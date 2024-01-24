Nacho Daddy 26 Independence Way
Nachos
- Nacho Tower$15.99
Two layers of tortilla chips each layer topped with red onions, jalapenos, green peppers, mixed cheese, and ground beef or chicken. Nachos are topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream, and salsa.
- Buffalo Chicken Nachos$13.99
Tortilla chips topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon bits, queso, green onions, buffalo sauce and ranch.
- Pizza Nachos$13.99
Tortilla Chips topped with pepperonis, sausage, red peppers, mixed cheese and queso.
Quesadillas
- Steak Dilla$12.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with steak, mixed cheese, caramelized onions and red peppers. Sour cream and salsa on the side.
- Chicken Dilla$12.99
Chicken Quesadilla made with a flour tortilla and stuffed with chicken, mixed cheese, red peppers, and caramelized onions. Served with salsa and sour cream.
- Veggie Dilla$11.99
A flour Tortilla stuffed with mixed cheese, caramelized onions, red peppers, and mushrooms. Served with Salsa and Sour Cream.
- Breakfast Dilla$12.99
Bring Breakfast to life with a tortilla filled with Mixed Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, and Bacon Bits. Served with a side of Queso