Muzzy’s Bagels LLC 2909 E 12th Street
0
Bagels
Bagel Sandwiches
Cafe Menu
Grab-And-Go
Late Night Menu
Merch
Bagels
Plain Bagel
$3.00
Rosemary
$3.50
Everything
$3.50
Jalapeno
$4.00
Bagel Sandwiches
Old School Breaky
$13.00
Classic Lox
$16.00
The Mamma Mia
$17.00
Mrs. Muzzy
$16.00
Cafe Menu
Americano
$4.00
Cappucino
$4.50
Cortado
$4.00
Espresso
$3.50
Latte
$6.00
Macchiato
$4.00
Mocha Latte
$4.50
Drip Coffee
$3.50
Cold Brew
$5.00
Chai Latte
$4.50
Matcha Latte
$5.00
Grab-And-Go
Organic Orange Juice
$4.00
Fiji Water
$4.00
Richard's Rain Water Sparkling
$4.00
Teas
$4.00
Late Night Menu
The Sleeper
$16.00
Water
$2.25
Coke
$3.25
Merch
Extra Small
$25.00
Small
$25.00
Medium
$25.00
Large
$25.00
Extra Large
$25.00
Muzzy’s Bagels LLC 2909 E 12th Street Location and Ordering Hours
(956) 219-5973
2909 East 12th Street, Austin, TX 78702
Closed
All hours
