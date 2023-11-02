Skip to Main content
Nags Kitchen Little ELM
Appetizers - Veg
Appetizers - Non Veg
Rice - Veg
Rice - Non Veg
Nags Special Biryani and Pulav - Veg
Nags Special Biryani and Pulavs - Non Veg
Deserts
Drinks
Tifins
Veg Manchuria
$8.99
Masala Vada
$5.99
Veg Cutlets
$3.99
Mirchi Bajji
$5.99
Stuffed Mirchi
$5.99
Cut Mirchi
$5.99
Aloo Samosa
$3.99
Punugulu
$5.99
Vada Pav
$5.99
Aratikaya Bajji
$5.99
Onion Samosa
$5.99
Paneer Cutlets
$5.99
Chicken 65
$9.99
Spicy Chicken Lollipops (4Pcs)
$9.99
Cashew Chicken Pakodi
$9.99
Apollo Fish
$9.99
Chicken Magestic
$9.99
Apollo Chicken
$9.99
Masala Chicken Lollipops (4Pcs)
$9.99
Garlic Chicken Pakodi
$9.99
Gongura Chicken Pakodi
$9.99
Chicken Kebab (3Pcs)
$9.99
Chicken Kheema Samosa
$5.99
Egg Bonda
$5.99
Jackfruit Pulav
$10.99
Jackfruit Biryani
$10.99
Veg Dum Biryani
$10.99
Veg Pulav
$10.99
Gongura Chicken Biryani
$13.99
Chicken Dum Biryani
$12.99
Mutton Dum Biryani
$14.99
Pachi Mirchi Kodi Biryani
$13.99
Spcl Veg Kheema Biryani
$11.99
Guthi Vankaya Biryani
$11.99
Chicken Fry Piece Pulav
$13.99
Ghee Roast Fry Piece Mutton Pulav
$14.99
Special Boneless Chicken Biryani
$13.99
Nags Chicken Handi Biryani
$140.00
Nags Mutton Handi Biryani
$200.00
Special Junnu
$4.99
Double Ka Meetha
$4.99
Rasmalai
$4.99
Nags Spcl Butter Milk
$4.99
Mango Lassi
$4.99
Badam Milk
$4.99
Mango Milk Shake
$4.99
Rose Milk
$4.99
Cheeku Milk Shake
$4.99
Mysore Bonda
$5.99
Idly
$4.99
Minapa Garelu / Vada
$6.99
Plain Chitti Dosa
$6.99
Ghee Podi Dosa
$6.99
Nellore Karam Dosa
$6.99
Nellore Karam Egg Dosa
$8.99
Pachi Karam Dosa
$6.99
Ponganalu / Puli Bongaralu
$6.99
Mulbagal Dosa
$6.99
Nags Special Pullatu
$6.99
Nags Kitchen Little ELM Location and Ordering Hours
(972) 839-7460
800 W eldorado Pkwy, 128, Little Elm, TX 75068
