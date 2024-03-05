Namkeen Brooklyn NY
Main
- Nashville Sandwich$12.00
fried chicken, pickles, coleslaw, chipotle aioli on brioche (choice of spice: naked, mild, medium, hot)
- Tikkaville Sandwich$12.00
fried chicken, tikka sauce, coleslaw, pickled onions, mint chutney on brioche
- Clucking Waffle Sandwich$16.00
fried chicken, pickles, coleslaw, chipotle aioli on jalapeño and cheddar belgian waffle (choice of spice: naked, mild, medium, hot)
- Chicken & Waffles$16.00
fried chicken, maple syrup, butter, belgian waffle (choice of spice: naked, mild, medium, hot)
- Tenders$12.00
two fried chicken tenders, pickles, coleslaw, chipotle aioli on white toast (choice of spice: naked, mild, medium, hot)
- Spicy Maple Wings$12.00
six wings, spicy maple, pickles, chipotle aioli
- Chicken Tikka Mac & Cheese$11.00
fried chicken, tikka sauce, mint chutney
- Dhamaka Fries$11.00
masala fries, fried chicken, tikka sauce, pickles, coleslaw, mint chutney
- Pataka Fries$7.00
fries, chipotle aioli, spicy maple
- Tikka Melt$12.00
fried chicken, tikka sauce, pickled onions, american, monterey jack, cheddar on sourdough, mint chutney
- Grilled Cheese$7.00
american, monterey jack, cheddar on sourdough bread
- Anday Wala Burger$10.00
lentil patty, omelet, onions, tomatoes, mint chutney, sweet & spicy tamarind chutney on a potato bun (vegetarian)