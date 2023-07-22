Murphy's Coffee & Bagel House
Food
Sandwiches
Beaut Brekky
$7.50
Egg, Choice of Meat, Cheese, & Light butter
BLT
$6.00
Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Mayo
Chicken Salad
$6.90
House Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Classic NY Lox
$8.50
Smoked salmon, Cream Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Dill, & Capers
Deli Style Reuben
$8.50
Pumpernickel Bagel with Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Russian dressing, & Swiss cheese
French Indulgence
$6.50
French Toast Bagel with Plain or Maple Cinnamon Pistachio Cream Cheese, Nutella, & Maple Syrup
Griffith Rettman
$6.90
Turkey, Ham, or Pastrami with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Choice of sauce
Maple Bacon
$6.00
French Toast Bagel with Bacon & Maple Cinnamon Pistachio Cream Cheese
Murphy's Bagel
$7.90
Pastrami, Jalapeno Pineapple Cream Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Onion
Smashed Avo
$7.90
Chunky avocado on an open bagel with Feta, Lightly roasted pistachios, salt & cracked pepper
Turkey Club
$8.90
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo
Bagels & Cream Cheese
Salad
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Iced Drinks
Murphy's Coffee & Bagel House NEW Location and Ordering Hours
(434) 939-6033
Closed • Opens Saturday at 8AM