Namkeen - Metuchen - NJ 410 Main St
Main
Hot fried chicken, pickles, coleslaw, chipotle aioli on brioche
Fried chicken, tikka sauce, coleslaw, pickled onions, mint chutney on brioche
Hot fried chicken, pickles, coleslaw, chipotle aioli on jalapeño and cheddar belgian waffle
Hot fried chicken, maple syrup, butter, belgian waffle
Two hot fried chicken tenders, pickles, coleslaw, and chipotle aioli on white toast
Six wings, spicy maple, pickles, chipotle aioli
Fried chicken, tikka sauce, mint chutney
Masala fries, fried chicken, tikka sauce, pickles, coleslaw, mint chutney
Fries, chipotle aioli, spicy maple
Fried chicken, tikka sauce, pickled onions, american, monterey jack, and cheddar on sourdough bread.
American, monterey jack, cheddar on sourdough bread.
Lentil patty, omelette, onions, tomatoes, mint chutney, spicy tamarind chutney on a sesame bun