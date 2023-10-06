Food

Entree

Braised Short Rib of Beef

$40.00

Braised Short Rib beef onion gravy served with creamy smoked gouda cheese grits.

Pecan Shrimp & Grits

$36.00

Pecan Crusted Shrimp served with smoked gouda cheese grits.

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$35.00

Cajun Seasoned Shrimps served with creamy smoked gouda cheese grits.

Pecan Crusted Salmon

$36.00

Baked Salmon Topped with Honey Glazed Pecans served with Caramelized Yams & Collard Greens.

Fried Whiting

$24.00

Cornmeal Breaded Whiting Fish served with Veggie Slaw & Pepper Jack Cheese Hushpuppies (Substitution - one southern side of equal or lesser value)

Chicken & Ribs Barbecue Combo

$38.00

Jumbo Quarter Leg Barbecue Chicken & Honey Barbecue Ribs served with six cheeses. Mac &Cheese & Collard Greens.

Smothered Pork Chop

$26.00

Seasoned Buttermilk Breaded Pork Chop nestled in Onion & Garvey served over Jasmine Rice & Collard Greens.

Fish & Waffle

$23.00

Three pieces Whiting Fish served with Belgian Waffle (Choice of Waffle Flavor)

Oh Diane Fried Chicken & Waffle

$25.00

Three Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings served with Belgian Waffle (1Choice of waffle flavor) (Options Breast & Wing additional $3.00)

Barbecue Chicken

$22.00

Baked Jumbo Quarter Leg smothered in barbecue sauce served with Collard Greens and Potato Salad.

Fried Chicken

$24.00

Seasoned Fried Chicken Breast & Wings served with Collard Greens & Potato Salad

Youngins 10 & Under

Youngins

K- Chicken w/ side

$13.00

K- Chicken & Waffle

$12.00

K- Fried Whiting Strips w/ Hushpuppies

$11.00

K- Mac & Cheese Bowl

$10.00

K- Shrimp & Grits

$15.00

K- Veggie Chick & Waffle

$12.00

K- Vegetarian Pasta Slaw

Southern Sides

Sides

Sweet Potato Muffin

$2.00

Carmelized Yams

$4.00

Rice & Gravy

$4.00

Pepper Jack Cheese Hushpuppies

$8.00

Pasta Slaw

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00
Fried Okra

$10.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Six Cheese Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Biscuit

$1.00

Waffle

$6.00

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Sweet tea

$3.00
Lemonade

$3.00
Carolina Sunrise Punch

$4.50
Bottle Apple Juice

$3.00
Bottle Orange Juice

$3.00
Ginger Ale

$2.00
Brisk Tea

$2.00
Orange Fanta

$2.00
Dr Pepper

$2.00
Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Pepsi

$2.00

Half & Half

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Wine

Carolina Mimosa

$10.00+
Classic Mimosa

$7.00+
Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00+
Merlot

$14.00+
Pinot Grigio

$14.00+
Chardonnay

$12.00+
Pinot Noir

$12.00+
Moscato

$12.00+

Beer

Coors Light

$7.00
Samuel Adams

$7.00
Heineken

$7.00
Modelo Especial

$7.00
Dogfish Head 60 Min

$7.00
Corona

$7.00

Deserts

Cakes

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$10.50

Strawberry Shortcake Crunch

$8.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$11.00

Banana Pudding Cake

$7.00

Double Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Coconut Cake Buttercream Filled

$7.50

Southern Coconut Pineapple Filled Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$6.50

Red Velvet Cake

$7.00

Soulfully Vegetarian and Vegan Entrees

Vegetarian and Vegan Entree

Vegetarian Meatless Roast

$30.00

Veggie Chick & Waffle

$25.00

Vegan Shrimp& Grits

$35.00