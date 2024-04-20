Nacho Kat- 21 70456 LA-21 #400
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Chips & Dips$3.50
- Elote Mexicano$4.50
Mexican-style street corn on the cob
- Buffalo Chicken Wings$10.00
6 pieces served with ranch on the side
- Cajun Corn Ribs$7.50
Deep-fried cajun cob quarters served with ranch
- Taco Carousel$23.00
Ten shareable street-style tacos with two fillings of each. Choose 1 or 2
- Empanadas$6.00
Two empanadas served with pico de gallo and sauce
- Garlic Parm Yuca Fries$6.00
Served with our house dipping sauce
- Flautas$9.50
Three flautas served with guacamole, crema, creamy salsa verde, and queso fresco
- Canasta De Platano$7.00
Three small green plantain baskets filled with pico de gallo
Nachos
- Fajita Nachos$15.00
Tortilla chips topped with grilled onions and peppers with choice protein, black beans, fresh guacamole, crema, queso, and salsa roja
- Jalapeño Shrimp Nachos$15.00
Tortilla chips topped with queso, shrimp, fresh jalapeños, cilantro, and queso fresco
- Mexican Street Corn$10.00
Tortilla chips topped with queso, Mexican street corn, queso fresco, and fresh cilantro
- Cajun Nachos$15.00
Grilled red and green bell peppers, fresh jalapeños, green onions, charred corn, sausage, grilled chicken, queso, and Tabasco sauce
- Loaded Nachos$12.00
Tortilla chips topped with queso, black beans, pico de gallo, crema, jalapeños, and creamy salsa verde
- Carne Asada Nachos$17.00
Tortilla chips topped with queso, carne asada, white onions, cilantro, guacamole, and creamy salsa verde
- Supremos$13.50
Tortilla chips topped with ground beef, pinto beans, fresh tomatoes, green onions, lettuce, black olives, crema, and queso
- Nacho Basic$9.00
Tortilla chips topped with queso and ground beef
- Birria Nachos$14.00
Tortilla chips topped with queso, birria beef, pico de gallo, crema, and pickled onions
Papas
- Birria Fries$15.00
Fries topped with queso, birria, onion, cilantro, tomato, queso fresco, crema, and consomme
- Loaded Fries$13.00
Fries topped with queso, pico de gallo, crema, and jalapeños
- Chorifries$13.00
Fries topped with Mexican chorizo, queso, white onions, cilantro, queso fresco and cilantro jalapeño salsa
- Garlic Parm Gulf Shrimp Fries$15.00
Fries topped with queso, garlic shrimp, cilantro, Parmesan cheese, queso fresco, and cilantro jalapeño crema
- Veggie Taco Fries$13.00
Fries topped with black beans, queso, grilled onions and corn, fresh jalapeno, green onions, avocado slices, tomatoes, cilantro, and ranch
Quesadillas
- Cuban$13.00
Slow-roasted pork, ham, grilled onions, pickles, mustard, and cheese
- Southwest Veggie$12.00
Corn, black beans, red bell peppers, grilled onions, cilantro, and cheese
- Cajun Quesadilla$15.00
Red & green bell peppers, fresh jalapenos, green onions, charred corn, sausage, shredded chicken, and cheese
- Fish$15.50
Crunchy quesadilla filled with grilled mahi mahi, shredded lettuce, tomato, crema, queso fresco, cilantro jalapeno salsa, and a tostada
- Vegan$14.00
Grilled cactus, sweet bell peppers, onions, charred corn & vegan cheese
- Fajita$15.00
Grilled sweet peppers and onions, cheese, with your choice of chicken, steak, or shrimp
- Basic (Protein & Cheese Only)$12.00
Large flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein and cheese
Burritos
- Puerco Burrito$12.00
Slow-roasted pork, Mexican rice, pinto beans, cheese, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Cali$13.50
Carne asada, cheese, fries, pico de gallo, crema, and guacamole
- Birria Burrito$14.00
Slow-simmered shredded beef, cheese, fries, guacamole, onion, cilantro, queso fresco, and crema, served with consomme on the side
- Veggie$12.00
Cilantro-lime rice, black beans, grilled bell peppers, onions, corn, avocado, cheese, fresh jalapeño, and salsa verde
- Pollo Asado$12.00
Grilled chicken, cilantro lime rice, black beans, cheese, guacamole, and cilantro jalapeno sauce
- Basico$11.00
Mexican rice, pinto beans, ground beef, cheese, crema, and guacamole
- Bean Burrito$9.00
A fresh, dairy-free burrito filled with Mexican rice, pinto beans, lettuce, tomatoes, and guac
Tacos
- Birria Tacos$12.00
Two slow-simmered shredded beef & grilled cheese tacos on corn tortillas topped with cilantro and onions with consomme on the side
- Mar Y Tierra$16.00
Two shrimp and steak tacos on cheesy corn tortillas topped with cabbage, pickled onions, fresh jalapeños, and creamy green sauce
- All American$12.00
Two crunchy corn and flour tortillas filled with ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and crema
- Fajita Tacos$12.50
Grilled onions, peppers, corn, and protein on two flour tortillas, topped with guacamole, crema, and cilantro
- Tacos De Lengua$14.00
Braised beef tongue tacos on two corn tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, fresh jalapeños, and radish
- Veggie Tacos$13.00
Two yellow corn tortillas filled with sauteed cactus, peppers, and onions topped with melted vegan cheese, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, and avocado slices, served with a small side of refried black beans for dipping
- Taco Combo$12.75
Two tacos with two sides and a fountain drink
- Tacos a La Carte$3.50
Specialty tacos not included
Fajitas
Bowls
- Rice Bowl$13.00
Jasmine white rice, black beans, your choice of protein, pico de gallo, and maduros
- Protein Bowl$16.00
Black beans, steak, grilled chicken, grilled cactus, corn, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole, drizzled with creamy green sauce
- Low Carb$14.00
Your choice of protein with a side of veggie blend, black beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- Zesty Fish and Shrimp$21.00
Cilantro-lime rice, grilled mahi mahi & shrimp, corn, cabbage, pico de gallo, fresh jalapenos, avocado slices, topped with lime juice
Soups
Salads
- NK Spicy Fav$15.00
Large salad bowl of lettuce, cabbage, grilled veggie blend with corn, carne asada, pico de gallo, pickled onions, topped with creamy green sauce
- Taco Salad$12.50
Large taco shell bowl with lettuce, cheese, black beans, corn, guacamole, pico de gallo, pickled onions, fresh jalapenos, sour cream, and creamy green sauce
Sides
Sandwiches + Burgers
- Choriburger$17.00
Beef patty topped with mozzarella cheese, caramelized onions, guacamole, Mexican chorizo, fried egg, fresh jalapeños, pickled onions, and house sauce
- Mexican Street Corn Burger$15.00
Burger topped with cheese, Mexican street corn salad, jalapenos, and fresh avocados
- American$13.00
Beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and house sauce
- Chorishrimp$17.00
Beef patty topped with Mexican chorizo and grilled Louisiana shrimp, caramelized onions, and fresh jalapeños
- Cuban Sandwich$14.00
Ham, roasted pork, cheese, pickles, and mustard on french bread
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy fried chicken sandwich topped with cabbage slaw and pickles