Appetizers
- Hummus$7.00
Chickpeas puree with sesame sauce, garlic & lemon juice. Served with pita bread
- Baba Ghanoug$8.00
Eggplant blended with tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and salt. Topped with extra virgin olive oil
- Hummus / Beef Shawarma$12.00
Chickpeas with sesame sauce, garlic, and lemon juice served with pita bread. Beef shawarma on the top
- Hummus / Chicken Shawarma$12.00
Chickpeas with sesame sauce, garlic, and lemon juice served with pita bread. Chicken shawarma on the top
- Tabbouleh Salad$8.00
Salad made mostly of finely chopped parsley, onion, tomatoes, soaked uncooked bulgur, & seasoned with olive oil and lemon juice
- Falafel$9.00
6 pieces. Falafel is a deep-fried ball-shaped fritter featuring Arabian cuisine made from broad beans, ground chickpeas, and mixed vegetables
- Grape Leaves$8.00
Vegetarian stuffed grape leaves made with short grain rice and vegetables rolled in brined grape leaves
- Kibbeh$9.00
3 pieces. Deep-fry the kibbeh in hot oil, kibbeh dishes based on spiced ground meat, onions & grain, popular
- Samosa Meat$9.00
Samosa fried pastry with a cheese filling
- Samosa Vegetarian$6.00
Samosa fried pastry filled with vegetables
- Labneh$6.00
Labneh over olive oil dip with pita bread
- Ful Medames$10.00
Ful medames, or simply fūl, is a stew of cooked fava beans, olive oil, and cumin. Served with pita bread
- Buffalo Wings$12.00
- Calamri$14.00
- Mediterranear sampler$35.00
Soup & Salad
- Lentil Soup$6.00
Lentil soup is a soup that contains lentils as the main ingredient, onions, and cumin
- Soup of the Day$6.00
Soup of the day the chef chooses
- Tabbouleh Salad*$8.00
Tabbouleh is a salad made mostly of finely chopped parsley, with tomatoes, onion, soaked uncooked bulgur, and seasoned with olive oil and lemon juice
- Fattoush Salad$12.00
Fattoush is a Levantine salad made from toasted or fried pieces of khubz mixed greens and other vegetables, such as radishes and tomatoes
- Greek Salad$12.00
Greek salad is a Greek cuisine generally made with pieces of tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, feta cheese, olives, dressed, Greek oregano, & olive oil
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Caesar salad is a green salad of romaine lettuce and croutons dressed with olive oil, garlic, Parmesan cheese, and black pepper
- Green Salad$7.00
Combine onion, bell pepper, salad greens, and tomato. Sprinkle with onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and black pepper. Tossed well to mix
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Combine onion, bell pepper, salad greens, tomato, and salad dressings. Grilled chicken on the top
- Beef Shawarma Salad$15.00
Combine onion, bell pepper, salad greens, tomato, and salad dressings. Beef shawarma on the top
- Chicken Shawarma Salad$12.00
Combine onion, bell pepper, salad greens, tomato, and salad dressings. Chicken shawarma on the top
Sandwich
- Cheesesteak$15.00
Cheesesteak is a sandwich made from thinly sliced pieces of beefsteak and melted cheese in a long hoagie roll
- Gyros Sandwich$15.00
Gyros is meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie, then sliced and served wrapped or stuffed, along with other ingredients such as tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$15.00
Chicken shawarma sandwich is thinly sliced cuts of chicken rolled into a large piece of pita that has been heated. Garlic sauce, pickles, and vegetables
- Beef Shawarma Sandwich$15.00
A beef shawarma sandwich is thinly sliced cuts of meat rolled into a large piece of pita that has been heated. Tahini, pickles, and vegetables
- Falafel Sandwich$15.00
A falafel sandwich is a warm pita bread that has been stuffed with crispy falafel balls, cucumber, tomatoes, and onions, and finished with a tahini sauce
- Kofta Sandwich$15.00
Kofta is a Middle Eastern. It's ground meat (beef) mixed with spices and onion, grilled and stuffed in a pita. Served with tomato, lettuce, and tahini sauce
- Chipotile Chicken$15.00
Main Course
- Shank Lamb Mandi$27.00
Traditional Arabian seasoned rice made with roasted lamb served with salad and dressing
- Chicken Mandi$21.00
Traditional Arabian seasoned rice made with roasted chicken served with Yemeni salad and dressing
- Lamb Kabsa$25.00
Lamb kabob grilled lamb skewers with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Served with fluffy basmati rice and salad
- Chicken Kabsa$21.00
Kabsa is a rice-based dish in combination with chicken served with a special dressing
- Beef Shawarma$23.00
Beef shawarma is made with tender juicy sliced beef that is marinated with the most aromatic shawarma spices then seared to perfection in a skillet stove top and served with rice or french fries, pickle, and tahini sauce
- Chicken Shawerma$21.00
- Falafel*$16.00
6 pieces. Chicken shawarma is made with tender juicy sliced chicken breast that is marinated with the most aromatic shawarma spices then seared to perfection in a skillet stove top and served with rice or french fries, pickle, and garlic sauce
- Chicken Kabob$21.00
Grilled chicken breast skewers with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Served with fluffy basmati rice and salad
- Lamb Kabob$23.00
Grilled lamb skewers with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Served with fluffy basmati rice and salad
- Chicken Biryani$22.00
Chicken and rice dish that includes layers of chicken, rice, and aromatics that are steamed together. The bottom layer of rice absorbs all the chicken juices as it cooks, giving it a tender texture and rich flavor
- Kofta Kabob$21.00
Features grilled ground beef skewers made with onions and Mediterranean spice served with basmati rice and salad
- Lamb Chops$31.00
Grilled lamb tender with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Served with fluffy basmati rice and salad
- Mix Grill Kabob$27.00
Mix grilled chicken, lamb, and kofta kabob skewers with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Served with fluffy basmati rice and salad
- Bamiya with Lamb$24.00
- Buffet / W E$18.99
- Buffet / W D$14.99