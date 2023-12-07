2x points now for loyalty members
Naan & Curry Henderson
Food
Starters
- Samosa$7.00
2 crispy pastries filled with mildly spiced green peas & mashed potatoes. Amust try!
- Paneer Pakora$8.00
Crispy, mouthwatering appetizer that is made from marinated paneer (Indian cheese), dipped in batter and deep fried.
- Onion Bhaji$7.00
Slivers of onions tossed ni aromatic spices garam flour "chickpea flour" & deep fried. AKA Indian onion rings.
- Chili Paneer$12.00
Paneer coated with red chili, soy sauce and tomato paste then tossed with green/red peppers & onions.
- Chicken 65$13.00
Spicy, deep fried boneless chicken, marinated in ginger, lemon & red chilies. Originating from Chennai, India.
- Pao Bhaji$12.00
A popular Mumbai street food. It is a curry of mixed vegetables (Bhaji) cooked in blend of spices and served with soft buttered bread (Pav).
- Vegetable Pakora$8.00
A beautiful mixture of onions, potatoes and seasonal vegetables all brought together and fried to a golden crisp then sprinkled with savory spices.
Tandoori
- Tandoori Chicken$12.00
Chicken drums & thighs marinated for 24-hours in yogurt with fresh ground herbs and spices. Popular choice!
- Lamb Boti Kebab$17.00
Boneless lamb pieces marinated in a spice blend for 24-hours with fresh yogurt, a must try!
- Bombay Wings$13.00
Chicken wings marinated Mumbai street style with handful of spices then grilled to perfection.
- Chicken Sheesh Kebab$16.00
Ground chicken mixed with herbs and Indian seasonings then cooked kebab style.
- Garlic Chicken Kebab$16.00
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt with garlic, ginger and cilantro for 24 hours.
Vegetable Entrees
- Aloo Gobi$16.00
Potato and cauliflower sautéed with turmeric, ginger & cumin. Can be ordered Vegan. Served with Rice.
- Baingan Bharta$15.00
Roasted eggplant mash, garlic sautéed onions with turmeric. Served with Rice.
- Chana Masala$15.00
Garbanzo beans, tomato & onion gravy, stewed in garam masala & topped with chopped red onions. Served with Rice.
- Daal Makhani$15.00
24-hour slow cook; a blend of lentils with ginger, garlic, tomato & ghee. A classic in every Indian home and a must have. Served with Rice.
- Malai Kofta$16.00
Mixed vegetable dumplings stewed in a very mild turmeric spiced gravy. Served with Rice.
- Moong Masoor Dal$15.00
Yellow lentils slow cooked with turmeric, tomatoes, onions, ginger & garlic, Aunties recipe. Served with Rice.
- Shahi Paneer$17.00
Indian cheese (paneer) cooked ni a thick creamy onion gravy that's spiced right with turmeric. A dish made commonly made for the kings (Shai). Served with Rice.
- Palak Paneer$16.00
Baby spinach slow cooked with tomato, caramelized onions, 'garam masala' & Indian paneer cheese. Served with Rice.
Curries
- Tikka Masala
The infamous Masala gravy is a creamy blend of red onions, tomatoes, ginger & garlic with your choice of protein, spiced to perfection. Served with Rice.
- Curry
The original curry, using mom's recipe with sautéed onions slowly mixed in an aromatic blend of herbs & spices. Served with Rice.
- Madras Curry
A southern twist to an OG Indian curry with your choice of protein simmered in coconut milk & curry leaves. Served with Rice.
- Vindaloo
Traditionally a spicy dish, your choice of protein in a tomato gravy with potatoes, fresh ginger & spices. Served with Rice.
- Korma
Your choice of protein braised in a velvety tumeric yogurt sauce. Served with Rice.
Chefs Special
- Butter Chicken$18.00
Tandoori chicken; 48-hour marinade of yogurt & spices, charred in the tandoor then finished in a creamy tomato curry flavored with fenugreek. Served with Rice.
- Rojan Josh$21.00
A dish from the Kashmir region of India, this lamb favorite is beauty of paprika, cloves cooked in a tomato gravy. Served with Rice.
- Andhra Fish Curry$19.00
A southern dish! Fish fillets simmered in a ginger & garlic paste with onions, tomatoes, turmeric and freshly ground spices. Served with Rice.
- Goat Curry$21.00
Tender goat meat simmered in a rich, spicy gravy, bursting with bold flavors and aromatic spices. Served with Rice.
Biryani
- Vegetable Biryani$15.00
A flavorful Indian dish made with basmati rice, mixed vegetables, and a variety of spices. Indian style vegetable fried rice. Served with Raita (yogurt).
- Chicken Biryani$16.00
Aromatic Indian dish where tender marinated chicken is layered with fragrant basmati rice, infused with exotic spices, and slow-cooked to perfection. Served with Raita (yogurt).
- Lamb Biryani$18.00
Lamb biryani is a luxurious, deeply flavored Indian dish featuring succulent lamb pieces slow-cooked with fragrant basmati rice and a blend of exotic spices.
- Rice (16oz)$5.00
Basmati Rice.
- 1/2 Rice (8oz)$3.00
Basmati Rice.
Breads
Desserts
- Kheer$6.00
A classic dessert, homemade rice pudding recipe of basmati rice, milk & sugar.
- Ras Malai$7.00
Milk dumplings soaked in a creamy sweetened cardamom milk, a splash of rose water, and a dash of saffron.
- Gulab Jamun$5.00
A donut hole, generously bathed in rich, sweet honey glaze, representing a classic Indian dessert.
Side/Extra
N/A Beverages
Drinks
- Mango Lassi$5.50
Creamy, sweet, & tangy Indian beverage made from ripe mangoes, yogurt, & a touch of milk.
- Sweet Lassi$5.50
- Masala Chai$4.50
Traditional Indian tea brewed with strong black tea, a blend of aromatic spices & herbs, & usually sweetened with milk & sugar.
- Thumbs UP$2.50
Famous Indian Cola.
- Limca$3.50
Indian Soda Limeade.
- Mazaa Juice - Mango$4.50
India's Famous Juice Brand - Mango Flavor.
- Maaza Juice - Lychee$4.50
India's Famous Juice Brand - Lychee Flavor.
- Soda$3.50
- Bottle Water$5.50