My Father's House Southern Cuisine Ground Flr 12 N Broadway
Food
Entree
Braised Short Rib of Beef
Braised Short Rib beef onion gravy served with creamy smoked gouda cheese grits.
Pecan Shrimp & Grits
Pecan Crusted Shrimp served with smoked gouda cheese grits.
Cajun Shrimp & Grits
Cajun Seasoned Shrimps served with creamy smoked gouda cheese grits.
Pecan Crusted Salmon
Baked Salmon Topped with Honey Glazed Pecans served with Caramelized Yams & Collard Greens.
Fried Whiting
Cornmeal Breaded Whiting Fish served with Veggie Slaw & Pepper Jack Cheese Hushpuppies (Substitution - one southern side of equal or lesser value)
Chicken & Ribs Barbecue Combo
Jumbo Quarter Leg Barbecue Chicken & Honey Barbecue Ribs served with six cheeses. Mac &Cheese & Collard Greens.
Smothered Pork Chop
Seasoned Buttermilk Breaded Pork Chop nestled in Onion & Garvey served over Jasmine Rice & Collard Greens.
Fish & Waffle
Three pieces Whiting Fish served with Belgian Waffle (Choice of Waffle Flavor)
Oh Diane Fried Chicken & Waffle
Three Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings served with Belgian Waffle (1Choice of waffle flavor) (Options Breast & Wing additional $3.00)
Barbecue Chicken
Baked Jumbo Quarter Leg smothered in barbecue sauce served with Collard Greens and Potato Salad.
Fried Chicken
Seasoned Fried Chicken Breast & Wings served with Collard Greens & Potato Salad