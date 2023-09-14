Napoli's Italian - Lufkin 107 West Lufkin Avenue
Main Menu
Appetizers
Stuffed Mushrooms
6 pieces. Baby clams and crab meat
Fried Cheese
6 pieces
Mussel Marinara
10 pieces
Homemade Bread
With cheese and tomato
Homemade Garlic Rolls
6 pieces
Sausage Pizzola
Italian sausage, diced and sautéed onions, green peppers and garlic marinara
Mozzarella and Tomato Al Caprese
5 pieces. Stacks of fresh tomato basil, fresh mozzarella and green onions served with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
Calamari
Chicken Wings
Buffalo, BBQ, or plain
Mussels Bianca
10 pieces. White wine sauce, with a touch of marinara and alfredo sauces
Garlic Bread
Salads
Small Greek Salad
Feta cheese, black olives, onions and green olives
Large Greek Salad
Feta cheese, black olives, onions and green olives
Napoli's Salad
Chopped ham and salami, provolone, pimentos, black olives and mozzarella cheese
Pasta Salad
Ziti pasta, broccoli, carrots, ham and black olives served on a bed of fresh lettuce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Small Caesar Salad
Prepared in Napoli's caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Prepared in Napoli's caesar dressing
Tossed Salad
Romaine and iceberg lettuce
Hot Subs
Cold Subs
Homemade Pastas
Pasta Primavera
Sautéed with mushrooms, broccoli, carrots, and white cream sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Carbonara
Carbonara-sautéed mushrooms, ham, black olives and white cream sauce
Fettuccine Marinara
Spaghetti Marinara
Spaghetti with Mushrooms
Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Spaghetti with Meatballs
Spaghetti with Sausage
Spaghetti with Garlic and Oil
Spaghetti Combo
With meat sauce, meatballs, and sausage
Fettuccine Modera
Sautéed with eggplant, black olives, white wine cream sauce and a touch of marinara sauce
Baked Ziti
Mixed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese and topped with marinara sauce
Manicotti
Mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheese
Cannelloni
Mozzarella, ricotta, and spinach ground beef
Stuffed Shells
Mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheese
Ravioli with Tomato Sauce
Ravioli with Meatballs
Ravioli with Sausage
Meat Lasagna
Cheese Lasagna
Tortellini Alfredo
Beef or cheese
Combo Plate
Manicotti, lasagna, shells
Ziti Pomadora
Tomatoes, olive oil, basil, scallions and garlic in a light marinara sauce
Entrées
Grilled Chicken and Veggies
Grilled chicken and veggies sautéed mushrooms, carrots, broccoli, bell pepper, onion, and garlic
Scarparela
Sautéed in a creamy sauce with mushroom, scallions, sweet red peppers and baked with mozzarella cheese
Cacciatore
Sautéed in our zesty marinara sauce with fresh bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives and onions
Parmesana
Egg battered breaded breast of chicken baked in our famous tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Francaise
Egg battered and breaded breast of chicken sautéed in a lemon and white wine sauce
Marsala
Sautéed in mushrooms and marsala wine
Picatta
Sautéed in a lemon sauce, white wine and topped with capers
Carciofi
Sautéed in a creamy sherry vodka wine sauce, mushrooms and artichoke hearts
Napoli
Sautéed in a creamy sherry vodka wine sauce, mushrooms, pimentos and onions
Aristocrat
Tender breast of chicken pieces layered with egg battered eggplant, sautéed in a creamy sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese over a bed of spaghetti
Alfredo
The classic noodle with cream based sauce
Florentine
White cream sauce, sautéed with spinach and mushrooms
Eggplant Parmesan*
Egg battered eggplant baked in our homemade tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese
Eggplant Rollotini
Stuffed with ricotta and Romano cheese
Chicken Rollotini
Stuffed and rolled with crab meat, spinach and mozzarella cheese, sautéed with mushrooms and red bell peppers in creamy sauce
Albanesi
Grilled chicken, shrimp and bacon, sautéed with mushrooms, roasted red peppers, creamy vodka wine sauce over penne pasta
Napoli's Spicy Chicken and Shrimp
Marinated chicken and shrimp with green onions, sun-dried tomatoes, penne pasta and mushrooms tossed in our spicy alfredo sauce
Napoli's Combo
A ½ order of chicken parmesan, ½ order of cheese lasagna and ½ order fettuccine alfredo
Seafood
Napoli's Seafood
Mussels, clams and shrimp sautéed with fresh vegetables in white wine creamy sauce
Linguini Seafood
Shrimp, baby clams and scallops sautéed with garlic in creamy wine sauce
Seafood Combo
Shrimp, crab meat, scallops, mussels sautéed with garlic in a marinara sauce
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp in butter and white wine sauce
Shrimp Primavera
Sautéed shrimp with garlic and vegetables in creamy white wine sauce
Lobster Ravioli
Cheese ravioli sautéed with crab meat in lobster sauce
Tilapia
Pan fried tilapia sautéed in lemon butter sauce with side of broccoli and carrot
Shrimp Alfredo
Classic fettuccine noodles with cream based sauce
Salmon Sorentina
Sautéed tomatoes, scallions and mushrooms in sherry wine sauce served with linguini
Salmon Florentine
Sautéed spinach artichoke heart in a creamy white wine sauce served with linguini
Sides
Kids Meals
Kids Spaghetti
Meatballs with tomato sauce, meat sauce, tomato sauce, or butter and parmesan cheese
Kids Ziti
Meatballs with tomato sauce, meat sauce, tomato sauce, or butter and parmesan cheese
Kids Chicken Strips
Served with side of spaghetti
Kids Cheese Stix
4 pieces
Kids Cheese Ravioli
2 pieces. Served with tomato sauce
Kids Manicotti*
Kids Fettuccine Alfredo*
Kids Cheese Lasagna
Meat
Kids Meat Lasagna
Cheese