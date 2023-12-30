Mustard Cafe - Newport 21137 Newport Coast Drive
Full Menu
Breakfast Specials
Breakfast Favorites
- Oatmeal with Dried Fruit and Pecans$10.99
- Oatmeal with Banana and Berries$10.99
- Fruit Salad$11.99
Berries, banana, melon, candied pecans, plain yogurt, and a touch of honey
- Parfait$9.99
Berries, vanilla yogurt, and granola
- Captain Crunch French Toast$13.99
Cinnamon brioche french toast with Captain Crunch
- Fruity Pebbles French Toast$13.99
Cinnamon brioche French toast with Fruity Pebbles
- Gigi's French Toast$12.99
Cinnamon brioche French toast
- Bacon Cheddar Waffle$10.50
- Fresh Waffle$10.99
- Lox Bagel$12.99
Toasted bagel with cream cheese, lox, capers, onions, and tomato
- Bagel$5.99
Toasted with cream cheese or butter
- 2 Pancakes$6.50
- Chorizo Plate$14.99
3 scrambled eggs with pork chorizo-choice of potato and jalapeños
Eggs & Omelets
- Poached Eggs$13.99
Served on a toasted whole grain bread with butter and ham
- Eggs Benedict$15.99
Poached eggs on english muffin with Canadian bacon and hollandaise
- Lox Benedict$16.50
Poached eggs on English muffin, lox, and spinach with hollandaise
- Avocado Omelet$14.99
Avocado, Cheddar, and pico de gallo
- Spinach Omelet$14.99
Spinach mushroom and Swiss
- ABC Omelet$14.99
Avocado, bacon, and cheese
- 222 Breakfast$16.99
Two eggs served with hash browns, bacon or sausage and French toast or pancakes
- Keto Breakfast$16.50
4 scrambled eggs, 4 slices of bacon, 1/2 avocado, and berries
- Create Your Own Omelet$15.99
3 eggs with 2 items your choice of bacon, sausage, spinach, choice of cheese, onion, mushrooms or ham (additional terms are an extra charge)
- Lox Omelet$16.50
- Single Egg Eggs$2.75
- 2 Eggs Eggs$5.50
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Monte Cristo$14.50
Cinnamon brioche French toast, ham, Swiss, and with raspberry drizzle
- Feta, Tomato & Cucumber$9.99
Served on a toasted baguette-light and refreshing
- Egg & Cheddar Panini$11.99
- Egg & Cheddar Bagel$11.99
- Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Croissant$13.50
Crisp bacon, fully eggs, and melted Cheddar on a flaky croissant
- English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich$11.99
Egg, Cheddar cheese, and pork sausage patty
- Open-Faced Swiss$13.50
Ciabatta, black forest ham, and tomato
- Cali Burrito$13.50
2 eggs, bacon or sausage, potatoes, and cheese served with salsa and guacamole
- Special Bagel$12.99
Cream cheese, tomatoes, and avocado with a dash of lemon pepper
- Figs & Honey$9.99
Toasted ciabatta topped with goat's cheese, honey, dried figs, and fresh black pepper
- Avocado Toast$12.99
Cherry tomatoes, sprouts, radish, and pepper flake
- Croque Madame Sandwich$14.50
Black forest ham, whole grain, and swiss panini, topped with bechamel and sunny side-up eggs
- Newport Egg Melt Sandwich*$12.99
- Keto Breakfast Sandwich$12.99
Sandwiches
Signatures - Cold
- Cranturberry Sandwich$13.99
Ovengold turkey, mesclun, red onion, mayo, and our house-made cranberry sauce served on whole grain bread
- Proshmotto Sandwich$14.50
Prosciutto, sun-dried tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil served on ciabatta
- Tuna Sandwich$12.99
White albacore served on toasted whole grain
- Hample Sandwich$13.99
Black forest ham, honey mustard, brie, mesclun, and sliced apple served on ciabatta
- Bella Brie Sandwich$14.50
Roast beef, red bell pepper, brie, and horseradish sauce served on toasted ciabatta
- Club Sandwich$13.99
Ovengold turkey, served on a baguette with bacon avocado, romaine, tomato, red onion, mayo, and dijon
- Roast Beef & Blue Sandwich$13.20
Roast beef on baguette. Crumbly blue cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion, mayo horseradish, and a drizzle of olive oil
- SoCal Italian Sandwich$14.50
Turkey, soppressata, provolone, avocado, romaine, tomato, onion, mayo, pepperoncinis, oil, and vinegar served on a kaiser roll
- Garden-Variety Sandwich$13.99
Sprouts, avocado romaine, tomato, red onion, and cucumber, mayo on toasted whole-grain
- B.L.T. Sandwich$13.50
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted whole grain
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.99
Bread of choice with lettuce and tomato
- Curry Chx Salad Sandwich$13.99
- Spicy Tuna Sandwich$14.50
Signatures - Hot
- Pastrami OC Sandwich$14.50
Pastrami with swiss cheese, romaine, tomato, red onion, mayo, and deli mustard served on ciabatta
- Alpine Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken, sauteed mushroom, onion, tomato, salsa, mayo, and horseradish on baguette
- Tartihi Sandwich$14.50
Grilled mahi-mahi, served on toasted whole grain with pickle, red onion, our house tartar sauce, and mesclun greens
- Turkey Melt Sandwich$12.99
Cracked pepper turkey, served on challah with romaine, tomato, red onion, cheese, mayo, and deli mustard
- Chirugula Sandwich$13.99
Grilled chicken, served on michetta bread with roasted red bell pepper, mesclun greens, and our arugula mustard
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$14.50
Roast beef with Cheddar, grilled onion, red bell pepper, romaine, tomato, and mayo served on baguete
- Tuna Melt Sandwich$13.50
Bone tuna with Swiss cheese, romaine, and sliced pickle served on toasted whole grain
- Reuben Sandwich$14.50
Corned beef on the griddle with fresh sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and our house Reuben sauce, served on toasted rye
- French Dip Sandwich$15.99
6 oz sliced London broil, Swiss cheese on French baguette, and Joy dipping sauce
- Grilled Salmon Sandwich$15.99
Served on ciabatta with garlic aioli, sliced onion, arugula, and spring mix
- Black Forest Ham Melt Sandwich$13.50
Special Menu
- Spicy Tuna Sandwich*$14.50
Tuna mixed with avocado, Serano chilies, lettuce, tomato, and choice of bread
- Muffaletta Sandwich$15.99
Spicy pepperoni, spicy capicola, mortadella, provolone cheese, and a spicy muffaletta olive spread on baguette
- Vegan Delight$14.99
Tomato, avocado, radish, sprouts, lemon pepper, vegan cream cheese, and choice of bagel
- Black Forest Ham Melt$13.50
Ham and Cheddar cheese on choice of bread
- Keto French Toast$10.50
Two slices of keto bread served with sugar-free syrup
- Keto Breakfast Sandwich$11.50
Keto bread, eggs, bacon, and Cheddar cheese
Combos
Burgers and Buns
- Calamari Burger$14.99
Grilled calamari steak, mixed green, avocado, yellow mustard, mayo, and ketchup on a whole wheat bun served with fries
- Royal Burger with Cheese$12.99
Served with french fries
- Patty Melt$13.99
Single patty, Swiss cheese, onions, and mushrooms on rye bread served with fries
- Single Classic Burger$12.99
4 oz burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, whole wheat bun, and served with fries
- Double Classic Burger$14.99
4 oz burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, whole wheat bun, and served with fries
- Beyond Burger$13.99
Beyond burger vegetarian patty, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and Thousand Island spread on a whole wheat bun served with fries
- The Slaw Burger$13.99
Single patty, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and bacon served with fries
- Portabella Burger$13.50
Portabella burger, sprouts, tomato, onion, ranch on a whole wheat bun, and served with fries
- Bratwurst$11.99
Served with onion, sauerkraut, and dijon mustard on a challah bun
- Frankfurter$10.99
Served with dijon mustard on a challah bun
Soups
Salads
- Mixed Berry Salad$11.99+
Mesclun with blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, candied pecans, goat's cheese, and our berry vinaigrette
- Apple Pecan Salad$11.99+
Mesclun with apple, candied pecans, asiago, and our shallot vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$11.99+
Romaine and asiago with crouton and our Caesar dressing
- Chef's Salad$12.99+
Mesclun and romaine with turkey, ham, Swiss, Cheddar, croutons, and your choice of dressing
- Cobb$12.99+
Lettuce, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, egg, avocado, chicken, and ranch dressing
- Garden Salad$9.99+
Mesclun and romaine with tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, and your choice of dressing
- Greek Salad$11.99+
Mesclun and romaine with cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives feta, and our Greek dressing
Pizza
- Sm Truffle Blanco$12.99
Garlic, mushrooms, garlic, pecorino, Romano, mozzarella, chives, and white truffle drizzle
- Lrg Truffle Blanco$24.99
- Sm Margherita$11.99
Tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella, and tomatoes
- Lrg Margherita$23.99
- Sm Spicy Italian$13.99
Spicy pepperoni, spicy capicola, mozzarella, and hot honey
- Lrg Spicy Italian$25.99
- Sm All Meat$14.99
Pepperoni, bacon, Italian sausage, ham, and fresh mozzarella
- Lrg All Meat$29.99
- Sm Veggi$13.99
Mushroom, roasted peppers, onions, black olives, cherry tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese
- Lrg Veggi$25.99
- Sm Prosciutto Pesto$13.99
Pesto, prosciutto, asiago cheese, and arugula with hot honey drizzle
- Lrg Prosciutto Pesto$26.99
- Sm BBQ Chicken$13.99
BBQ chicken, red onion, mozzarella, and cilantro
- Lrg BBQ Chicken$27.99
Panini
- Chicken Roasted Tomato Panini$13.50
Sliced grilled-chicken, roasted tomato and arugula with fontina
- Chicken Pesto Panini$13.99
Sliced grilled chicken, pesto, and fresh mozzarella
- Ham and Cheese Panini$13.50
Deluxe ham, kalamata olives, tomato, and fresh mozzarella
- Prosciutto Sun-Dried$15.50
Prosciutto sun-dried tomato, basil, and fresh mozzarella
- Prosciutto Pesto Panini$13.50
Prosciutto and pesto with fresh mozzarella
- Cuban Sandwich Panini$13.50
2 kinds of ham, swiss, yellow mustard pickles, and on baguete
- Three Cheese Panini$12.99
Fontina, asiago, and fresh mozzarella with pesto
- Vegetarian Panini$14.50
Grilled eggplant, onion, and portabella with fontina
Kids Menu
- Kid's Bunny Breakfast$10.99
Scrambled egg, bacon, and bunny shaped pancake
- Kids Hot Dog$9.50
Hot dog on a bun with ketchup
- Kids Grilled Cheese$9.50
Baguette or whole wheat with Cheddar
- Kids Turkey Sandwich$10.99
Turkey, provolone, and mayo on baguette or whole wheat
- Kids Peanut Butter & Jelly$8.00
On baguette or whole wheat
- Kids Burger & Fries$11.99
Single patty on bun with French fries
Sides
- Avocado$3.50
- Bacon$4.50
Cured pork
- Coleslaw$4.95
- French Fries$5.99
- Hash Browns$4.99
- Have a Chips$4.25
- Pasta Salad$4.95
- Piece of Toast$1.75
- Breakfast Potato$4.99
- Potato Chips$2.75
- Rusty's$3.75
- Sausage$4.50
- Side of Fruit$4.50
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.25
- Whole Dill Pickle$3.00
- Turkey Bacon$4.50
- Turkey Sausage$4.50
- Potato Salad$4.95
Beverages
- Bottled Water$3.00
- Limonata$3.63
- Aranciata$3.63
- Body Armor$3.63
- Martinelli's Apple Juice$3.25
- Milk$3.13
- Calypso Lemonade$3.50
- Mexican Bottled Sprite$3.50
- Mexican Bottled Coke$3.50
- Topo Chico$3.75
- 12 Oz Fountain Drink$2.50
- 22 Oz Fountain Drink$2.99
- 32 Oz Fountain Drink$3.50
- Medium Orange Juice$4.25
- Large Orange Juice$5.25
- Cranberry$3.95
Beer, Wine and Champagne
Desserts
Dog Menu
Coffee
- Americano$3.25
- Double Americano$3.75
- Cold Brew$4.25
- Cubano$5.56
- Double Capp$4.45
- Double Espresso$2.95
- Double Latte$4.45
- Double Macchiato$3.05
- Double Vanilla Latte$4.95
- Double Mocha Latte$4.95
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Large Coffee$2.95
- Large Iced Coffee$3.95
- Large Iced Latte$5.25
- Large Iced Mocha$5.55
- Single Capp$3.95
- Single Espresso$2.25
- Single Latte$3.95
- Single Macchiato$2.75
- Single Vanilla$4.45
- Single Mocha Latte$4.45
- Small Coffee$2.65
- Small Hot Chocolate$3.75
- Small Iced Coffee$3.45
- Small Iced Latte$4.45
- Small Iced Mocha$4.95
- Small Chai Latte$4.45
- Double Chai Latte$4.95
- Small Matcha Latte$4.45
- Double Matcha Latte$4.95
Catering Menu
Breakfast
- Muffins and Bagels$4.45
Per person. Minimum 4
- Continental Breakfast$4.95
Bagels, croissants, scones, muffins, butter, preserves and cream cheese. Per person. Minimum 4
- Signature Breakfast$5.45
Plain and sesame bagels, croissants, blueberry and cranberry scones, blueberry, cranberry and lemon poppy seed muffins, coffee cake, apricot bars, and strawberry cobbler bars; served with butter, cream cheese and preserves. Per person. Minimum 4
- Deluxe Breakfast$6.95
2 scrambled eggs, 2 bacon or 2 sausage, hashbrowns and 2 toast. Per person. Minimum 4
- 4-6 Fruit Salad$31.95
Apple, berries, banana, oranges and melon topped with candied pecans, plain yogurt and a touch of honey
- 8-12 Fruit Salad$51.95
Apple, berries, banana, oranges and melon topped with candied pecans, plain yogurt and a touch of honey
- 16-22 Fruit Salad$84.95
Apple, berries, banana, oranges and melon topped with candied pecans, plain yogurt and a touch of honey
- 4-6 Fruit Platter$32.95
A trayful of cut fresh fruit and berries. 48 hour notice
- 8-12 Fruit Platter$49.95
A trayful of cut fresh fruit and berries. 48 hour notice
- 16-22 Fruit Platter$84.95
A trayful of cut fresh fruit and berries. 48 hour notice
- 4-6 Granola$23.95
Baked granola with dried blueberries and bananas, served with milk
- 8-12 Granola$44.95
Baked granola with dried blueberries and bananas, served with milk
- 16-22 Granola$81.95
Baked granola with dried blueberries and bananas, served with milk
- 4-6 Mediterranean Platter$24.95
Feta, tomato, cucumber on lavash cream cheese, tomato and basil on a bagel goat cheese, honey and pecans on baguette
- 8-12 Mediterranean Platter$49.95
Feta, tomato, cucumber on lavash cream cheese, tomato and basil on a bagel goat cheese, honey and pecans on baguette
- 16-22 Mediterranean Platter$84.95
Feta, tomato, cucumber on lavash cream cheese, tomato and basil on a bagel goat cheese, honey and pecans on baguette
- 4-6 Gravlox Platter$29.95
Smoked salmon, red onion, capers, cream cheese. 48 hour notice
- 8-12 Gravlox Platter$57.95
Smoked salmon, red onion, capers, cream cheese. 48 hour notice
- 16-22 Gravlox Platter$99.95
Smoked salmon, red onion, capers, cream cheese. 48 hour notice
- Individual Yogurt$1.65
Per person. Minimum 6
- Orange Juice$15.95
Serves 12
- Coffee$16.95
Serves 12
Desserts
- 4-6 Cookie Tray$16.95
Oatmeal, white and milk chocolate chip cookies
- 8-12 Cookie Tray$25.95
Oatmeal, white and milk chocolate chip cookies
- 16-22 Cookie Tray$41.95
Oatmeal, white and milk chocolate chip cookies
- 4-6 Cookie & Brownie Tray$16.95
Oatmeal, white and milk chocolate chip cookies, brownies and s'mores bars
- 8-12 Cookie & Brownie Tray$33.95
Oatmeal, white and milk chocolate chip cookies, brownies and s'mores bars
- 16-22 Cookie & Brownie Tray$51.95
Oatmeal, white and milk chocolate chip cookies, brownies and s'mores bars
- 4-6 Deluxe Dessert Tray$23.95
Oatmeal, white and milk chocolate chip cookies, brownies, s'mores bars, apricot bars, coffee cake, strawberry cobbler bars, berry cheesecake, lemon bars, raspberry shortbread cookies and pecan bars
- 8-12 Deluxe Dessert Tray$34.95
Oatmeal, white and milk chocolate chip cookies, brownies, s'mores bars, apricot bars, coffee cake, strawberry cobbler bars, berry cheesecake, lemon bars, raspberry shortbread cookies and pecan bars
- 16-22 Deluxe Dessert Tray$59.95
Oatmeal, white and milk chocolate chip cookies, brownies, s'mores bars, apricot bars, coffee cake, strawberry cobbler bars, berry cheesecake, lemon bars, raspberry shortbread cookies and pecan bars
Appetizers
- 4-6 Vegetable & Dip Tray$27.95
A bounty of garden ripe vegetables served with hummus or ranch dressing
- 8-12 Vegetable & Dip Tray$37.95
A bounty of garden ripe vegetables served with hummus or ranch dressing
- 16-22 Vegetable & Dip Tray$69.95
A bounty of garden ripe vegetables served with hummus or ranch dressing
- 4-6 Fruit Platter*$32.95
A trayful of cut fresh fruit and berries. 48 hour notice
- 8-12 Fruit Platter*$49.95
A trayful of cut fresh fruit and berries. 48 hour notice
- 16-22 Fruit Platter*$84.95
A trayful of cut fresh fruit and berries. 48 hour notice
- 4-6 Cheese Tray$27.95
Muenster, cheddar, provolone, Swiss, baguette and ciabatta
- 8-12 Cheese Tray$47.95
Muenster, cheddar, provolone, Swiss, baguette and ciabatta
- 16-22 Cheese Tray$79.95
Muenster, cheddar, provolone, Swiss, baguette and ciabatta
- 4-6 Deluxe Cheese Tray$32.95
Pecan-crusted chevre, brie, feta, muenster, cheddar, Swiss, served with baguette and ciabatta
- 8-12 Deluxe Cheese Tray$55.95
Pecan-crusted chevre, brie, feta, muenster, cheddar, Swiss, served with baguette and ciabatta
- 16-22 Deluxe Cheese Tray$95.95
Pecan-crusted chevre, brie, feta, muenster, cheddar, Swiss, served with baguette and ciabatta
- 4-6 Antipasto Tray$32.95
Kalamata olives, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and salami, provolone, roasted red bell pepper and pepperoncinis, served with baguette and ciabatta
- 8-12 Antipasto Tray$59.95
Kalamata olives, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and salami, provolone, roasted red bell pepper and pepperoncinis, served with baguette and ciabatta
- 16-22 Antipasto Tray$99.95
Kalamata olives, tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto and salami, provolone, roasted red bell pepper and pepperoncinis, served with baguette and ciabatta
- 4-6 Deli Tray$39.95
Roast beef, black forest ham, ovengold turkey, provolone and Swiss
- 8-12 Deli Tray$69.95
Roast beef, black forest ham, ovengold turkey, provolone and Swiss
- 16-22 Deli Tray$119.95
Roast beef, black forest ham, ovengold turkey, provolone and Swiss
Sandwiches & Wraps
- 4-6 Simple Sandwich Tray$32.95
Black forest ham, ovengold turkey, provolone and Swiss, served on baguette
- 8-12 Simple Sandwich Tray$57.95
Black forest ham, ovengold turkey, provolone and Swiss, served on baguette
- 16-22 Simple Sandwich Tray$99.95
Black forest ham, ovengold turkey, provolone and Swiss, served on baguette
- 4-6 Deluxe Sandwich Tray$37.95
Roast beef, grilled chicken, black forest ham, cracked pepper turkey, provolone, Swiss, and muenster, served on a variety of breads. Vegetarian substitution available on request
- 8-12 Deluxe Sandwich Tray$67.95
Roast beef, grilled chicken, black forest ham, cracked pepper turkey, provolone, Swiss, and muenster, served on a variety of breads. Vegetarian substitution available on request
- 16-22 Deluxe Sandwich Tray$119.95
Roast beef, grilled chicken, black forest ham, cracked pepper turkey, provolone, Swiss, and muenster, served on a variety of breads. Vegetarian substitution available on request
- 4-6 Signature Sandwich Tray$39.95
Bella brie, cranturberry and hample on challah
- 8-12 Signature Sandwich Tray$74.95
Bella brie, cranturberry and hample on challah
- 16-22 Signature Sandwich Tray$129.95
Bella brie, cranturberry and hample on challah
- 4-6 Super Stack Sandwich Tray$44.95
One and a half times more meat than our regular sandwiches! Substantial stacks of pastrami, roast beef, and turkey and ham, served on baguette
- 8-12 Super Stack Sandwich Tray$81.95
One and a half times more meat than our regular sandwiches! Substantial stacks of pastrami, roast beef, and turkey and ham, served on baguette
- 16-22 Super Stack Sandwich Tray$145.95
One and a half times more meat than our regular sandwiches! Substantial stacks of pastrami, roast beef, and turkey and ham, served on baguette
- 4-6 Custom Signature Sandwich Tray$41.95
Choose 3
- 8-12 Custom Signature Sandwich Tray$77.95
Choose 3
- 16-22 Custom Signature Sandwich Tray$131.95
Choose 3
- 4-6 Custom Signature Sandwich Tray*$43.95
Choose 4
- 8-12 Custom Signature Sandwich Tray*$79.95
Choose 4
- 16-22 Custom Signature Sandwich Tray*$134.95
Choose 4
- 4-6 Simple Wraps$35.95
Black forest ham, ovengold turkey, provolone and Swiss, wrapped in lavash
- 8-12 Simple Wraps$65.95
Black forest ham, ovengold turkey, provolone and Swiss, wrapped in lavash
- 16-22 Simple Wraps$119.95
Black forest ham, ovengold turkey, provolone and Swiss, wrapped in lavash
- 4-6 Deluxe Wraps$39.95
Roast beef, grilled chicken, black forest ham, cracked pepper turkey, provolone, Swiss and muenster, wrapped in lavash
- 8-12 Deluxe Wraps$74.95
Roast beef, grilled chicken, black forest ham, cracked pepper turkey, provolone, Swiss and muenster, wrapped in lavash
- 16-22 Deluxe Wraps$129.95
Roast beef, grilled chicken, black forest ham, cracked pepper turkey, provolone, Swiss and muenster, wrapped in lavash
- 4-6 Lettuce Wraps$39.95
Tuna, club and garden variety
- 8-12 Lettuce Wraps$74.95
Tuna, club and garden variety
- 16-22 Lettuce Wraps$129.95
Tuna, club and garden variety
- Variety Wraps$59.95
A sampling of some of our most popular items- the perfect lite lunch for four! Mixed berry salad, potato salad, 1/2 each club, cranturberry, hample on challah, Bella brie, turkey and chicken, with cookies for dessert
- Potato Chips$1.50
Per bag
Salads
- 4-6 Potato Salad$16.95
Our delicious house recipe made with red bliss potatoes. Side salad
- 8-12 Potato Salad$26.95
Our delicious house recipe made with red bliss potatoes. Side salad
- 16-22 Potato Salad$41.95
Our delicious house recipe made with red bliss potatoes. Side salad
- 4-6 Pasta Salad$17.95
Rotini with fresh cilantro, zucchini and tomatoes. Side salad
- 8-12 Pasta Salad$29.95
Rotini with fresh cilantro, zucchini and tomatoes. Side salad
- 16-22 Pasta Salad$47.95
Rotini with fresh cilantro, zucchini and tomatoes. Side salad
- 4-6 Garden Salad$24.95
Our mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, onions, croutons and your choice of dressing. Side salad
- 8-12 Garden Salad$39.95
Our mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, onions, croutons and your choice of dressing. Side salad
- 16-22 Garden Salad$61.95
Our mixed greens with tomato, cucumber, onions, croutons and your choice of dressing. Side salad
- 4-6 Caesar Salad$27.95
Romaine, asiago, croutons, and our own caesar dressing
- 8-12 Caesar Salad$41.95
Romaine, asiago, croutons, and our own caesar dressing
- 16-22 Caesar Salad$65.95
Romaine, asiago, croutons, and our own caesar dressing
- 4-6 Greek Salad$29.95
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing
- 8-12 Greek Salad$49.95
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing
- 16-22 Greek Salad$82.95
Mixed greens with tomato, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese and Greek dressing
- 4-6 Chef's Salad$32.95
Mixed greens with ham, turkey, cheddar, Swiss, croutons and your choice of dressing
- 8-12 Chef's Salad$51.95
Mixed greens with ham, turkey, cheddar, Swiss, croutons and your choice of dressing
- 16-22 Chef's Salad$87.95
Mixed greens with ham, turkey, cheddar, Swiss, croutons and your choice of dressing
- 4-6 Apple Pecan$36.95
A mustard café favorite: mesclun, apples, asiago and candied pecans served with shallot vinaigrette
- 8-12 Apple Pecan$61.95
A mustard café favorite: mesclun, apples, asiago and candied pecans served with shallot vinaigrette
- 16-22 Apple Pecan$93.95
A mustard café favorite: mesclun, apples, asiago and candied pecans served with shallot vinaigrette
- 4-6 Fruit Salad*$31.95
Apple, berries, banana, oranges and melon topped with candied pecans, plain yogurt and a touch of honey
- 8-12 Fruit Salad*$51.95
Apple, berries, banana, oranges and melon topped with candied pecans, plain yogurt and a touch of honey
- 16-22 Fruit Salad*$84.95
Apple, berries, banana, oranges and melon topped with candied pecans, plain yogurt and a touch of honey
- 4-6 Mixed Berry$39.95
Our most popular salad: mesclun, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, candied pecans and goat cheese served with berry vinaigrette
- 8-12 Mixed Berry$69.95
Our most popular salad: mesclun, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, candied pecans and goat cheese served with berry vinaigrette
- 16-22 Mixed Berry$109.95
Our most popular salad: mesclun, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, candied pecans and goat cheese served with berry vinaigrette