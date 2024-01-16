Welcome to our new online ordering page!
Nami Restaurant
Smalls
- Crispy Chicken Dumplings
fried chicken dumplings with barrel aged soy and pickled shallot - 4 per order$9.00
- Steamed Shrimp Mandu
steamed shrimp dumplings with chili crisp and ponzu - 4 per order$11.00
- Mushroom Pumpkin Dumplings (V)
seared mushroom and pumpkin dumplings with barley ginger broth, pickled mushroom, and chili oil - 3 per order$10.00
- Spicy Tuna Tartare
yellowfin tuna in a gochujang vinaigrette with cucumber, beech mushroom, gochujang butter, and sesame crisps$16.00
- Vegetable Pajun (V)
crispy pancake with scallion, zucchini, and kohlrabi$12.00
- Dukbokki Rice Cakes
rice cakes cooked in a spicy gochujang sauce with mushrooms, cabbage, carrots, and peas$15.00
- Teriyaki Wings
fried chicken wings in a teriyaki sauce - 6 pieces$8.50
- Gochujang Wings
fried chicken wings in a spicy gochujang sauce - 6 pieces$8.50
- Chili Crisp Edamame
steamed in-shell edamame tossed in chili crisp$6.00
- Sea Salt Edamame (GF)
steamed in-shell edamame with sea salt$6.00
Salads
Grilled BBQ
- Kalbi/Beef Short Ribs
thin-sliced beef short ribs in a ginger garlic soy marinade - 9 ounces$42.00
- Ju-mul-luk/Beef Tenderloin
cubed beef tenderloin in a ginger garlic soy marinade - 10 ounces$45.00
- Deung-shim/Beef Ribeye (GF)
thick-sliced beef ribeye steak with salt, pepper, and sesame oil - 10 ounces$46.00
- OUT OF STOCKWagyu Beef Ribeye (GF)
thick-sliced wagyu beef ribeye with salt, pepper, and sesame oil - 9 ouncesOUT OF STOCK$125.00
- Galmae-gisal/Beef Skirt Steak
thin-sliced beef skirt steak in spicy gochujang marinade - 9 ounces$36.00
- Daeji-Kalbi/Pork Ribs
braised grilled pork ribs in spicy chili sauce - 6 pieces$31.00
- Sam-Gyup-Sal/Pork Belly
thin-sliced pork belly in doenjang (miso) marinade - 9 ounces$30.00
- Dak-Kalbi/Chicken Breast
cubed chicken breast in a ginger garlic soy marinade - 9 ounces$29.00
- Ori-Kalbi/Duck Breast
thin-sliced duck breast in chili ginger garlic marinade - 9 ounces$34.00
- Ya-Chae Vegatable BBQ (V)
roasted & grilled seasonal vegetables in doenjang (miso) marinade - cauliflower, daikon radish, and acorn squash$29.00
Mains
- Ja-Jang-Myun Noodles
beef and black bean sauce over noodles with broccolini and cucumber$26.00
- Crispy Snapper
crispy skin red snapper with crab fried rice, brussel sprout kimchi, zucchini, and ginger soy glaze$32.00
- Bulgogi Rice Bowl
thin-sliced beef bulgogi with 3-grain rice, red kimchi, spinach, shiitake mushroom, bean sprouts, and chili sauce$29.00
- Hwe Salmon Rice Bowl
rare salmon with 3-grain rice, salmon roe, white kimchi, zucchini, watercress, endive, bean sprouts, and chili sauce$31.00
- Roasted Tofu Rice Bowl (V)
roasted tofu with 3-grain rice, red cabbage kimchi, bean sprouts, zucchini, shiitake mushrooms, spinach, crispy chickpeas, and chili sauce$28.00
Kid's Menu
Add-On's
- Bowl Of Rice$2.00
- Extra Banchan Set$7.00
- Extra Salad$3.00
- Extra Sesame Crisps$2.00
- Side Of Broccolini$6.00
- Extra Plain Soy Sauce
- Extra Gluten-Free Soy Sauce
- Extra Barrel Aged Soy Sauce$1.00
- Extra Citrus Soy Sauce$1.00
- Extra Spicy Ssamjang Sauce$1.00
- Extra Gochujang Sauce$1.00
- Extra Chili Crisp$1.00
- Extra Gochujang Butter$1.00
- Extra Pajun Sauce$1.00