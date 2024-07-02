Lazy dog- seaside 2 boardwalk 2A
Food Menu
Lobster Roll
- Traditional Lobster Roll
Lobster meat mixed with our proprietary mayonnaise dressing and lettuce$25.00
- Manhattan Lobster Roll
Fresh lobster sprinkled with our secret seasoning put on a toasted bun$25.00
- Connecticut Lobster Roll
Fresh juicy lobster meat with on a toasted bun with melted butter added on top$25.00
- Cilantro Lobster Roll
Fresh juicy lobster meat mixed in creamy cilantro lime sauce on a toasted buttered hinged roll$25.00
- The BLT Lobster Roll
Fresh juicy lobster meat with crispy bacon crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and garlic aioli$25.00
- Spicy Lobster Roll
Fresh lobster with spicy mayonnaise and lettuce, on a toasted buttered hinged roll$25.00
- South Lobster Roll
Juicy lobster meat mixed with chipotle mayo and jalapeño on the top of a toasted buttered hinged roll$25.00
- Mango Lobster Roll
Juicy lobster meat mixed with our secret mango salsa on a toasted buttered hinged roll$25.00
- Truffle Lobster Roll
Juicy lobster meat with truffle Parmesan & black garlic seasoning atop lettuce on a toasted buttered hinged roll$25.00
- Thai Lobster Roll
Fresh juicy lobster meat mixed with Thailand sweet chili sauce and lettuce on the toasted hinged roll$25.00
- Italian Lobster Roll
Fresh juicy lobster meat with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and basil pesto on the top$25.00
- Pineapple Lobster Roll
Roasted pineapple bits sprinkled on to fresh juicy lobster meat put on top of a toasted buttered roll$25.00
- Lemon Pepper Lobster
Fresh juicy lobster meat with lemon pepper garlic butter served warm in the toasted buttered hinged roll$25.00
- Avocado Lobster Roll
Fresh juicy lobster meat with smashing avocado garlic butter served warm in the toasted buttered hinged roll$25.00
Crab Roll
- Traditional Crab Roll
Fresh crab meat with our secret seasoning melted butter served cold$23.00
- Cajun Crab Roll
Fresh juicy carb meat with cajun seasoning topped with melted butter | served cold$23.00
- Lemon Pepper Crab Roll
Fresh juicy lobster meat with lemon pepper seasoning garlic butter and lettuce served cold$23.00
- Spicy Crab Roll
Fresh lobster with spicy mayonnaise and lettuce | served cold$23.00
- Truffle Crab Roll
Juicy crab meat with truffle Parmesan & black garlic seasoning piled atop fresh lettuce on a buttery bun | served cold$23.00
- Cilantro Crab Roll
Fresh crab meat mixed with creamy cilantro lime sauce piled atop fresh lettuce | served cold$23.00
- Venice Crab Roll
Fresh juicy crab meat with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and basil pesto on the top served cold$23.00
Shrimp Roll
- Cocktail Shrimp Roll
Fresh cocktail shrimp with chopped celery and lettuce on a buttered hinged roll. Served cold$22.00
- Cilantro Shrimp Roll
Fresh chopped shrimp with creamy cilantro lime sauce on a toasted buttered hinged roll. Served cold$22.00
- Thai Shrimp Roll
Fresh chopped shrimp with Thai sweet chili sauce & Boston lettuce on toasted hinged roll. Served cold$22.00
- Jersey Roll
Fresh shrimp with hot lemon garlic butter and lettuce the toasted hinged roll. Served warm$22.00
Korean Corndog
Grilled cheese
Seafood on the Cone
Seafood on the Cone - Popcorn Shrimp
Seafood on the Cone - Fried Calamari
Drink Menu
Lemonade
- Blackberry Lemonade$8.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$8.00
- Dragon Fruit Lemonade$8.00
- Green Apple Lemonade$8.00
- Guava Lemonade$8.00
- Honeydew Lemonade$8.00
- Kiwi Lemonade$8.00
- Lavender Lemonade$8.00
- Mango Lemonade$8.00
- Mint Lemonade$8.00
- Passion Fruit Lemonade$8.00
- Peach Lemonade$8.00
- Pomegranate Lemonade$8.00
- Raspberry Lemonade$8.00
- Strawberry Lemonade$8.00
- Traditional Lemonade$8.00
- Watermelon Lemonade$8.00
Bubble Tea
- Banana Bubble Tea$8.00
- Hazelnut Bubble tea$8.00
- Lychee Bubble Tea$8.00
- Mango Bubble Tea$8.00
- Marshmallow Bubble tea$8.00
- Oreo Bubble Tea$8.00
- Papaya Bubble Tea$8.00
- Pineapple Bubble tea$8.00
- Pistachio Bubble tea$8.00
- Strawberry Bubble tea$8.00
- Taro Bubble Tea$8.00
- Thai Bubble Tea$8.00
- Tiramisu Bubble tea$8.00
- Vanilla Bubble Tea$8.00
- Watermelon Bubble tea$8.00
Fruit Bubble Tea
- Banana Fruit Tea$8.00
- Blackberry Fruit Tea$8.00
- Blueberry Fruit Tea$8.00
- Dragon Fruit Fruit Tea$8.00
- Green Apple Fruit Tea$8.00
- Guava Fruit Tea$8.00
- Honeydew Fruit Tea$8.00
- Kiwi Fruit Tea$8.00
- Lavender Fruit Tea$8.00
- Mango Fruit Tea$8.00
- Mint Fruit Tea$8.00
- Passion Fruit Fruit Tea$8.00
- Peach Fruit Tea$8.00
- RaSpberry Fruit Tea$8.00
- Strawberry Fruit Tea$8.00
- Watermelon Fruit Tea$8.00
Ice Frozen Hlot Chocolate
- avender Frozen Hot Chocolate$8.00
- Banana Frozen Hot Chocolate$8.00
- Cheesecake Frozen Hot Chocolate$8.00
- CingerBread Frozen Hot Chocolate$8.00
- Hazelnut Frozen Hot Chocolate$8.00
- Lychee Frozen lot Chocolate$8.00
- Mango Frozen Hot Chocolate$8.00
- Marshmallow Frozenlot chocolate$8.00
- Mint Frozen Hot Chocolate$8.00
- Oreo Frozen Hot Chocolate$8.00
- Passion Fruit Frozen Hlot Chocolate$8.00
- Peach Frozen not chocolate$8.00
- Raspberry Frozen hot chocolate$8.00
- Strawberry Frozen Hot Chocolate$8.00
- Tiramisu Frozen Hot Chocolate$8.00
- Vanilla Frozen Hot Chocolate$8.00
Milkshake
- Banana Milkshake$8.00
- Cheesecake Frozen Milkshake$8.00
- Ginger Bread Frozen Milkshake$8.00
- Hazelnut Frozen Milkshake$8.00
- Lavender Frozen Milkshake$8.00
- Lychee Milkshake$8.00
- Mango Frozen Milkshake$8.00
- Marshmallow Frozen Milkshake$8.00
- MilkshakePeach Frozen$8.00
- Mint Prozen Milkshake$8.00
- Oreo Frozen$8.00
- PassioneFruit Frozen Milkshake$8.00
- RaspberryFrozen Milkshake$8.00
- Red Bean Milkshake$8.00
- StrawberryFrozen Milkshake$8.00
- Tiramisu Frozen Milkshake$8.00
- Vanilla Frozen Milkshake$8.00
- Watermelon Milkshake$8.00