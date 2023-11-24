Murphy's Bistro 145 W. Michigan Ave
Food
Sandwiches
- Italian *Sneak Peek*$12.75
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone, dijon, baby greens, hot giardiniera on a french roll
- California Club$6.50+
Turkey, bacon, Swiss, tomato, avocado, romaine, and herb mayo
- Murphy's Club *Sneak Peek*$12.25
Turkey, ham, white Cheddar, tomato, baby greens, and mayo
- Grilled Cheese$4.50+
Rotating featured cheeses
- BLTA$5.00+
Smoked bacon, romaine, tomato, avocado, and herb mayo
- Turkey Apple Cheddar$6.25+
Turkey, cheddar, apple, dijon, tender greens, and herb mayo on toasted sourdough
- Ham and Cheddar *Sneak Peek*$9.75
Smoked ham, cheddar, dijon, and mayo on pressed wheat bread
- French Dip Sandwich$6.50+
Tender roast beef, onion jam, provolone, crispy onions, Swiss cheese, and French roll
- Cucumber Wrap$5.25+
English cucumbers, olive-cream cheese, pepperoncini, tomato, avocado, romaine, and tortilla
- Chopped Caesar Sandwich$5.50+
romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, crouton crisps
Salads
- Caesar Salad *Sneak Peek*$8.00
Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, and creamy caesar dressing
- BLT Salad$7.00+
Bacon, romaine, tomatoes, avocado, and sprouts in buttermilk ranch
- Antipasto Salad$13.50
Mozzarella, salami, roasted red peppers, provolone, olives, tomatoes, and artichoke hearts in Italian dressing
- Kale Apple Salad$8.00+
Chopped kale, shredded carrots, apples, red onion, avocado, cashews, poppyseed dressing
- Tex Mex Salad$13.00
Romaine, black beans, Cheddar cheese, sweet corn, red onion, avocado, Doritos, sour cream, and French dressing
- Oriental Salad$13.50
Napa cabbage, shredded carrots, sliced almonds, red onion, dried cherries, mandarin, and crispy chow mein noodles with sesame dressing
- Cobb Salad *Sneak Peek*$12.25
Romaine, avocado, bacon, blue cheese, tomatoes, crispy onion, and hard egg with buttermilk ranch
- Green Goddess$6.00+
Napa cabbage, chives, scallions, egg, cucumber, and avocado in GG dressing