Apertivos

Salsa & Chips

$3.99

Served with our homemade salsa

Our Favorite Guacamole Dip

$9.99

Tasty blend of avocado, onions, and chile served with lettuce and tomatoes

Nacho's Dip

$8.99

Creamy blend of cheese and chile served with our homemade chips

Bean & Cheese Dip

$7.99

Hot refried beans smothered with melted cheese, served with our homemade chips

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.99

Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Quesadillas Con Beef

$11.99

Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Quesadillas Con Chicken

$11.99

Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Quesadillas Con Chorizo

$11.99

Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Nacho's Supreme

$12.99

Beef, beans, Nacho's tasty cheese dip, sour cream, avocado, and olives served on a bed of homemade chips

Hot and Spicy

$8.99

Homemade chorizo, beans, and cheese served with hot sauce and homemade chips

Gordos

$13.99

Chicken stuffed in six deep-fried corn-rolled tortillas. Served with a blend of sour cream and avocado

Chile Cheese Fries

$9.99

French fries smothered with your choice of chile topped with melted cheese

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Shrimp served with avocado in a tasty cocktail sauce

Nachos Deluxe

$10.99

Ensaladas

Taco Salad Bowl

$9.99

A crunchy white tortilla bowl filled with beans, beef, chicken or chorizo topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes

Mini Taco Salad Bowl

$7.99

Served with rice

Ensalada Picante

$8.99

Shredded lettuce, shredded chicken, cheese, and pico de gallo served with salsa or choice of dressing

Nacho's Deluxe

$10.99

Homemade corn chips smothered with beef, lettuce, tomatoes topped with our creamy nacho's dip

Nacho's Ensalada

$10.99

Ham, chicken, cheese, tomatoes, and avocado served on a bed of lettuce

Chicken Strip Salad

$13.99

Strips of chicken on fresh salad with avocado slices

Beef Steak Strip Salad

$15.99

Strips of steak on fresh salad with avocado slices

Side Garden Salad

$4.99

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$8.99

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Jumbo Hamburger

$11.99

Jumbo Cheeseburger

$12.99

Slopper Without Cheese

$10.99

Slopper with Cheese

$11.99

Jumbo Sloppper Without Cheese

$13.99

Jumbo Slopper with Cheese

$14.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Jalapeño Cheeseburger

$10.99

Anaheim Cheeseburger

$10.99

3 Chicken Fingers Basket

$10.99

2 Com Dog Basket

$7.99

Tacos

Two Specialty of the House Tacos

$10.99

Deep fried homemade white tortillas stuffed with chicken, beef or chorizo & lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Three Specialty of the House Tacos

$13.99

Deep fried homemade white tortillas stuffed with chicken, beef or chorizo & lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Two Favorite of Many Tacos

$13.99

Specialty of the house tacos stuffed with sour cream, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Three Favorite of Many Tacos

$16.99

Specialty of the house tacos stuffed with sour cream, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Two Taquitos

$13.99

Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with marinated roast beef, pico de gallo, and avocado

Three Taquitos

$16.99

Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with marinated roast beef, pico de gallo, and avocado

Two Traditional Corn Tacos

$10.99

Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, beef, or chorizo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Three Traditional Corn Tacos

$13.99

Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, beef, or chorizo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Taco Trio

$16.99

One chorizo taco on corn, one taquito, and one chicken taco on white stuffed with sour cream and avocado

Tostadas

Two The Original Tostadas

$10.99

Hot refried beans served on a crisp, flat deep fried com tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

Three The Original Tostadas

$13.99

Hot refried beans served on a crisp, flat deep fried com tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese

Two Original Con Avocado Tostadas

$13.99

Beans topped with avocado

Three Original Con Avocado Tostadas

$16.99

Beans topped with avocado

Two Original Con Carne Tostadas

$13.99

Beans topped with chicken, beef, or chorizo

Three Original Con Carne Tostadas

$16.99

Beans topped with chicken, beef, or chorizo

Enchiladas

Two Traditional Enchiladas

$10.99

Soft corn tortillas rolled with cheese and onions topped with melted cheese

Three Traditional Enchiladas

$13.99

Soft corn tortillas rolled with cheese and onions topped with melted cheese

Two Traditional Con Carne Enchiladas

$13.99

Rolled with beans, chicken, beef, or chorizo and onions topped with melted cheese

Three Traditional Con Carne Enchiladas

$16.99

Rolled with beans, chicken, beef, or chorizo and onions topped with melted cheese

Enchiladas Tejanas

$12.99

3 corn tortillas layered with cheese and onions covered with your choice of chile topped with a fried egg and cheese

Two Especiales De Martin

$13.99

The owner's special creation. Enchiladas stuffed with marinated roast beef, onions, and peppers topped with sour cream & melted cheese

Three Especiales De Martin

$16.99

The owner's special creation. Enchiladas stuffed with marinated roast beef, onions, and peppers topped with sour cream & melted cheese

Burritos

Two Original Burritos

$10.99

Refried beans served in soft flour tortilla

Three Original Burritos

$13.99

Refried beans served in soft flour tortilla

Two Original Con Carne Burritos

$13.99

Stuffed with chicken, beef, chorizo or chicharone

Three Original Con Carne Burritos

$16.99

Stuffed with chicken, beef, chorizo or chicharone

Two Pork and Avocado Burritos

$13.99

Pork and avocado rolled in soft white tortillas with melted cheese

Three Pork and Avocado Burritos

$16.99

Pork and avocado rolled in soft white tortillas with melted cheese

Two No Frijole Burritos

$13.99

No beans, all chicken, beef, or chorizo with melted cheese on top

Three No Frijole Burritos

$16.99

No beans, all chicken, beef, or chorizo with melted cheese on top

Two Carnitas Burritos

$13.99

Three Carnitas Burritos

$16.99

Marinated roast beef, onions, and Anaheim rolled in soft white tortilla topped with melted cheese

Two Flautas

$13.99

Deep fried burritos stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef, cheese & onions topped with avocado, sour cream, and melted cheese

Three Flautas

$16.99

Deep fried burritos stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef, cheese & onions topped with avocado, sour cream, and melted cheese

Burrito Trio

$16.99

A delicious combination. One pork & avocado burrito, one chicken flauta, & one carnita

Nacho's Ultimate Burrito

$12.99

Giant white tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef or chorizo, refried beans, cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes, and topped with melted cheese

Mini Ultimate Burrito

$9.99

For the smaller appetite. White tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef or chorizo, refried beans, cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes, and topped with melted cheese

Los Favoritos

Chile Rellenos

$14.99

Two Anaheim chiles stuffed with cheese and onions, cooked in egg batter. This delightful tasty meal is topped with cheese and your choice of chile. Served with beans, rice and two homemade tortillas

Rellenos Con Carne

$16.99

Stuffed with chicken, beef, chorizo or roast beef

Nachos Combo

$19.99

For the person who loves a little bit of everything. One cheese enchilada with red chile, one tamale with mild green chile, one chorizo taco, and one bean tostada. Served with rice, beans, hot green chile, a tortilla, and a sopapilla for dessert. If you pr

Mexican Steak Rancheros

$18.99

Sautéed bell peppers and onions with steak marinated in your choice of green chile. Served with rice and salad

Mexican Shrimp Rancheros

$18.99

Sautéed bell peppers and onions with shrimp marinated in your choice of green chile. Served with rice and salad

Mexican Steak & Shrimp Combo

$22.99

Two Tamale Plate

$13.99

Homemade and served with rice, beans, salad and choice of chile

Three Tamale Plate

$16.99

Homemade and served with rice, beans, salad and choice of chile

Tacos De Carne Azada

$16.99

Three tacos served on soft corn tortillas with pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with beans and rice

Fajitas

$17.99

Two white tortillas served with choice of marinated beef or chicken strips, bell peppers and onions garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, and sour cream. Served with beans, rice and chile of your choice

Stuffed Sopapilla

$16.99

A homemade sopapilla filled with beef or chicken, and cheese. Topped with avocado, sour cream, and melted cheese and smothered with your choice of chile. Served with beans, rice and salad. This delicious meal will satisfy the person with a hearty appetite

Shrimp 2 Tacos De Camaron

$15.99

Served on corn tortillas served with shrimp, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with rice and salad

Shrimp 2 Tostadas De Camaron

$15.99

Served on corn tortillas served with shrimp, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with rice and salad

Combo Trio

$16.99

Chicken taco on white, beef flauta topped with sour cream and avocado, and bean enchilada topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, salad, and chile

Favoritos De Desayuno

Spanish Omelette

$14.99

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Two eggs served with beans, rice, potatoes smothered with your choice of chile and two home-style tortillas

Breakfast Ultimate

$12.99

Giant white tortilla filled with eggs, potatoes, and ham topped with green chile and melted cheese, served with beans and rice

Chorizo Con Huevos

$13.99

Two eggs served with chorizo, beans, rice, and potatoes smothered with your choice of chile and two homemade tortillas

Mini Breakfast Ultimate

$9.99

For the smaller appetite. White tortilla filled with eggs, potatoes and ham topped with green chile and melted cheese, served with beans and rice

Green Chile Plate

$8.99

"The best in town". Your choice of chile served with beans and rice and two homemade tortillas

Enchiladas Tejanas*

$11.99

Three soft corn tortillas layered with cheese and onions, topped with a fried egg and cheese

Postres - Desserts

Fried Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Fried ice cream topped with choice of chocolate or caramel and whipped cream

Sopapilla Pie a La Mode

$6.99

Choice of cherry, peach or apple filling topped with ice cream

Nacho's Delight

$5.99

Mini white tortilla shell sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, filled with ice cream, your choice of caramel,or chocolate topping covered with whipped cream

2 Churros

$3.99

Deep fried pastry sticks covered in cinnamon and sugar

Crispas

$2.99

Deep fried white tortilla chips coated with sugar and cinnamon

Sopapillas

$2.99

Sopapilla Sundae

$6.99

Ice cream stuffed sopapilla topped with strawberries and whipped cream

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

Topped with choice of peach, cherry or apple and chocolate or caramel drizzle and whipped cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Topped with choice chocolate or caramel and whipped cream

A La Carte

Beans

$2.99

Side

Rice

$2.99

Side

Fried Potatoes

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Side Avocado

$3.49

Side Sour Cream

$2.49

Side of 1/2 Avocado & 1/2 Sour Cream

$3.99

Side of Sliced 1/2 Avocado

$4.99

Side Green Chile

$2.99

Cup Green Chile

$4.99

Bowl Green Chile

$7.99

Cup Menudo

$3.99

Bowl Menudo

$7.99

1 Tortilla

$0.30

2 Tortilla

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

$2.99

Side Carne Asada

$4.00

Side Egg

$1.75

Side 2 Eggs

$3.50

Green Olives

$1.00

Side Cheese

$1.50

Side Chicharrones

$3.99

Lettuce

$0.75

Tomatoes

$0.75

Side Jalapeño

$1.99

Children's Menu

Kid's Hamburger

$5.99

Served with French fries

Kid's Cheeseburger

$5.99

Served with French fries

Kid's Corn Dog

$5.99

Served with French fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Served with French fries

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Served with your choice of French fries or rice

Kid's Meat Quesadilla

$7.99

Served with your choice of French fries or rice

Kid's Your Choice of One

$5.99

Served with rice

Kid's Your Choice of Two

$6.99

Served with rice

Premium Create Your Own Combo

2 Items Premium Create Your Own Combo

$14.99

Served with rice and beans, choice of red or green chile

3 Items Premium Create Your Own Combo

$16.99

Served with rice and beans, choice of red or green chile

4 Items Premium Create Your Own Combo

$19.99

Served with rice and beans, choice of red or green chile

Beverage Menu

Liquor

Vodka

$4.00+

Coral Bay Rum

$4.00+

10 High

$4.00+

Gin

$4.00+

Lauders Scotch

$4.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Seagrams 7

$5.00+

V.O.

$5.00+

Canadian Club

$5.00+

Canadian Mist

$5.00+

Yukon Jack

$5.00+

Black Velvet

$5.00+

Cuervo Gold

$5.00+

Cuervo Silver

$5.00+

Amaretto

$5.00+

So. Co.

$5.00+

Malibu

$5.00+

Schnapps

$5.00+

Rum Chata

$5.00+

Homitos

$5.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Bailey's

$5.00+

Beefeater

$5.50+

Tanqueray

$5.50+

Absolut

$5.50+

Bacardi

$5.50+

Captain Morgan

$5.50+

Kahlua

$5.50+

Kettle One

$5.50+

Grand Gala

$5.50+

Cutty Sark

$5.50+

Jack Daniels

$5.50+

Tuaca

$5.50+

Goldschlager

$5.50+

Wild Turkey

$5.50+

Jager

$5.50+

Crown

$6.50+

Crown Apple

$6.50+

Dewers

$6.50+

Makers Mark

$6.50+

Gray Goose

$6.50+

Jameson

$6.50+

Cointreau

$6.50+

Tito's

$6.50+

Chivas

$8.00+

Drambuie

$8.00+

Patron

$8.00+

Glen Levit

$8.00+

Special Shots

Tuaca Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$8.50

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$7.50

Pina Colada

$7.75

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$13.00

White Russian

$9.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Virginia Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.00

Daiquiri

$7.75

Mexican Specialties

Mangonada

$14.00

Frozen mango tequila smoothie swirled with chamoy and rimmed with Tajin

Cantarito

$13.50

Patrón tequila layered with citrus juices of lemon, lime, orange and grapefruit in a chilled clay cup with chamoy and Tajin rim for an irresistible appeal

Paloma

$8.25

Hornitos tequila on the rocks served with pink grapefruit juice in a sugared rim glass for a sweet, sour and refreshing treat. Spice it up, order a jalapeño paloma and add jalapeño simple syrup

Mexican Mule

$11.00

José Cuervo tequila, ginger beer, and splash of lime juice served in a copper mug with a spicy twist of sliced jalapeño to turn up the wow factor

Cilantro Jalapeño Mojito

$9.50

Bacardi rum, lime wedges, fresh cilantro, sliced jalapeño, jalapeño simple syrup, and club soda served on the rocks

Sangria

$8.50

Classic red wine served with sliced seasonal fruit

Mexican Martini

$13.00

Tito's vodka, a splash of sweet and sour with hint of dry vermouth, triple sec, and olive juice served with salted rim and green olive garnish

Root Beer Twist

$14.00

Bebidas

Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Soda

$3.25

Raspberry Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Red Bull

$3.00

Water

Water/Lemon

Water/Lime

Kids Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Kid's Soda

Kids Juice

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Family Packs

Family Pack

Family Pack - Feeds Up to 4

$45.00

4 enchiladas or 4 burritos and 4 corn tacos or 4 tostadas. Choice of one chile and choice of one meat selection - chicken, beef or chorizo. Also includes a pint of beans or rice, chips and salsa, and 4 sopapillas

Family Pack - Feeds Up to 8

$55.00

Chicken or beef enchilada casserole. Choice of chile pint of green chile. Also includes 2 pints of beans or rice, and tossed salad with dressing

Employee Menu

EE Food

Hamburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger

$5.00

Mini Taco Salad Bowl

$5.00

Served with rice

Quesadillas Con Chicken

$5.00

Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Quesadillas Con Beef

$5.00

Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Bowl Menudo

$5.00

Bowl Green Chile

$5.00

Two Traditional Corn Tacos

$5.00

Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, beef, or chorizo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese

Two Original Con Carne Tostadas

$5.00

Beans topped with chicken, beef, or chorizo

Two Original Burritos

$5.00

Refried beans served in soft flour tortilla

Two Original Con Carne Burritos

$5.00

Stuffed with chicken, beef, chorizo or chicharone

Two Traditional Enchiladas

$5.00

Soft corn tortillas rolled with cheese and onions topped with melted cheese

Two Traditional Con Carne Enchiladas

$5.00

Rolled with beans, chicken, beef, or chorizo and onions topped with melted cheese

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.00

Served with your choice of French fries or rice

Mini Breakfast Ultimate

$5.00

For the smaller appetite. White tortilla filled with eggs, potatoes and ham topped with green chile and melted cheese, served with beans and rice

Mini Ultimate Burrito

$5.00

For the smaller appetite. White tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef or chorizo, refried beans, cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes, and topped with melted cheese

Employee CYO 2 (Basic)

$5.00