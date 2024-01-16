Murphy's on Green Green Lake, Wisconsin
Food
Starters
- Bang Bang Shrimp$15.00
Fried Shrimp with Bang Bang Sauce
- Chips & Guacamole$12.00
House Tortilla Chips & Gaucamole
- Chips & Queso$9.00
House Tortilla Chips & Queso
- Chips & Salsa$5.00
House Tortilla Chips & Salsa
- Green Lake Nachos$16.00
House Tortilla Chips, BBQ Pork, Queso,Green Onions, Fresh Jalapenos, Cilantro
- House Smoked Wings$14.00
House Smoked and Fried
- Murphy's Nachos$15.00
House Tortilla Chips, Queso, Tomatoes, Onions, Olives,Jalapenos, Add $3 Chicken, Pork, Taco Beef , Add $5 Steak or Shrimp
- Pretzel Fries$6.00
- Queso Curds$12.00
Naked Cheese Curds with Chipotle Ranch
- Street Corn$8.00
Sweet Corn, Elote Sauce, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro
Salads
- Southwest Ceasar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Cotija Cheese, Add $3 Chicken,Add $5 Steak or Shrimp
- Taco Salad$13.00
Romaine,Cheddar Jack,Tomatoes, Onions,Jalapenos, Black Olives, Add $3 Chicken, Pork,Taco Beef, Add $5 Steak or Shrimp
- Spring Salad$13.00
Spring Mix, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Add $3 Chicken, Add $5 Steak or Shrimp
- Caprese Salad$13.00
Spring Mix, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Fresh Basil, Add $3 Chicken, Add $5 Steak or Shrimp
- Side Salad$5.00
- Side Ceasar$5.00
Dillas
Tacos
- Gringo$12.00
Taco Beef, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato,Onion
- Pollo Loco$15.00
Chicken, Mango Habanero Slaw, Chihuahua Cheese, Avacado Crema
- Carnitas$15.00
Braised Pork, Onions, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro
- BBQ Pork$16.00
BBQ Pork, Slaw, Chihuahua Cheese, Jalapenos, Cilantro
- Carne Asada$17.00
Steak, Onions, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro
- Blackened Shrimp$18.00
Blackened Shrimp, Mango Habanero Slaw, Cotija Cheese,Avacado Crema
- Vegetarian$13.00
Crispy Potatoes, Black Bean Salsa, Cotija Cheese, Crema
Sandwiches & More
- Chicken Tenders$14.00
Breaded Tenders with French Fries
- BLT$14.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Chipolte Aioli, on Toasted Sourdough with French Fries
- Lakeside Burger$15.00
Half Pound Angus, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with French Fries
- Southwest Chicken Wrap$15.00
Chicken, Romaine, Cotija Cheese, Caesar Dressing with French Fries
- Caprese Melt$15.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil, Balsamic Glaze,
Dessert
Sides
Cocktails
- MURPHYS HOUSE MARG$7.00
- MURPHYS FROZEN MARG$10.00
- PREMIUM MARGARITA$15.00
- AMY'S SKINNY MARGARITA$15.00
- FRESCA MARGARITA$14.00
- STEP IT UP MARG$12.00
- SPICY MARGARITA$14.00
- SPICY PALOMA$14.00
- GREEN LAKE MULE$11.00
- MALIBU SUNSET$9.00
- WISCONSIN OLD FASHIONED$9.00
- DIRTY SHIRLEY$11.00
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- McFashion$6.00
- Screwdriver$5.00
- Long Islnd$10.00
- House Old Fashion$6.50
- Mimosa$8.00
- Alabama Slammer$12.00
- Hurricane$12.00
- BREDACALADA$10.00
Beer
Draft
- DFT Spotted Cow$6.00
- DFT Blue Eyed Blonde$6.00
- DFT Ninja Dust$6.00
- DFT Potosi Amber$6.00
- DFT Modelo$6.00
- DFT Abita$6.00
- BTL Miller Lite$4.25
- BTL Miller High Life$4.25
- BTL Bud Light$4.25
- BTL Mich Ultra$4.25
- BTL Coors Light$4.25
- BTL Corona$5.25
- BTL Corona Premier$5.25
- BTL Pacifico$5.25
- CAN PBR$2.50
- CAN Bush Light$2.50
- CAN Carbliss$6.00
- CAN Happy Dad$5.00
- CAN Happy Mom$5.00
- CAN 19 Crimes$5.00
- CAN Guinness$6.00