Starters
- Ahi Tuna Poke
Cucumber, red onion. Pineapple, edamame, lime creme, sesame, seaweed salad, and won ton$16.00
- Fried Stuffed Mozzarella
Creamy burrata, panko crust, plum tomato ragu, crostini, and fresh basil$15.00
- Scallops & Bacon
Chipotle seared, bacon wrapped, crispy pork belly, orange, roasted red pepper coulis, and bourbon maple$16.00
- Sunrise Short Rib
Braised short rib, orange brandy demi, herb potato cake, and dowie farm egg$16.00
- Rustic Bruschetta
Ciabatta, plum tomato ragu mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic, and garlic oil$15.00
- Cheese Steak Spring Rolls
Peppers, onions, cheddar, American, and garlic aioli$15.00
- Spinach Artichoke Dip
House-made dip and tricolored tortilla chips$15.00
- Hooked on Bacon
Thick cut bacon, habanero pineapple glaze, bourbon maple, and hot honey$15.00
- Tso Cauliflower
Sweet & spicy, sesame seeds$15.00
- Regular House Wings
Maple chipotle BBQ, buffalo, Tsao, Cajun dry rub$14.00
- Large House Wings
Maple chipotle BBQ, buffalo, Tsao, Cajun dry rub$24.00
- Coconut Shrimp
Orange jalapeño jam$14.00
Soups & Salads
- Clam Chowder$6.00
- French Onion Soup$8.00
- Plum Tomato Bisque$8.00
- Baby Greens
English cucumber, grape tomato, carrot, red onion, zinfandel vinaigrette$11.00
- Starter Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, garlic croutons, and parmesan$8.00
- Entrée Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, garlic croutons, and parmesan$14.00
- Watermelon Feta
Sweet watermelon, vine tomato, feta brulée, cous cous, balsamic, basil$15.00
- Steak Tip Grille
Marinated steak tips, grilled romaine, roasted red peppers, red onions, cucumber, gorgonzola, bacon, and coriander ranch$22.00
- Green Goddess
Arugula, mesclun, pickled beets, avocado, boiled egg, cucumber, and bacon with a creamy basil vinaigrette$16.00
Between the Bun
- Fried Fish Tacos
Three soft shell corn tortillas, fried haddock, pico de gallo, fennel slaw, and cilantro lime crema$19.00
- Applewood Bacon Burger
Applewood bacon, Vermont cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, and brioche$16.00
- Maryland Crab Cake Sandwich
Handcrafted savory lump crab, brioche, lettuce, tomato, and cocktail sauce$23.00
- Maine Lobster Roll
Maine lobster, shaved lettuce, buttered brioche roll, warm butter, or tarragon aioli$30.00
- Turkey Bacon Cheddar
Smoked bacon, sourdough greens, cheddar jack, and cranberry aioli$16.00
- Ranchero Wrap
Ranchero wrap fried chicken, Cheddar jack, smoked bacon, baby greens, and chipotle ranch$16.00
- Murphy's Reuben
Smithwick's braised, remoulade, gruyere, sauerkraut, and rye$17.00
- Shaved Steak
Ribeye steak sliced thin in house, caramelized onions, cheddar, garlic aioli, and greens ciabatta$19.00
- Chicken Mozzarella Stack
Grilled chicken, ciabatta, fried mozzarella, tomato, arugula pesto, and balsamic glaze$18.00
- Pork Belly Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque
Crispy NH pork belly, brie muenster, sourdough, and tomato bisque parmesan$18.00
Mains
- Dry Aged New York
12 oz prime cut, 21 day dry aged, garlic mashed, roasted asparagus, and pan jus$44.00
- Bistro Steak
8 oz cracked pepper crusted, apple wood bacon wrapped, herb potato latke, asparagus, and bourbon maple demi$37.00
- Steak Frites
prime cut rib eye, gorgonzola, smoked bacon, Madeira demi, potato latke, and crispy onions$45.00
- Bourbon Steak Tips
Grilled, peppers & onions, basmati rice, garlic broccoli, and pan jus$32.00
- Smoked Angus Short Rib
Braised, apple wood smoked garlic NH hot honey roasted brussels & carrots, dowie farm duck egg, onion frits$37.00
- Wagyu Shepherd's Pie
NH wagyu prime ground beef, sweet corn succotash, buttered yukon potato crust$34.00
- Hot Honey Salmon
Dijon panko crust, baby bok choy, basmati, and NH Hot honey$31.00
- Mac & Cheese
Four cheese fondue, chorizo, broccoli, and brown butter crumbs$21.00
- Fried Butternut Ravioli
Seasonal vegetable, maple brandy brown butter, sage, and toasted almonds$23.00
- Fish & Chips
Samuel Adams battered day boat haddock fries, house slaw, tartar, and malt vinegar$24.00
- Chicken Saltimbocca
Pan seared, prosciutto, roasted mushrooms, asparagus, Madeira sage demi, mozzarella, and burrata ravioli$27.00
- Lamb Osso Buco
Braised 20 oz lamb shank, roasted carrots, pearl onion, garlic mashed, and pan jus$34.00
Pizzas
- Mediterranean White
Spinach, artichoke cream, marinated sundried tomato, mozzarella, and parmesan$20.00
- Pepperoni
Mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni, and pomodoro sauce$20.00
- Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, vine tomato, basil, and garlic oil$20.00
- Sabatino's Favorite
Shredded prosciutto, fig jam, mozzarella, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze$23.00