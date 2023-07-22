Food

Sandwiches

Beaut Brekky

$7.50

Egg, Choice of Meat, Cheese, & Light butter

BLT

$6.00

Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo

Chicken Salad

$6.90

House Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

Classic NY Lox

$8.50

Smoked salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Dill, & Capers

Deli Style Reuben

$8.50

Pumpernickel Bagel with Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, & Swiss cheese

French Indulgence

$6.50

French Toast Bagel with Plain or Maple Cinnamon Pistachio Cream Cheese, Nutella, & Maple Syrup

Griffith Rettman

$6.90

Turkey, Ham, or Pastrami with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Choice of sauce

Maple Bacon

$6.00

French Toast Bagel with Bacon & Maple Cinnamon Pistachio Cream Cheese

Murphy's Bagel

$7.90

Pastrami, Jalapeno Pineapple Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion

Smashed Avo

$7.90

Chunky avocado on an open bagel with Feta, Lightly roasted pistachios, salt & cracked pepper

Turkey Club

$8.90

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo

Bagels & Cream Cheese

Bagel

$2.00

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$10.00

Murphy's Dozen Bagels

$18.00

8oz Cream Cheese

2oz Spread

Salad

House Salad Bowl

$6.00

House Salad Mix with Tomato, Onion, Avocado, Feta Cheese, and Balsamic or Ranch Dressing

Drinks

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$1.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Australian Cappucino

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Cortado

$3.00

2oz of Espresso and an equal amount steamed milk

Macchiato

$3.00

2 oz of Espresso and a dollop of milk foam

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

$2.00+

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.00+

Iced Tea

$1.00+

House Made Soda

$2.00+

Water

Kids

Bagel

Mini Bagel

$0.70

Mini Beaut Brekky

$3.30

Mini Griffith Rettman

$3.30

Kids Mini bagel with Meat and cheese of choice

PB&J

$2.50

Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Keep it Simple

$1.50

French Toast Bites

$3.50

Kids Drinks

Kids Milk

$2.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Kids Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Water