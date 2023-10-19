Main

Nashville Sandwich
$12.00

Hot fried chicken, pickles, coleslaw, chipotle aioli on brioche

Tikkaville Sandwich
$12.00

Fried chicken, tikka sauce, coleslaw, pickled onions, mint chutney on brioche

Clucking Waffle Sandwich
$16.00

Hot fried chicken, pickles, coleslaw, chipotle aioli on jalapeño and cheddar belgian waffle

Chicken & Waffles
$16.00

Hot fried chicken, maple syrup, butter, belgian waffle

Tenders
$12.00

Two hot fried chicken tenders, pickles, coleslaw, and chipotle aioli on white toast

Spicy Maple Wings
$12.00

Six wings, spicy maple, pickles, chipotle aioli

Chicken Tikka Mac & Cheese
$12.00

Fried chicken, tikka sauce, mint chutney

Dhamaka Fries
$12.00

Masala fries, fried chicken, tikka sauce, pickles, coleslaw, mint chutney

Pataka Fries
$8.00

Fries, chipotle aioli, spicy maple

Tikka Melt
$12.00

Fried chicken, tikka sauce, pickled onions, american, monterey jack, and cheddar on sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese
$7.00

American, monterey jack, cheddar on sourdough bread.

Smash Burgers
$7.00
Anday Wala Burger
$10.00

Lentil patty, omelette, onions, tomatoes, mint chutney, spicy tamarind chutney on a sesame bun

Sides

Fries
$5.00
Masala Fries
$6.00

Lightly seasoned in our spice mix

Mac & Cheese
$5.00
Coleslaw
$2.00
Single tender
$5.00
Single Waffle
$5.00

Maple syrup, butter

Dessert

Berries, whipped mascarpone, maple syrup on belgian waffle
Gulabi Waffle
$12.00

Pistachio, rose petals, kulfi ice cream on a gulab jamun belgian waffle

Mastani Waffle
$12.00

Nutella, bananas, strawberries, vanilla ice cream on belgian waffle

Drinks

Chai
$4.00
Specialty Shakes
$8.00
Classic Shakes
$7.00
Mocktails
$7.00
Water
$2.00
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Ginger Ale
$2.00
Barbican Pomegranate
$4.00