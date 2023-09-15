NADA | NASHVILLE
APPETIZERS
O.G. Guacamole
avocado, onion, lime, crispy chips
Chips and Salsa
choose your favorite of our freshly made salsas to enjoy with chips
Chips and Salsa Trio
all three of our house-made salsas served with extra chips
¡Queso!
pico de gallo, melty cheese, roasted poblano, diablo sauce, cotija, crispy chips
Jalapeno Cheddar Cornbread
whipped butter, sea salt, honey
Crispy Brussels
chipotle honey, pickled red onion, carrot purée, ancho-spiced pepita
BOTTLED BEVERAGES
Mexican Coke
12oz glass bottle
Mexican Sprite
12oz glass bottle
Jarritos Grapefruit
12oz glass bottle
Jarritos Lime
12oz glass bottle
Jarritos Mandarin
12oz glass bottle
Jarritos Pineapple
12oz glass bottle
Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water
12oz glass bottle
Fiji Natural Artesian Water
500ml bottle
SOUP AND SALADS
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
tortillas, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Chicken Quesadilla
tortillas, monterey jack cheese, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
Steak Quesadilla
tortillas, monterey jack cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo
TACOS
Baja Style Fish
cabbage, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, crispy mahi
Baja Style Shrimp
cabbage, chipotle crema, pico de gallo, pickled red onion, crispy shrimp
Pork Al Pastor
salsa verde, grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro // corn tortilla
Chicken Al Carbon
ancho salsa, crema, cheese, onion
Carne Asada
shredded lettuce, pickled red onion, lime crema, cheese
Caramelized Cauliflower
garlic-whipped goat cheese, scallion, fresno pepper, almond // corn tortilla
ENCHILADAS
Baja Seafood
creamy krab, shrimp, cheese, cilantro
Three Cheese
ancho-chili gravy
'World Famous' Braised Chicken
sweet corn, black bean, cheese, couscous, crema, scallion, red diablo sauce
FAJITAS
Ancho-Crusted Chicken Breast
Ancho-Crusted grilled chicken, served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled tomatillo-verde marinated shrimp. Served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.
Steak Asada
Chile rubbed flank steak, cooked to a perfect 'medium' with a pink center. Served over a bed of peppers and onions. Includes: lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, lime crema, ancho salsa, and your choice of tortilla.
'El Jefe'
- Chicken, Shrimp and Steak
SIDES
Pickled Cucumber Salad
shaved onion, rice vinegar
Nada's Mac 'n Cheese
roasted poblano, jalapeño, garlic breadcrumb
Black Beans & Rice
cilantro rice, pico de gallo, cotija
Grilled Street Corn
chili mayo, cotija, lime
Crispy Potatoes
sweet chili glaze, scallion, crema
