish Breakfast

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$6.50

Green Tea

$7.00

White Gummy Bear

$6.50

Leprechaun

$6.50

Red Headed Fairy

$6.50

Grape Gatorade

$6.50

Red Death

$7.00

Phillies Bomb

$6.50

Eagles Bomb

$6.50

Birthday Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Birthday

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Pimp Juice

$7.50

White Russian (Rail)

$10.00

White Russian (Kaluha)

$11.50

Fuzzy Nipple

$6.50

Skittles Bomb

$7.00

Shamrock (Rail)

$6.50

Shamrock (Premium)

$6.50

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Bay Breeze

$9.50

Malibu Bay Breeze

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Gimlet

$8.50

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.50

Manhattan

$11.50

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.50

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$11.50

Screwdriver

$9.50

Sea Breeze

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Tom Collins

$8.50

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$9.50

Toasted Almond

$11.50

Stinger

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Beer

Draft Beer

Draft ALLAGASH

$6.00

Draft BLUE MOON

$6.00

Draft COORS LIGHT

$4.00

Draft DOGFISH 60

$6.50

Draft DOWNEAST CIDER

$6.00

Draft GUINNESS

$6.00

Draft LAGANITAS

$6.50

Draft MILLER LITE

$4.00

MICH. ULTRA

$5.00

Draft NEW BELGIUM

$5.50

Draft SMITWICK

$6.00

Draft STELLA

$5.50

Draft YARDS

$5.50

Draft YUENGLING

$4.00

Draft HOOPTEA with W,S. VODKA

$6.50

Draft NFL DOMESTIC PITCHER

$12.00

Draft DOGFISH 60 C & D

$6.00

Paulie Beer

$5.50

Bottles

AMSTEL LIGHT

$4.00

ALLAGASH

$6.00

BUDWEISER

$4.00

BUD LITE

$4.00

BUD LITE LIME

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

COORS ORIGINAL

$4.00

CORONA

$5.50

CORONA LIGHT

$5.50

CORONA PREMIERE

$5.50

HEINEKIN

$5.50

HEINEKIN LIGHT

$5.50

HEINEKIN SILVER

$5.50

HIGH LIFE

$4.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

O'DOULS

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

ROLLING ROCK

$4.00

SMITWICK

$5.00

YUENGLING

$4.00

YUENGLING FLIGHT

$4.00

YUENGLING LIGHT

$4.00

LOADED CORONA

$7.50

NFL DOMESTIC BUCKET

$15.00

HEINEKIN 0.0

$5.50

Cans

BUDWEISER ALUM

$4.00

BUD LITE ALUM

$4.00

COORS LIGHT

$4.00

DOWNEAST CIDER

$6.00

GINGER BEER

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

STATESIDE VODKA & SODA

$7.00

STATESIDE ICED TEA

$7.00

STATESIDE TEA & LEMONADE

$7.00

STATESIDE PEACH TEA

$7.00

STATESIDE LEMONADE

$7.00

DB SMASH LEMONADE

$7.50

DB SMASH GRAPEFRUIT

$7.50

DB SMASH STRAWBERRY MARG

$7.50

CUTWATER MANGO MARG.

$7.50

WHITE CLAW BLACK CHERRY

$6.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$6.00

WHITE CLAW LIME

$6.00

WHITE CLAW PEACH

$6.00

WHITE CLAW WATERMELON

$6.00

WHITECLAW OTHERS

$6.00

NUTROL BLACK CHERRY

$5.00

VIZZY VARIETY

$5.00

MONSTER BEAST GREEN

$6.00

MONSTER BEAST WHITE

$6.00

MONSTER BEAST BERRY

$6.00

MONSTER BEAST PEACH

$6.00

NFL WHITECLAW BUCKET

$20.00

Wine

Red

DARK HORSE CAB

$6.50

DARK HORSE PINOT NOIR

$6.50

DARK HORSE RED BLEND

$6.50

DARK HORSE SAV. BLANC

$6.50

101 NORTH CAB

$6.50

White

DARK HORSE SAV BLANC

$6.50

NORTH 101 CHARDONNAY

$6.50

NORTH 101 PINOT GRIGIO

$6.50

NORTH 101 MOSCATO

$6.50

CAVIT PINOT GRIGO

Rosé

SUTTER HOME WHITE ZIN

$6.50

Sparkling

BAREFOOT BUBBLES

$7.00

PROSECCO

$9.00

N/A Beverages

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

LEMON LIME

$3.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

PINK LEMONADE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$4.00

TONIC

$3.00

CLUB

$3.00