Mylapore - Westgate Mall
All day Favorites
Rice Favorites
- Tamarind Rice$10.00
South Indian traditional dish made with rice, tamarind, tempering spices. May contain peanuts.
- Curd Rice$10.00
South Indian traditional dish made with rice, fresh yogurt, tempering spices & curry leaves
- Bisibele Bath$10.00
It is a flavorful dish from Karnataka, prepared using rice, dal, vegetables and a special spice blend served with kara boondi & raita.
- Vegetable Biryani$12.00
It is an aromatic rice dish made with basmati rice, spices & mixed veggies. Served with Raita
- Bisibele Bath - Curd Rice Combo$12.00
Combination of both the dishes served without mixing together
Dinner
Beverages
Uthappam
Mylapore - Westgate Mall Location and Ordering Hours
(408) 800-8411
Open now • Closes at 10PM