Napa Kitchen + Bar Montgomery 9386 Montgomery Road
Small Plates & Shareables
- Baked French Brie$12.00
Brie and orange marmalade in a crisp, honey-drizzled phyllo shell with apricot, orange and cracked pepper preserves, granny smith apples, fresh strawberries
- Crab Cakes$19.00
Whole grain mustard glaze, confetti cabbage slaw, caper rmoulade
- Crispy Calamari$16.00
Sweet Drop peppers, pepperoncini peppers, garlic butter, lemon aioli
- Five Cheese Board$19.00
Chef's choice of five cheeses, fresh fruit, warm baguette, orange marmalade
- Fried Mozzarella$13.00
- Garlic-Lemon Hummus$13.00
- GF Bread$2.00
- Grilled Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp$18.00
Tuscan spices, grape tomato relish, parmesan polenta, balsamic glaze
- Three Cheese Board$16.00
Chef's choice of three cheeses, fresh fruit, warm baguette, orange marmalade
Salads
- Add Caramelized Salmon$10.00
- Add Shrimp$12.00
- Blackened Chicken$7.00
- Blackened Salmon$10.00
- Blackened Shrimp$12.00
- Hearts on Fire$11.00
- Grilled Shrimp$12.00
- Harvest Salmon$20.00
Mixed greens, maple-dijon vinaigrette, toasted walnuts, pears, blueberries, goat cheese, caramelized salmon
- Napa Greens$11.00
Field greens, smoked bacon, candied pecans, green apple, radish, bleu cheese, sherry vinaigrette
- The Wedge$11.00
A wedge of crisp romaine, smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, bleu cheese dressin
- Add Wedge$7.00
- Grains & Greens Chicken Salad$18.00
Entrees
- Add Grilled Salmon$10.00
- Beef Short Ribs$34.00
Tender, braised beef short ribs, port wine demi-glace, roasted mushroom risotto, glazed carrots
- Blackened Chicken$7.00
- Blackened Salmon$10.00
- Chicken Saltimbocca$23.00
Boneless chicken breaset seared with prosciutto and fresh sage, white wine, butter, grilled asparagus, asiago au gratin potatoes
- Filet Entree$35.00
- Pan-Roasted Pork Chop$26.00
Sherry-peppercorn cream sauce, rice pilaf with caramelized onions, orange zest, dries cherries and fennel, bacon roasted brussels sprouts
- Roasted Vegetable Stack$19.00
Zucchini, yellow squash, portobello mushroom, eggplant and red pepper, sauteed spinach, parmesan polenta, roasted red pepper coulis, balsamic glaze
- Sesame-Orange Glazed Salmon$29.00
Char grilled salmon, jasmine rice with fresh cilantro, binger and orlange zest, vegetable medley
Pasta
- Grilled Shrimp & Risotto$25.00
Citrus risotto with asparagus, char-grilled shrimp, sriracha cream
- Oven-Fired Penne$22.00
Grilled chicken, Italian sausage, penne pasta, red peppers, diced tomatoes-baked in a garlic cream sauce with toasted mozzarella, parmesan breadcrumbs
- Smoked Chicken Tortellini$20.00
- Add Grilled Chicken$6.00
Toasted Flatbreads
- The Juliette$17.00
Brie, pear, garlic cream, caramelized onions, parmesan, mozzarella and provolone, white balsamic glaze
- Truffled Mushroom$17.00
Garlic cream, roasted button mushrooms, caramelized onions, Havarti cheese, mozzarella and provolone, white truffle oil
- Pepperoni Jalepeno$17.00
House-made tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, parmesan, mozzarella and provolone, fresh basil
- Tomato Flatbread$16.00
- Prosciutto & Arugula$16.00
Sandwiches
- Blackened Salmon PLT$16.00
Creole-blackened fresh salmon, crispy prosciutto, lettuce, vine-ripened tomato, red onion, mayonnaise, toasted challah bun
- Bacon White Cheddar Burger$16.00
Fresh Angus chuck, applewood smoked bacon, white cheddar, garlic mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, toasted challah bun
- Grilled Chicken Club$16.00
Grilled chicken, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, havarti cheese, sundried tomato mayo, smashed avaocado on grilled sourdough