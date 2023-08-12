Nachos Restaurant 409 N Santa Fe Ave
Full Menu
Apertivos
Salsa & Chips
Served with our homemade salsa
Our Favorite Guacamole Dip
Tasty blend of avocado, onions, and chile served with lettuce and tomatoes
Nacho's Dip
Creamy blend of cheese and chile served with our homemade chips
Bean & Cheese Dip
Hot refried beans smothered with melted cheese, served with our homemade chips
Cheese Quesadillas
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Quesadillas Con Beef
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Quesadillas Con Chicken
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Quesadillas Con Chorizo
Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Nacho's Supreme
Beef, beans, Nacho's tasty cheese dip, sour cream, avocado, and olives served on a bed of homemade chips
Hot and Spicy
Homemade chorizo, beans, and cheese served with hot sauce and homemade chips
Gordos
Chicken stuffed in six deep-fried corn-rolled tortillas. Served with a blend of sour cream and avocado
Chile Cheese Fries
French fries smothered with your choice of chile topped with melted cheese
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp served with avocado in a tasty cocktail sauce
Ensaladas
Taco Salad Bowl
A crunchy white tortilla bowl filled with beans, beef, chicken or chorizo topped with lettuce, cheese, and tomatoes
Mini Taco Salad Bowl
Served with rice
Ensalada Picante
Shredded lettuce, shredded chicken, cheese, and pico de gallo served with salsa or choice of dressing
Nacho's Deluxe
Homemade corn chips smothered with beef, lettuce, tomatoes topped with our creamy nacho's dip
Nacho's Ensalada
Ham, chicken, cheese, tomatoes, and avocado served on a bed of lettuce
Chicken Strip Salad
Strips of chicken on fresh salad with avocado slices
Beef Steak Strip Salad
Strips of steak on fresh salad with avocado slices
Side Garden Salad
Sandwiches
Hamburger
Cheeseburger
Jumbo Hamburger
Jumbo Cheeseburger
Slopper Without Cheese
Slopper with Cheese
Jumbo Sloppper Without Cheese
Jumbo Slopper with Cheese
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Jalapeño Cheeseburger
Anaheim Cheeseburger
3 Chicken Fingers Basket
2 Com Dog Basket
Tacos
Two Specialty of the House Tacos
Deep fried homemade white tortillas stuffed with chicken, beef or chorizo & lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Three Specialty of the House Tacos
Deep fried homemade white tortillas stuffed with chicken, beef or chorizo & lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Two Favorite of Many Tacos
Specialty of the house tacos stuffed with sour cream, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Three Favorite of Many Tacos
Specialty of the house tacos stuffed with sour cream, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Two Taquitos
Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with marinated roast beef, pico de gallo, and avocado
Three Taquitos
Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with marinated roast beef, pico de gallo, and avocado
Two Traditional Corn Tacos
Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, beef, or chorizo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Three Traditional Corn Tacos
Deep fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken, beef, or chorizo, lettuce, tomato, and cheese
Taco Trio
One chorizo taco on corn, one taquito, and one chicken taco on white stuffed with sour cream and avocado
Tostadas
Two The Original Tostadas
Hot refried beans served on a crisp, flat deep fried com tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Three The Original Tostadas
Hot refried beans served on a crisp, flat deep fried com tortilla topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese
Two Original Con Avocado Tostadas
Beans topped with avocado
Three Original Con Avocado Tostadas
Beans topped with avocado
Two Original Con Carne Tostadas
Beans topped with chicken, beef, or chorizo
Three Original Con Carne Tostadas
Beans topped with chicken, beef, or chorizo
Enchiladas
Two Traditional Enchiladas
Soft corn tortillas rolled with cheese and onions topped with melted cheese
Three Traditional Enchiladas
Soft corn tortillas rolled with cheese and onions topped with melted cheese
Two Traditional Con Carne Enchiladas
Rolled with beans, chicken, beef, or chorizo and onions topped with melted cheese
Three Traditional Con Carne Enchiladas
Rolled with beans, chicken, beef, or chorizo and onions topped with melted cheese
Enchiladas Tejanas
3 corn tortillas layered with cheese and onions covered with your choice of chile topped with a fried egg and cheese
Two Especiales De Martin
The owner's special creation. Enchiladas stuffed with marinated roast beef, onions, and peppers topped with sour cream & melted cheese
Three Especiales De Martin
The owner's special creation. Enchiladas stuffed with marinated roast beef, onions, and peppers topped with sour cream & melted cheese
Burritos
Two Original Burritos
Refried beans served in soft flour tortilla
Three Original Burritos
Refried beans served in soft flour tortilla
Two Original Con Carne Burritos
Stuffed with chicken, beef, chorizo or chicharone
Three Original Con Carne Burritos
Stuffed with chicken, beef, chorizo or chicharone
Two Pork and Avocado Burritos
Pork and avocado rolled in soft white tortillas with melted cheese
Three Pork and Avocado Burritos
Pork and avocado rolled in soft white tortillas with melted cheese
Two No Frijole Burritos
No beans, all chicken, beef, or chorizo with melted cheese on top
Three No Frijole Burritos
No beans, all chicken, beef, or chorizo with melted cheese on top
Two Carnitas Burritos
Three Carnitas Burritos
Marinated roast beef, onions, and Anaheim rolled in soft white tortilla topped with melted cheese
Two Flautas
Deep fried burritos stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef, cheese & onions topped with avocado, sour cream, and melted cheese
Three Flautas
Deep fried burritos stuffed with your choice of chicken or beef, cheese & onions topped with avocado, sour cream, and melted cheese
Burrito Trio
A delicious combination. One pork & avocado burrito, one chicken flauta, & one carnita
Nacho's Ultimate Burrito
Giant white tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef or chorizo, refried beans, cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes, and topped with melted cheese
Mini Ultimate Burrito
For the smaller appetite. White tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef or chorizo, refried beans, cheese, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes, and topped with melted cheese
Los Favoritos
Chile Rellenos
Two Anaheim chiles stuffed with cheese and onions, cooked in egg batter. This delightful tasty meal is topped with cheese and your choice of chile. Served with beans, rice and two homemade tortillas
Rellenos Con Carne
Stuffed with chicken, beef, chorizo or roast beef
Nachos Combo
For the person who loves a little bit of everything. One cheese enchilada with red chile, one tamale with mild green chile, one chorizo taco, and one bean tostada. Served with rice, beans, hot green chile, a tortilla, and a sopapilla for dessert. If you pr
Mexican Steak Rancheros
Sautéed bell peppers and onions with steak marinated in your choice of green chile. Served with rice and salad
Mexican Shrimp Rancheros
Sautéed bell peppers and onions with shrimp marinated in your choice of green chile. Served with rice and salad
Mexican Steak & Shrimp Combo
Two Tamale Plate
Homemade and served with rice, beans, salad and choice of chile
Three Tamale Plate
Homemade and served with rice, beans, salad and choice of chile
Tacos De Carne Azada
Three tacos served on soft corn tortillas with pico de gallo and cilantro. Served with beans and rice
Fajitas
Two white tortillas served with choice of marinated beef or chicken strips, bell peppers and onions garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, avocado, and sour cream. Served with beans, rice and chile of your choice
Stuffed Sopapilla
A homemade sopapilla filled with beef or chicken, and cheese. Topped with avocado, sour cream, and melted cheese and smothered with your choice of chile. Served with beans, rice and salad. This delicious meal will satisfy the person with a hearty appetite
Shrimp 2 Tacos De Camaron
Served on corn tortillas served with shrimp, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with rice and salad
Shrimp 2 Tostadas De Camaron
Served on corn tortillas served with shrimp, pico de gallo, and avocado. Served with rice and salad
Combo Trio
Chicken taco on white, beef flauta topped with sour cream and avocado, and bean enchilada topped with melted cheese. Served with rice, salad, and chile
Taco Trio
One chorizo taco on corn, one taquito, and one chicken taco on white stuffed with sour cream and avocado
Burrito Trio
A delicious combination. One pork & avocado burrito, one chicken flauta, & one carnita
Favoritos De Desayuno
Spanish Omelette
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs served with beans, rice, potatoes smothered with your choice of chile and two home-style tortillas
Breakfast Ultimate
Giant white tortilla filled with eggs, potatoes, and ham topped with green chile and melted cheese, served with beans and rice
Chorizo Con Huevos
Two eggs served with chorizo, beans, rice, and potatoes smothered with your choice of chile and two homemade tortillas
Mini Breakfast Ultimate
For the smaller appetite. White tortilla filled with eggs, potatoes and ham topped with green chile and melted cheese, served with beans and rice
Green Chile Plate
"The best in town". Your choice of chile served with beans and rice and two homemade tortillas
Enchiladas Tejanas*
Three soft corn tortillas layered with cheese and onions, topped with a fried egg and cheese
Postres - Desserts
Fried Ice Cream Sundae
Fried ice cream topped with choice of chocolate or caramel and whipped cream
Sopapilla Pie a La Mode
Choice of cherry, peach or apple filling topped with ice cream
Nacho's Delight
Mini white tortilla shell sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar, filled with ice cream, your choice of caramel,or chocolate topping covered with whipped cream
2 Churros
Deep fried pastry sticks covered in cinnamon and sugar
Crispas
Deep fried white tortilla chips coated with sugar and cinnamon
Sopapillas
Sopapilla Sundae
Ice cream stuffed sopapilla topped with strawberries and whipped cream
Ice Cream Sundae
Topped with choice of peach, cherry or apple and chocolate or caramel drizzle and whipped cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Topped with choice chocolate or caramel and whipped cream
A La Carte
Beans
Side
Rice
Side
Fried Potatoes
French Fries
Side Avocado
Side Sour Cream
Side of 1/2 Avocado & 1/2 Sour Cream
Side of Sliced 1/2 Avocado
Side Green Chile
Cup Green Chile
Bowl Green Chile
Cup Menudo
Bowl Menudo
1 Tortilla
2 Tortilla
Pico De Gallo
Side Carne Asada
Side Egg
Side 2 Eggs
Green Olives
Side Cheese
Side Chicharrones
Lettuce
Tomatoes
Side Jalapeño
Children's Menu
Kid's Hamburger
Served with French fries
Kid's Cheeseburger
Served with French fries
Kid's Corn Dog
Served with French fries
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Served with French fries
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Served with your choice of French fries or rice
Kid's Meat Quesadilla
Served with your choice of French fries or rice
Kid's Your Choice of One
Served with rice
Kid's Your Choice of Two
Served with rice
Premium Create Your Own Combo
Beverage Menu
Liquor
Vodka
Coral Bay Rum
10 High
Gin
Lauders Scotch
Jim Beam
Seagrams 7
V.O.
Canadian Club
Canadian Mist
Yukon Jack
Black Velvet
Cuervo Gold
Cuervo Silver
Amaretto
So. Co.
Malibu
Schnapps
Rum Chata
Homitos
Fireball
Bailey's
Beefeater
Tanqueray
Absolut
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Kahlua
Kettle One
Grand Gala
Cutty Sark
Jack Daniels
Tuaca
Goldschlager
Wild Turkey
Jager
Crown
Crown Apple
Dewers
Makers Mark
Gray Goose
Jameson
Cointreau
Tito's
Chivas
Drambuie
Patron
Glen Levit
Special Shots
Cocktails
Mexican Specialties
Mangonada
Frozen mango tequila smoothie swirled with chamoy and rimmed with Tajin
Cantarito
Patrón tequila layered with citrus juices of lemon, lime, orange and grapefruit in a chilled clay cup with chamoy and Tajin rim for an irresistible appeal
Paloma
Hornitos tequila on the rocks served with pink grapefruit juice in a sugared rim glass for a sweet, sour and refreshing treat. Spice it up, order a jalapeño paloma and add jalapeño simple syrup
Mexican Mule
José Cuervo tequila, ginger beer, and splash of lime juice served in a copper mug with a spicy twist of sliced jalapeño to turn up the wow factor
Cilantro Jalapeño Mojito
Bacardi rum, lime wedges, fresh cilantro, sliced jalapeño, jalapeño simple syrup, and club soda served on the rocks
Sangria
Classic red wine served with sliced seasonal fruit
Mexican Martini
Tito's vodka, a splash of sweet and sour with hint of dry vermouth, triple sec, and olive juice served with salted rim and green olive garnish
Root Beer Twist
Bebidas
Family Packs
Family Pack
Family Pack - Feeds Up to 4
4 enchiladas or 4 burritos and 4 corn tacos or 4 tostadas. Choice of one chile and choice of one meat selection - chicken, beef or chorizo. Also includes a pint of beans or rice, chips and salsa, and 4 sopapillas
Family Pack - Feeds Up to 8
Chicken or beef enchilada casserole. Choice of chile pint of green chile. Also includes 2 pints of beans or rice, and tossed salad with dressing
