On The Rocks 3984 Route 52
OTR Breakfast
Main Breakfast
- Bagel Breakfast$4.00
Butter or Cream Cheese
- Classic Eggs$8.00
2 Eggs your way, hash browns, sausage or bacon, toast
- Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Sausage crumble, scrambled egg, American cheese, peppers, onion
- Biscuits & Gravy$12.00
Cheddar biscuit, sausage gravy, topped with egg your way
- Big Blue Pancakes$10.00
10-inch blueberry pancakes (2)
- Omelette$8.00
Breakfast Sandwich
OTR Lunch
Burgers
Sandwiches
- The Ridgerunner$14.00
Chicken cutlet, Pickled red onion, blueberry compote, brie on baguette
- OTR Roasted Beef$15.00
Roasted in house, horseradish sour cream on baguette
- Pork Schnitzel Sandwich$14.00
Pork cutlet, Swiss cheese, slice apple, savory caper Dijon spread on Pretzel bun
- Short Rib Grilled Cheese$16.00
Braised short rib, Amberlander Gruyere, half-sour pickles on Brioche bread
- Caprese$12.00
Tomato, Mozzarella, Pesto, Balsamic glaze on baguette
- BTLT$13.00
Bacon, Tomato, Lettuce, Turkey Breast on baguette
- Chicken and Waffles$14.00
Classic fried chicken, hot honey (a little bit of spicy) OR maple syrup, half-sour pickles on open-faced Pearl Sugar waffle
- OTR French Dip$15.00
- OTR Cheesesteak$15.00
Appetizers
- Bavarian Pretzels$10.00
2 pretzel sticks cut in half
- Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
Argentine red shrimp with choice of sauce, cocktail, scampi or honey sriracha. Can pick all 3 sauces
- Mussels$12.00
Mussels in white wine with tomatos, and garlic. Served with Crostini
- Fried Cheese Curds$11.00
Battered and Deep fried Mac and cheese bites with choice of sauce
- Sliders Flight$12.00
- Fried Cauliflower$9.00
- French Fries$7.00
Soups and Salads
- French Onion Soup$7.00
House made classic served with cheese/crouton
- Mexicali Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Bacon, Tomato, Grilled Chicken, Crispy tortilla strips, avocado, red onion, lettuce, avocado ranch dressing
- Green Earth Salad$12.00
Kale, arugula, red beets, roasted chickpeas, tomato, parmesan cheese, champagne vinaigrette dressing