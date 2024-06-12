Nam Kitchen
Featured Items
Food
APPETIZER
- BEEF SALAD
Well known as “GOI BO TAI CHANH”. Wok seared filet mignon beef with garlic. Topped with sliced onion, salad, agurala, and lime juice dressing.$17.00
- CHEDDAR FRIES
Fries served with ketchup, spicy mayo, & aji sauce.$9.00
- CUCUMBER SALAD
Crisp Persian cucumbers coated with sesame oil and Chef Nam’s special sauce.$7.00
- CALAMARI
Calamari is tender, soft, and covered in a crispy coating with garlic salt flavor.$14.00
- GOLDEN PEAR SALAD
Fresh organic super greens, golden pear slices, honey-roasted walnuts, cheese, all complemented by Chef Nam's Cabernet sauce dressing.$16.00
- HOUSE CHICKEN WINGS
Perfectly Viet style seasoned chicken wings.$15.00
- NAM'S SPICY WONTON
Six (6) steamed wontons bursting with the rich flavors of ground pork, shrimp, and mushroom. Accompanied by Chef Nam's specially crafted spicy sauce for a tantalizing experience.$11.00
- SHRIMP FRESH ROLL (2)
Shrimp, lettuce, perilla, vermicelli, cucumber, pickle and flavorful peanut sauce.$9.00
- TOFU FRESH ROLL (2)
Tofu, lettuce, perilla, vermicelli, mango, cucumber, all harmonized with a flavorful peanut sauce.$9.00
- Crispy Roll (Cha Gio)$8.00
PHO REAL
- PHO FILET MIGNON
Thinly sliced filet mignon over rice noodles in flavorful broth. Elevate your bowl with shaken style—wok-seared filet mignon, red onion, green onion, and bone marrow oil ( +1.50 $ ).$16.00
- PHO DAC BIET
Filet mignon, beef belly, brisket, and beef ball combined for an "everything in one" experience.$16.00
- PHO RIB-BONE
4-hour braised premium short-rib, packed with Pho flavor in every bite.$16.00
- PHO BEEF SHORT-PLATE$15.00
- PHO BEEF MEATBALL$15.00
- PHO BRISKET$15.00
- CHICKEN PHO$15.00
- VEGGIE PHO
Nourish yourself with a blend of vegetables (carrot, cabbage, broccoli, celery, bok choy, mushroom), tofu, and garnishes like green onion and cilantro. Served alongside a flavorful vegetable broth.$15.00
Drinks
N/A Beverage
- COCO MATCHA
Trendy drink with fresh coconut water and organic matcha foam.$6.00
- COCO COFFEE
Vietnamese coffee bliss with a refreshing blend of coconut milk cream.$6.00
- TARO COFFEE
Vietnamese iced coffee adorned with the velvety embrace of taro milk cream on top.$6.00
- MATCHA COFFEE
Organic matcha foam on top of Vietnamese iced coffee.$6.00
- VIETNAMESE ICED LATTE
Vietnamese style “phin” coffee with lactose-free milk. The taste of Saigon “bac xiu”.$6.00
- LYCHEE PEACHEE
Top-notch jasmine green iced tea shaken with peach purée and crowned with lychee.$6.00
- PINK PETAL
Luscious strawberry purée with a touch of coconut milk cream.$6.00
- JUNE LEMON
Lemonade intertwined with the delicate essence of yuzu and the sweetness of peach purée, creating a symphony of romance in every sip.$6.00
- HOT TEA$3.00
- Soda$4.00