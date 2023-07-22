Pickup
N & S Yo Soy De Aqui LLC 1358 Sellers St
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Breakfast
Lunch/ Dinner
Drinks
Breakfast
Platter
$6.00
Big Burrito
$8.00
Taco 3x
$5.00
Mallorca
$5.25
Lunch/ Dinner
Empanadilla Rellena
$7.00
Tripleta Taco 3x
$10.00
BIG! Tripleta Burrito
$13.00
Mallorca Sandwich
$9.00
Salad
$5.00
Bean Salad Granos
$5.00
extra meat
$1.50
Drinks
Soda
$1.50
juice
$2.00
Coffee
$1.75
N & S Yo Soy De Aqui LLC 1358 Sellers St Location and Ordering Hours
(215) 876-7232
1358 Sellers St, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Open now
• Closes at 8:30PM
All hours
