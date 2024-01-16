Muskegon Brewing Company
opening 2024
Appetizers
Soup and Salad
Burgers and Sandwiches
Entrees
Desserts
Event Center
Bar Menu
Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Old Fasion$8.00
- Manhattan$8.00
- Cosmo$6.00
- Espresso Martini$8.00
- Dirty Wet Martini$8.00
- Dirty Dry Martini$8.00
- Chocolate Martini$8.00
- Traditional Margarita$7.00
- Strawberry Margarita$7.00
- Raspberry Margarita$7.00
- Peach Margarita$7.00
- Screwdriver$5.00
- John Daily$6.00
- Long Island$8.00
- Sex on the Beach$7.00
- Fuzzy Navel$5.00
- Strawberry Daiquiri$7.00
- Gimlet$6.00
- Moscow Mule$6.00
- Dark and Stormy$6.00
- Whiskey Sour$7.00
- French 75$7.00
- Tom Collins$6.00
- Paloma$6.00
Beer and Seltzer
- Lake Street Lager$6.00
- Yeah Buoy! Blonde$7.00
- Hazy Harbor IPA$9.00
- WSP IPA$7.00
- Red Right$7.00
- Adelaide Ale$7.00
- Blueberry Haze$7.00
- Sail on Saison$9.00
- Miller Lite$4.00
- Modelo$5.00
- Guinness$12.00
- Busch Lite$4.00
- Michelob$4.00
- Long Drink Traditional$8.00
- Long Drink Cranberry$8.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$6.00
- White Claw Peach$6.00
Wine
Non Alcoholic
Spirits
- Well Vodka$3.00
- Titos$5.00
- Absolut$7.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
- Well Gin$4.00
- Tanqueray$6.00
- Wonderland$10.00
- Well Rum$3.00
- Captain Morgan$5.00
- Meyers Dark Rum$5.00
- Malibu$6.00
- Mount Gay$11.00
- Well - Jose Cuervo Anejo$5.00
- 1800 Silver$8.00
- Don Julio Reposado$10.00
- Southern Comfort$4.00
- Baileys$4.00
- Kahlua$4.00
- Peach Schnapps$4.00
- Midori$5.00
- Jaeger$6.00
- Vanilla Whipped Vodka$4.00
- Sweet Tea Vodka$5.00
- Sour Apple$5.00
- Christian Brothers Brandy$5.00
- Liquor 43$4.00
- Elderflower Liquor$3.00
- Prickly Pear Liquor$3.00
- Chambord$5.00
- Orange Curacao$3.00
- Blue Curacao$3.00
- Dry Vermouth$3.00
- Sweet Vermouth$3.00
- Cointrue$3.00
- Triple Sec$2.00
- Campari$3.00
- Creme de Menthe-Green$4.00
- Creme de Menthe-White$4.00
- Creme de Banana$3.00
- Creme de Cocoa Light$3.00
- Creme de Cocoa Dark$3.00
Muskegon Brewing Company Location and Ordering Hours
(616) 212-7068
Closed • Opens Friday at 12PM