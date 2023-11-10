NADA | COLUMBUS
APPETIZERS
- O.G. Guacamole$14.00
avocado, onion, lime, crispy chips
avocado, onion, lime, crispy chips
- Chips and Salsa$3.00
choose your favorite of our freshly made salsas to enjoy with chips
choose your favorite of our freshly made salsas to enjoy with chips
- Chips and Salsa Trio$7.00
all three of our house-made salsas served with extra chips
all three of our house-made salsas served with extra chips
- ¡Queso!$12.00
pico de gallo, melty cheese, roasted poblano, diablo sauce, cotija, crispy chips
pico de gallo, melty cheese, roasted poblano, diablo sauce, cotija, crispy chips
- Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread$10.00
whipped butter, sea salt, honey
whipped butter, sea salt, honey
- Crispy Brussels$11.00
chipotle honey, pickled red onion, carrot purée, ancho-spiced pepita
chipotle honey, pickled red onion, carrot purée, ancho-spiced pepita
MARGARITAS, CERVEZAS AND VINO
- Nadarita - 2 To Go$20.00
double the fun, squeezed into one bottle. tequila, lime, agave.
double the fun, squeezed into one bottle. tequila, lime, agave.
- Spicy Nadarita - 2 To Go$20.00
the nadarita's spicy twin sister. double the fun, squeezed into one bottle. jalapeño infused tequila, lime, agave.
the nadarita's spicy twin sister. double the fun, squeezed into one bottle. jalapeño infused tequila, lime, agave.
- Chile Mango Margarita - 2 To Go$20.00
double the fun, squeezed into one bottle. reposado tequila, gran gala, agave, chili-mango pineapple, lime
double the fun, squeezed into one bottle. reposado tequila, gran gala, agave, chili-mango pineapple, lime
- Mezcal Margarita - 2 To Go$25.00
double the fun, squeezed into one bottle. premium mezcal, gran gala, agave, lime.
double the fun, squeezed into one bottle. premium mezcal, gran gala, agave, lime.
- Tecate - Single$5.00Out of stock
- Tecate - Four Pack$16.00Out of stock
- Bottle of White Wine$25.00
La Playa Sauvignon Blanc Aromas of lemon, fresh pineapple with hints of lavender. Bright and well balanced with a clean minerality and touch of lime.
La Playa Sauvignon Blanc Aromas of lemon, fresh pineapple with hints of lavender. Bright and well balanced with a clean minerality and touch of lime.
- Bottle of Red Wine$25.00
Ja! Tempranillo 100% estate-grown Tempranillo cultivated by certified-organic methods. Destemmed grapes are fermented at cool temperatures in concrete and stainless-steel vats.
Ja! Tempranillo 100% estate-grown Tempranillo cultivated by certified-organic methods. Destemmed grapes are fermented at cool temperatures in concrete and stainless-steel vats.
BOTTLED BEVERAGES
- Mexican Coke$5.00
12oz glass bottle
12oz glass bottle
- Mexican Sprite$5.00
12oz glass bottle
12oz glass bottle
- Jarritos Mandarin$5.00
12oz glass bottle
12oz glass bottle
- Jarritos Grapefruit$5.00
12oz glass bottle
12oz glass bottle
- Jarritos Pineapple$5.00
12oz glass bottle
12oz glass bottle
- Fiji Natural Artesian Water$5.00
500ml bottle
500ml bottle
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Mineral Water$5.00
500 ml
500 ml
- Acqua Panna Natural Mineral Water 1 Litre$8.00
1 liter
1 liter
- Acqua Panna Natural Mineral Water 500ml$5.00
SOUP AND SALADS
QUESADILLAS
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
tortillas, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
tortillas, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Chicken Quesadilla$15.00
tortillas, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
tortillas, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
- Steak Quesadilla$20.00
tortillas, monterey jack cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
tortillas, monterey jack cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
TACOS
- Baja Style Fish$17.00
cabbage, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, crispy mahi
cabbage, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, crispy mahi
- Baja Style Shrimp$19.00
cabbage, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, crispy shrimp
cabbage, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, crispy shrimp
- Pork Al Pastor$16.00
salsa verde, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro // corn tortilla
salsa verde, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro // corn tortilla
- Chicken Al Carbon$16.00
ancho salsa, crema, cheese, onion
ancho salsa, crema, cheese, onion
- Carne Asada$23.00
shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, lime crema, cheese
shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, lime crema, cheese
- Caramelized Cauliflower$15.00
garlic-whipped goat cheese, scallion, fresno pepper, almond // corn tortilla
garlic-whipped goat cheese, scallion, fresno pepper, almond // corn tortilla
ENCHILADAS
- Baja Seafood$27.00
creamy krab, shrimp, cheese, cilantro
creamy krab, shrimp, cheese, cilantro
- Three Cheese$18.00
ancho-chili gravy
ancho-chili gravy
- 'World Famous' Braised Chicken$23.00
sweet corn, black bean, cheese, couscous, crema, scallion, red diablo sauce
sweet corn, black bean, cheese, couscous, crema, scallion, red diablo sauce
FAJITAS
- Ancho-Crusted Chicken Breast$25.00
Ancho-Crusted grilled chicken, served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.
Ancho-Crusted grilled chicken, served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.
- Grilled Shrimp$33.00
Grilled tomatillo-verde marinated shrimp. Served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.
Grilled tomatillo-verde marinated shrimp. Served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.
- Steak Asada$37.00
Chile rubbed flank steak, cooked to a perfect 'medium' with a pink center. Served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.
Chile rubbed flank steak, cooked to a perfect 'medium' with a pink center. Served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.
- 'El Jefe'$49.00
- Chicken, Shrimp and Steak
- Chicken, Shrimp and Steak
SIDES
- Black Beans & Rice$6.00
cilantro rice, pico de gallo, cotija
cilantro rice, pico de gallo, cotija
- Crispy Potatoes$8.00
sweet chili glaze, scallion, crema
sweet chili glaze, scallion, crema
- Grilled Street Corn$9.00
chili mayo, cotija, lime
chili mayo, cotija, lime
- Nada's Mac 'n Cheese$10.00
roasted poblano, jalapeño, garlic breadcrumb
roasted poblano, jalapeño, garlic breadcrumb
- Pickled Cucumber Salad$6.00
shaved onion, rice vinegar
shaved onion, rice vinegar