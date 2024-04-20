Nara Thai Baytown
Featured Items
- Basil Fried Rice$12.95
Protein stir-fried with rice with house brown sauce punched up with sweet basil, garlic, chilli, and topped with a fried egg. Best eaten as spicy as you can handle.
- Old Fashioned Thai Tea Bottle$5.95
From the streets of Bangkok, prepared simply and traditionally with premium Thai tea leaves, sugar, condensed milk and water.
- Wonton Soup$7.99+
Chicken and shrimp wontons in chicken soup with bean sprouts and tofu
Online Menu
Soups & Salads
- Tom Yum$6.99+
Spicy lemongrass soup with tomatoes, mushrooms, cilantro, and lime juice
- Tom Kha$6.99+
Coconut milk, galangal, mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, and lime juice
- Papaya Salad$12.99
Shredded green papaya, carrots, grilled shrimp, green beans, tomatoes, and peanuts on lettuce seasoned with spicy lime dressing
- Tiger Tear Beef$19.99
Sliced grilled steak, onions, cilantro, and roasted rice powder seasoned with spicy lime dressing on lettuce
- Larb Gai$14.99
Spicy minced chicken, onions, cilantro, and roasted rice powder seasoned with spicy lime dressing with a side of lettuce
- Yum Woon Sen$13.99
Ground chicken, glass noodle, green onion, cilantro, and carrots with lettuce seasoned with spicy lime dressing. Vegetarians try this without chicken!
- Yum Talay Salad$18.95
Shrimp, squid, mussel, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and shredded carrots with lettuce seasoned with spicy lime dressing
Appetizers
- Crispy Fried Spring Rolls$6.95
4 fried rolls with cabbage, carrot, and vermicelli noodles with spring roll sauce
- Fresh Roll$7.95
2 rolls with chicken, shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, vermicelli noodles, cilantro, carrots, and cucumbers wrapped in clear rice paper with spicy peanut sauce or a spring roll sauce
- Chicken Curry Puff$8.95
3 fried pastries filled with chicken, potato, and carrot served with cucumber relish
- Crab Angel$8.95
6 fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, scallion, and crab with spring roll sauce
- Combination Plate$24.95
Chicken satay, crab angel, pla muk tod, vegetable tempura, fried spring roll, and Thai dumplings (AKA the indecision platter)
- Chicken Satay$10.95
4 sticks of chicken breast, grilled and served with peanut sauce dip & cucumber relish
- Thai Calamari (Pla Muk Tod)$8.95
7 deep fried squid with spring roll sauce
- Thai Shumai with Sweet Soy Vinegar sauce$9.95
4 seasoned chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, and water chestnuts ground up in a dumpling wrapper, served with soy vinegar sauce
- Triangle Tofu$6.95