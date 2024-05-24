My Little Italy's Pizza - Old
SPECIALTY PIZZAS
- Meat-Lovers Pizza$13.00+
Pepperoni, sausage, ham and bacon.
- Medium Marguerita Pizza$13.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and 100% extra virgin olive oil.
- Large Marguerita Pizza$15.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and 100% extra virgin olive oil.
- Extra Large Marguerita Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and 100% extra virgin olive oil
- Veggie Pizza$13.00+
Green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, onions, black olives and spinach.
- Hawaiian Pizza$13.00+
Mozzarella Cheese, Ham and sliced pineapple.
- Greek Pizza$13.00+
Tzatziki sauce, gyro meat, feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and basil.
- BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.00+
BBQ chicken, BBQ sauce, onions, green peppers, slice tomatoes, and black olives
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.00+
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and chicken.
- Alfredo Chicken Pizza$13.00+
Alfredo sauce, sautéed chicken, broccoli, and spinach.
- Shrimp Alfredo Pizza$13.00+
Alfredo sauce, grilled shrimp, broccoli, and spinach.
CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA OR BUILD YOUR OWN
- Medium Sicilian Pizza$11.50
Start with our grate Sicilian cheese pizza and then add your toppings to make it exactly how you want it.
- Extra Large Sicilian Pizza$15.50
Start with our great cheese Sicilian pizza, and then add your toppings to make it exactly how you want it.
CALZONES
- House Calzone$10.95
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, served with a side of tomato sauce. add any toppings for $1.00 each
- Meat-lovers Calzone$13.00
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, served with a side of tomato sauce
- Special Calzone$13.00
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, served with a side of marinara sauce
- Steak and Cheese Calzone$13.00
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta, philly steak, served with a side of marinara sauce.
- Veggie Calzone$13.00
Mozzarella, ricotta, green peppers, onions, & spinach served with a side of tomato sauce
COLD SUBS
HOT SUBS
- Chicken and Cheese Hot Sub$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, grilled onions, and American cheese.
- Steak & Cheese Hot Sub$12.00
With grilled onion, American cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes
- Special Steak & Cheese Hot Sub$12.00
With American cheese, onions, mushroom, green peppers, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomatoes
- Chicken Parmigiano Hot Sub$12.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Veal Pamigiano Hot Sub$12.00
Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.
- Meatballs And Mozzarella Hot Sub$12.00
with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce
PASTA
- Spaguetti Tomatoe Sauce Pasta$12.00
- Spaghetti Meatballs$15.00
100% beef meatballs made in-house and served with spaghetti pasta in a tomato sauce
- Baked Ziti$14.00
Baked Ziti pasta with mozzarella, ricotta, and tomato sauce.
- Fettucini Alfredo Pasta$14.00
Fettuccine pasta with alfredo sauce
- Ravioli Cheese Pasta$14.00Out of stock
Stuffed with ricotta and variety of delicious italian cheeses, baked in a tomato sauce with melted mozzarella cheese on the top.
- Ravioli Spinach Pasta$14.00
Half moon shaped ravioli stuffed with ricotta, spinach, and imported parmigiano , in an Alfredo sauce
- Lasagna$15.00
stuffed with prime ground beef and imported Italian cheeses, baked in a tomato sauce
CHICKEN
- Chicken Parmigiana$15.00
breaded chicken breast, pan fried in olive oil, topped with mozzarella, and served with tomato sauce and spaghetti pasta
- Chicken Marsala$15.00
chicken breast prepared in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms, and served a side of linguini pasta
- Chicken Picatta$15.00
chicken breast served in a lemon caper sauce with linguini pasta.
- Chicken Paisano$15.00
chicken breast served with mushroon, sundried tomatoes, and roasted peppers, in a rose sauce ( rose sauce, cream and tomato) with a side of linguini pasta
- Chicken Alfredo$15.00
Chicken Breast With Fettuccine pasta in an alfredo cream sauce.
VEAL
FISH
- Salmon Alla Griglia$18.00
Grilled salmon fillet with mixed vegetables and roasted potatoes in a lemon butter sauce.
- Linguine Clams$16.00
linguini pasta with clams and your choice of marinara sauce or garlic olive oil sauce
- Linguine con Gamberoni$16.00
Jumbo shrimps and linguini pasta served in your choice of marinara sauce, garlic olive oil, or rose sauce
- Linguine Tuto Mare$18.00
Jumbo shrimp, mussels, bay scallops, clams, and linguni pasta served in your choice of marinara sauce, or garlic olive oil sauce
CHICKEN WINGS
APPETIZERS
- Fried Calamary$10.00
Calamari rings breaded and fried until golden. Served with side marinara sauce and lemon wedges
- Mozzarella in Carrozza$8.99
fried mozzarella, served with side of spicy house marinara sauce
- Cheese Sticks$6.95
fried, served with side of tomato sauce
- Onion Rings$5.00
- Chicken Tenders with Fries$7.00
With French Fries
- French Fries$4.00
- Seasoned French Fries$4.00
SALADS
- House Salad$7.00
Mix green, tomatoes, cucumber, artichokes, pepperoncini, black olives, red onions, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Greek Salad$8.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, artichokes, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Ceasar Salad$7.00
Romaine lettuce, in-house Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and croutons
- Caprese Salad$10.00
Fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, basil, olive oil, and glaze balsamic.
- Arugula Salad$8.00
Walnuts, pears, Gorgonzola cheese, and creamy house dressing.
- Juliano Salad$8.00
Mix green, walnuts, crispy pancetta, goat cheese, black berries, homemade italian balsamic vinaigrette.
- Small Greek Salad$4.95
- Small House Salad$4.95
- Small Caesar$4.95