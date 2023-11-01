Mustang Pit-Stop BBQ Home Base
BBQ PLATES
- (8 Bones & More) ST LOUIS SPARERIBS & (8 oz) GREEN CHILLI PINTO BEANS$26.50
Indulge in the heavenly flavors of our Full Rack of Hickory-Smoked St. Louis Ribs, expertly prepared to perfection. Served alongside our mouthwatering Brisket Baked Beans and accompanied by a fluffy, Sweet Hawaiian Dinner Roll, this dish is a true delight for the senses. For an irresistible upgrade, opt for our creamy MAC & CHEESE for just $3 more, adding an extra layer of creamy deliciousness to an already incredible meal. Don't miss out on this irresistible combination!
- (15) BBQ CHICKEN WINGS & (8 oz) GREEN CHILI PINTO BEANS$23.50
Savor our mouthwatering 15-piece plate of BBQ chicken wings, perfectly seasoned and grilled to perfection. Accompanied by a side of delectable baked beans for a satisfying and flavorful meal you won't forget.
- (5) GRILLED STEAK TACOS & (8 oz) GREEN CHILI PINTO BEANS$23.50
Savor the extraordinary fusion of flavors with our filet mignon tacos. Tender and succulent filet mignon, cooked to perfection, is nestled in warm tortillas. Each bite is a harmonious blend of melt-in-your-mouth beef, complemented by a medley of vibrant toppings such as fresh salsa, crisp lettuce, and tangy lime crema. These tacos redefine indulgence, offering a tantalizing gourmet experience that will leave you craving more.
- (22 oz) SMOKED RIBEYE & SWEET & (8 oz) GREEN CHILI PINTO BEANS$29.00
Our Hickory-Smoked Ribeye is a juicy, flavorful steak available in three sizes: 22 oz. Served with Southern Sweet Beans, and Spicy Pinto Beans, and sweet Hawaiian Dinner Rolls for a satisfying meal.
BBQ SANDWICHES
- (10 oz) HOT LINKS SANDWICH & (8 oz) SWEET BAKED BEANS$14.50
Our hot links sandwiches are a savory delight, featuring juicy hot links in a toasted bun. Add a flavor boost with our Brisket Baked Beans or Brisket Mac & Cheese for only $3. The Brisket Baked Beans combine tender brisket with smoky beans, while the Brisket Mac & Cheese offers creamy indulgence. Elevate your hot links sandwich with these irresistible add-ons!
- (10 oz) BRISKET SANDWICH & (8 oz) SWEET BAKED BEANS$14.50
Enjoy the deliciousness of our Brisket Sandwich, featuring tender, juicy brisket piled high on a soft bun. Complement your meal with a side of refreshing coleslaw. For an extra treat, add Brisket Baked Beans and creamy Mac & Cheese for just $3. Satisfaction guaranteed!
- (10 oz) SPARERIBS SANDWICH & (8 oz) SWEET BAKED BEANS$14.50
Our fall-off-the-bone tender spare ribs are slow cooked for hours until juicy and flavorful. We pile the ribs high on a toasted bun and top it with our homemade barbecue sauce, coleslaw and a crispy piece of bacon. The combination of savory spare ribs, cool crunchy slaw and smoky bacon between the soft bread is sure to satisfy your appetite in few short bites.
- (1/2 lb) PULLED PORK & (8 oz) SWEET BAKED BEANS$14.50
Indulge in our 1/2 lb portion of succulent pulled pork, slow-cooked to perfection, and served with a generous side of flavorful baked beans. A delicious and satisfying combination for your taste buds.
SIDE ITEMS
- (8 oz) SOUTHERN SWEET BAKED BEANS$6.25
Satisfy your taste buds with our Brisket Baked Beans. Slow-cooked to perfection, these flavorful beans are infused with tender, smoky brisket, creating a savory and satisfying side dish that's simply irresistible.
- (8 oz) GREEN CHILI PINTO BEANS$6.25
Indulge in the ultimate comfort food experience with our Green Chili Pinto Beans; a harmonious blend of flavors that will leave you craving more.
- (8 oz) MESQUITE-SMOKED CREAM STYLE CORN$6.25
Delight in the smoky allure of our Mesquite-Smoked cream-style corn. Each kernel bursts with a unique blend of sweet corn essence and mesquite-infused flavors. Slowly smoked to perfection, this creamy side dish offers a harmonious balance of rich creaminess and a hint of smokiness, creating a captivating culinary experience that will leave you craving its unique taste.
- (8 oz) SMOKY MAC & CHEESE$6.25
Pasta shells coated in a creamy, smoked gouda sauce and topped with crunchy fried onions. A hint of hickory seasoning adds bold barbecue flair to each indulgent bite. Whether as a side or a meal, this mac and cheese brings big flavor in every rich, comforting mouthful.
- (8 oz) POTATO SALAD$5.00
This Southern-style potato salad boasts a creamy and tangy dressing, featuring a mayo base with a touch of mustard and vinegar. Tender yet firm potatoes are diced and mixed with flavorsome ingredients like hard-boiled eggs, onions, and pickles. The result is a deliciously balanced and satisfying potato salad.
BEVERAGES
- (32 fl oz) LEMONADE Free Refills!$5.50
Quench your thirst with our refreshing Lemonade, and enjoy the added bonus of free refills. Savor the tangy citrus flavors and indulge in FREE REFILLS to keep you hydrated and satisfied throughout your dining experience. Drink up and enjoy!
- (32 fl oz) PINK LEMONADE Free Refills!$5.50
Delight in the tantalizing sweetness of our Pink Lemonade, a refreshing twist on the classic favorite. Savor the vibrant flavors of tangy citrus infused with a hint of fruity bliss. And the best part? Enjoy FREE REFILLS to keep your taste buds satisfied all day long.
- (32 fl oz) HORCHATA Free Refills!$5.50
Experience pure indulgence with our creamy Horchata. Sip on this delightful beverage infused with cinnamon and hints of vanilla, offering a refreshing and satisfying flavor. And the best part? Enjoy free refills, allowing you to savor this irresistible treat to your heart's content.
- (12 fl oz) COFFEE Free Refills!$5.50
Indulge in our exquisite coffee, crafted with passion and expertise. Our carefully selected, hand-roasted coffee beans offer a captivating aroma and a truly delightful flavor experience. Whether enjoyed steaming hot or refreshingly chilled, our coffee is a perfect pick-me-up that will awaken your senses and leave you craving more.
- (12 fl oz) HOT CHOCOLATE Free Refills!$5.50
Get cozy in the velvety richness of our hot chocolate, a decadent delight that wraps you in pure comfort. Made with premium cocoa and blended to perfection, our hot chocolate delivers a smooth and creamy sensation, captivating your taste buds with its luscious sweetness. A truly irresistible treat for chocolate lovers.
- (12 fl oz) WELCH'S FRUIT JUICE$3.25
Fruit juice is a refreshing beverage made from the extraction of liquid from fruits. Bursting with natural flavors, it offers a vibrant and thirst-quenching experience. Whether it's orange, apple, grape, or any other variety, fruit juice provides a delightful balance of sweetness and tanginess, making it a popular and enjoyable choice for a refreshing drink.
DESSERTS
- (3) FAT BOY VANILLA ICE CREAM SANDWICHES$9.50
The Fat Boy Ice cream sandwiches dessert features three sandwiches with homemade whipped cream and Pecan Smoked mixed nuts for a delightful blend of creamy, crunchy, and sweet flavors.
- (3) BLUE BUNNY COOKIES & CREAM ICE CREAM SANDWICHES$9.50
The Blue Bunny Cookies & Cream ice cream sandwich dessert is a delightful treat featuring three sandwiches made with Blue Bunny's iconic cookies and cream ice cream. Each sandwich is generously topped with homemade whipped cream and a sprinkle of smoked nuts, adding a touch of creamy sweetness and a hint of smoky flavor. Indulge in the perfect blend of flavors and textures in this irresistible dessert.
- (8 oz) HOT PEACHES & CREAM WITH SMOKED ALMONDS$9.50
Dive in to the heavenly delight of our hot peaches and cream dessert, a delectable treat that tantalizes the taste buds. Enjoy tender peaches, gently warmed, nestled in a velvety cream sauce. Crowned with a dollop of homemade whipped cream and a generous sprinkle of Mesquite-Smoked mixed nuts, this dessert is a symphony of flavors and textures that will leave you craving more.
- (8 oz) HOT CHERRIES & CREAM WITH SMOKED ALMONDS$9.50
Experience the enchantment of our hot cherries and cream dessert, a culinary masterpiece that ignites the senses. Succulent cherries bathed in a luscious, warm sauce create a symphony of sweet and tangy flavors. Topped with a velvety smooth cream, this dessert is a delightful balance of richness and freshness, captivating both the palate and the heart.
KIDS' MENU
- (2) SMOKEY CORN DOG & SWEET BEANS$9.50
Our Corn Dogs are a beloved classic that kids and adults alike can't resist. Plump, juicy hot dogs are coated in a flavorful cornmeal batter, then deep-fried to a golden, crispy perfection. With each bite, you'll experience the satisfying snap of the outer crust followed by the savory, smoky flavor of the hot dog within. Whether enjoyed on their own or dipped in your favorite condiments, our Corn Dogs are a fun and delicious treat that will transport you to a nostalgic fairground or carnival atmosphere.
- (3) MEATBALL SLIDERS & SWEET BEANS$9.50
Our Meatball Sliders are a delightful and flavorful miniaturized version of a classic favorite. Each slider features perfectly seasoned, juicy meatballs nestled within soft and fluffy slider buns. Topped with a savory sauce and melty cheese, these bite-sized delights offer a harmonious combination of savory flavors and textures. With each bite, you'll experience the satisfaction of tender meatballs, the richness of the sauce, and the comfort of the bun. Our Meatball Sliders are perfect for sharing or enjoying as a satisfying meal on their own.
- (3) BBQ CHICKEN WINGS & SWEET BEANS$9.50
Your young ones will gobble up our kid-sized BBQ chicken wings paired with creamy Mac & Cheese, a delightful meal designed to satisfy young taste buds. Tender and flavorful chicken wings, glazed with our signature BBQ sauce, provide a finger-licking experience. Accompanied by velvety Mac & Cheese, this combo offers a comforting and cheesy delight that will make kids' taste buds dance with joy. A perfect balance of flavors and textures for our little food enthusiasts.