Murphys law 6411 Chesterfield Meadows Dr
Food Menu
Appetizers
Salads and Soup
Burgers
- Murphy's Burger$10.50
Served with Fries or Substitute for Onion Rings
- Boursin Bacon Burger$13.00
Served with Fries or Substitute for Onion Rings
- Bacon Cheeseburger$12.00
Served with Fries or Substitute for Onion Rings
- Southwest BBQ Burger$12.50
Served with Fries or Substitute for Onion Rings
- Blazin' Burger$11.00
Served with Fries or Substitute for Onion Rings
- 3 Dollar Sliders$3.00
Substitue Side
Sandwhiches
- Club$12.00
Served with Fries or Substitute for Onion Rings
- Reuben$12.00
Served with Fries or Substitute for Onion Rings
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
Served with Fries or Substitute for Onion Rings
- Chicken Philly$12.00
Served with Fries or Substitute for Onion Rings
- Chicken Sandwich Grilled$11.00
Served with Fries or Substitute for Onion Rings
- Chicken Sandwich Fried$11.00
Served with Fries or Substitute for Onion Rings
Kids Menu
Add-On
Drinks
Beer Bottle 12 oz
- Miller Lite$4.25
- Bud Lite$4.25
- Coors Lite$4.25
- Bud$4.25
- Miller HL$3.75
- Corona$5.75
- Modelo$5.00
- Sam Adams$5.00
- Mic Ultra$4.75
- Rolling Rock$4.75
- Bold Rock Apple$5.25
- Bold Rock Peach$5.25
- Blue Moon$5.25
- Bud Lite Lime$4.75
- Bud Lite Platinum$5.00
- Angry Orchard$4.75
- Yuengling$4.74
- Reds Apple$5.25
- Icehouse$4.00
- Bold Rock imp coder$5.00
- Bold Rock IPA$5.00
- Stella$5.00
- Bold Rock Black Berry$5.25
- Dos xx$4.40
- Heineken$5.50
Beer Draft
- Miller Lite Draft$3.50
- Bud Lite Draft$3.75
- Harp Draft$6.75
- Coors Lite$3.75
- Yuengling$3.75
- Blue Moon$5.25
- Voodoo$6.50
- Modelo$5.50
- Guiness$7.00
- Mic ultra$4.75
- Pitcher bud lite$10.75
- Pitcher Miller$10.50
- Pitcher ying$10.25
- Pitcher sam$21.50
- Sam$6.00
- Pitcher Coors$10.75
- Gorgeous$7.00
- Pitcher Gorgeous$26.00
- Ale coffe$7.00
- Pitch coffe$26.50
- Pitcher harp$22.50
- Pitch mic ultra$11.25
- Pitcher Blue Moon$21.50
- Pitcher Modelo$19.50
- Bold Rock Draft$5.00
- Eddie beer$2.50
Shots
- Crown Royal$7.25
- Crown Apple$7.25
- Crown Peach$7.25
- Crown Vanilla$7.25
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Red Stag$7.25
- House Bourbon$4.25
- Maker Mark$8.00
- Wild Turkey$8.01
- American Honey$7.50
- Fireball$6.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- Jameson$7.75
- Jameson Orange$7.75
- Screwball$6.75
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Kraken$7.75
- Rum Chata$6.75
- Dragon Berry$6.00
- Captain Morgan$8.00
- Malibu$7.50
- House Rum$4.75
- Dewars$8.00
- Grand Marinier$7.50
- Rumple$6.50
- Jagermeister$6.50
- House Vodka$4.75
- Grey Goose$8.75
- Abolute$7.00
- Tito$7.75
- Loopy$7.25
- Burnett's grape$6.75
- Burnett's Cherry$6.75
- Burnett's Orange$6.75
- Burnett's Citrus$6.75
- Burnett's Ras$6.75
- Belvedere$8.75
- Sailor Jerry$6.00
- House Gin$5.00
- Bombay$7.00
- 1800 Gold$8.25
- 1800 Silver$8.25
- Casamigos Blanco$7.50
- Don Julio$12.75
- Patron$10.25
- House Tequila$6.00
- Cuervo gold$6.75
- House Gin$5.25
- Tangqueray$7.75
- Bombay$8.00
- Tere silver$7.75
- Tere gold$7.75
- Hennessy$12.00
- 1800 Coconut$8.00
- Jack Single Barrel$8.00
- Ciroc citrus$7.75
- Ciroc Coconut$7.75
- Belvedere 176$6.00
- Casamigos Cristalino$9.50
- Tangqueray lime$6.75
- Ciroc$7.75
- Burnets Vanilla$6.25
- Woodford Reserve$8.50
- Jack Triple Mash$6.75
- Bumbu$7.50
- Don Julio 70$14.00
- Hennessy White$15.00
- Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla$5.75
- Jack bonded Rye$6.00
- Angels Envy Ryan$15.50
- Basil Hayden Toast$8.25
- Don Julio 1942$28.00
- Don Julio Primavera$18.00
- 1800 Cristallino$14.25
- Bacardi Limon$7.00
- Frangelica$7.25
Soda
Water
Mixology
- Jager bomb$8.25
- Long Island$9.25
- Cherry bomb$7.75
- Blue Motorcycle$8.25
- Orange crush$8.25
- Zombie$7.50
- Washington Apple$8.50
- Royal Flush$8.50
- Red Headed Slut$7.50
- Rum Runner$8.50
- House Margarita$6.75
- Scooby Snack$6.75
- Tequila Sunrise$6.50
- White Russian$6.50
- Blow Job$6.25
- Pineapple upside down cake$7.25
- Starburst$7.00
- Choc Cake Shooter$8.25
- Green Tea$8.75
- Vegas Bomb$9.00
- B52$7.25
- Astro pop$8.75
- Star Fucker$8.25
- Irish Car Bomb$12.00
- Lemon Drop$7.25
- Ras Lemon Drop$7.25
- Nerd Bomb$9.25
- Creamsicle$5.00
- Starburst$5.50
- Alien Urine$7.75
- Apple Martiini$7.75
- Grape Kamik$6.50
- Amoretto sour$5.25
- Jonny blue$28.00
Mixed Drinks
Backs
Retail
Lady's night
