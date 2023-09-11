APPETIZERS

Mouthwatering options that are perfect for kickstarting your appetite. Indulge in these flavorful starters that will set the tone for your at home fiesta.
O.G. Guacamole

O.G. Guacamole

$14.00

avocado, onion, lime, crispy chips

avocado, onion, lime, crispy chips

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

choose your favorite of our freshly made salsas to enjoy with chips

choose your favorite of our freshly made salsas to enjoy with chips

Chips and Salsa Trio

Chips and Salsa Trio

$7.00

all three of our house-made salsas served with extra chips

all three of our house-made salsas served with extra chips

¡Queso!

¡Queso!

$12.00

pico de gallo, melty cheese, roasted poblano, diablo sauce, cotija, crispy chips

pico de gallo, melty cheese, roasted poblano, diablo sauce, cotija, crispy chips

Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread

Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread

$10.00

whipped butter, sea salt, honey

whipped butter, sea salt, honey

Crispy Brussels

Crispy Brussels

$11.00

chipotle honey, pickled red onion, carrot purée, ancho-spiced pepita

chipotle honey, pickled red onion, carrot purée, ancho-spiced pepita

BOTTLED BEVERAGES

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

12oz glass bottle

Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

12oz glass bottle

Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

12oz glass bottle

Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

12oz glass bottle

Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

12oz glass bottle

Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

12oz glass bottle

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

$5.00

12oz glass bottle

12oz glass bottle

Fiji Natural Artesian Water

Fiji Natural Artesian Water

$4.00

500ml bottle

500ml bottle

SOUP AND SALADS

Fresh and flavorful options that complement our bold & vibrant menu!
Baby Kale Caesar

Baby Kale Caesar

$10.00

"tijuana style"

"tijuana style"

Chicory & Candied Pecan Salad

Chicory & Candied Pecan Salad

$13.00

roasted beet, apple, bleu cheese, cherry balsamic

roasted beet, apple, bleu cheese, cherry balsamic

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$9.00

pasilla chile, crema, avocado, onion

pasilla chile, crema, avocado, onion

QUESADILLAS

Cheesy and crispy creations that will leave you craving more.
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

tortillas, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

tortillas, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.00

tortillas, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

tortillas, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

Steak Quesadilla

Steak Quesadilla

$20.00

tortillas, monterey jack cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

tortillas, monterey jack cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo

TACOS

Each ingredient is carefully selected to ensure a blend of flavors and textures that will take your taste buds on a fiesta. Served 3 per order w/ black beans & rice.
Baja Style Fish

Baja Style Fish

$17.00

cabbage, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, crispy mahi

cabbage, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, crispy mahi

Baja Style Shrimp

Baja Style Shrimp

$19.00

cabbage, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, crispy shrimp

cabbage, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, crispy shrimp

Pork Al Pastor

Pork Al Pastor

$16.00

salsa verde, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro // corn tortilla

salsa verde, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro // corn tortilla

Chicken Al Carbon

Chicken Al Carbon

$16.00

ancho salsa, crema, cheese, onion

ancho salsa, crema, cheese, onion

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$23.00

shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, lime crema, cheese

shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, lime crema, cheese

Caramelized Cauliflower

Caramelized Cauliflower

$15.00

garlic-whipped goat cheese, scallion, fresno pepper, almond // corn tortilla

garlic-whipped goat cheese, scallion, fresno pepper, almond // corn tortilla

ENCHILADAS

Cheesy comfort wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with sauce.
Baja Seafood

Baja Seafood

$27.00

creamy krab, shrimp, cheese, cilantro

creamy krab, shrimp, cheese, cilantro

Three Cheese

Three Cheese

$18.00

ancho-chili gravy

ancho-chili gravy

'World Famous' Braised Chicken

'World Famous' Braised Chicken

$23.00

sweet corn, black bean, cheese, couscous, crema, scallion, red diablo sauce

sweet corn, black bean, cheese, couscous, crema, scallion, red diablo sauce

FAJITAS

Accompanied by an array of tasty toppings, enjoy now whether you’re a meat lover, or a seafood fan.
Ancho-Crusted Chicken Breast

Ancho-Crusted Chicken Breast

$25.00

Ancho-Crusted grilled chicken, served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.

Ancho-Crusted grilled chicken, served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.

Grilled Shrimp

Grilled Shrimp

$33.00

Grilled tomatillo-verde marinated shrimp. Served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.

Grilled tomatillo-verde marinated shrimp. Served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.

Steak Asada

Steak Asada

$37.00

Chile rubbed flank steak, cooked to a perfect 'medium' with a pink center. Served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.

Chile rubbed flank steak, cooked to a perfect 'medium' with a pink center. Served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.

'El Jefe'

'El Jefe'

$49.00

- Chicken, Shrimp and Steak

- Chicken, Shrimp and Steak

SIDES

Delightful additions that are the perfect complement to our main dishes.
Black Beans & Rice

Black Beans & Rice

$6.00

cilantro rice, pico de gallo, cotija

cilantro rice, pico de gallo, cotija

Crispy Potatoes

Crispy Potatoes

$8.00

sweet chili glaze, scallion, crema

sweet chili glaze, scallion, crema

Grilled Street Corn

Grilled Street Corn

$9.00

chili mayo, cotija, lime

chili mayo, cotija, lime

Nada's Mac 'n Cheese

Nada's Mac 'n Cheese

$10.00

roasted poblano, jalapeño, garlic breadcrumb

roasted poblano, jalapeño, garlic breadcrumb

Pickled Cucumber Salad

Pickled Cucumber Salad

$6.00

shaved onion, rice vinegar

shaved onion, rice vinegar

KIDS' MEAL

Kid-friendly and parent-approved! Served with a choice of one side.
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Creamy Mac 'n Cheese

Creamy Mac 'n Cheese

$10.00

Soft Taco

Soft Taco

$10.00

Served on a soft flour tortilla

Served on a soft flour tortilla

DESSERTS

Crafted to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings.
Churros

Churros

$8.00

served with dulce de leche.

served with dulce de leche.

MARGARITAS, CERVEZAS AND VINO

Must be 21+ to attend this fiesta! Alcohol is available for pickup only. Please call the restaurant to order.
BYO Nadarita

BYO Nadarita

$50.00Out of stock

serves 6 blanco tequila + agave + lime

serves 6 blanco tequila + agave + lime

Tecate - Single

Tecate - Single

$5.00Out of stock

Tecate - Four Pack

Tecate - Four Pack

$16.00Out of stock

Bottle of White Wine

Bottle of White Wine

$25.00Out of stock

La Playa Sauvignon Blanc Aromas of lemon, fresh pineapple with hints of lavender. Bright and well balanced with a clean minerality and touch of lime.

La Playa Sauvignon Blanc Aromas of lemon, fresh pineapple with hints of lavender. Bright and well balanced with a clean minerality and touch of lime.

Bottle of Red Wine

Bottle of Red Wine

$25.00Out of stock

Ja! Tempranillo 100% estate-grown Tempranillo cultivated by certified-organic methods. Destemmed grapes are fermented at cool temperatures in concrete and stainless-steel vats.

Ja! Tempranillo 100% estate-grown Tempranillo cultivated by certified-organic methods. Destemmed grapes are fermented at cool temperatures in concrete and stainless-steel vats.