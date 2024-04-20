Nara Thai Cypress
Featured Items
- Pad Thai$12.95
Protein stir-fried with rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, & green onion in tamarind sauce with crushed peanuts on the side
- Panang Curry$12.95
Protein simmered in a sweet, savory, and nutty coconut milk curry with peanuts, bell pepper, and carrots
- Papaya Salad$12.99
Shredded green papaya, carrots, grilled shrimp, green beans, tomatoes, and peanuts on lettuce seasoned with spicy lime dressing
Online Menu
Soups & Salads
- Tom Yum$6.99+
Spicy lemongrass soup with tomatoes, mushrooms, cilantro, and lime juice
- Tom Kha$6.99+
Coconut milk, galangal, mushrooms, kaffir lime leaves, and lime juice
- Wonton Soup$7.99+
Chicken and shrimp wontons in chicken soup with bean sprouts and tofu
- Tiger Tear Beef$19.99
Sliced grilled steak, onions, cilantro, and roasted rice powder seasoned with spicy lime dressing on lettuce
- Larb Gai$14.99
Spicy minced chicken, onions, cilantro, and roasted rice powder seasoned with spicy lime dressing with a side of lettuce
- Yum Woon Sen$13.99
Ground chicken, glass noodle, green onion, cilantro, and carrots with lettuce seasoned with spicy lime dressing. Vegetarians try this without chicken!
- Yum Talay Salad$18.95
Shrimp, squid, mussel, red onion, green onion, cilantro, and shredded carrots with lettuce seasoned with spicy lime dressing
Appetizers
- Crispy Fried Spring Rolls$6.95
4 fried rolls with cabbage, carrot, and vermicelli noodles with spring roll sauce
- Fresh Roll$7.95
2 rolls with chicken, shrimp, lettuce, bean sprouts, vermicelli noodles, cilantro, carrots, and cucumbers wrapped in clear rice paper with spicy peanut sauce or a spring roll sauce
- Chicken Curry Puff$8.95
3 fried pastries filled with chicken, potato, and carrot served with cucumber relish
- Crab Angel$8.95
6 fried wontons stuffed with cream cheese, scallion, and crab with spring roll sauce
- Combination Plate$24.95
Chicken satay, crab angel, pla muk tod, vegetable tempura, fried spring roll, and Thai dumplings (AKA the indecision platter)
- Chicken Satay$10.95
4 sticks of chicken breast, grilled and served with peanut sauce dip & cucumber relish
- Thai Calamari (Pla Muk Tod)$8.95
7 deep fried squid with spring roll sauce
- Thai Shumai with Sweet Soy Vinegar sauce$9.95
4 seasoned chicken, shrimp, mushrooms, and water chestnuts ground up in a dumpling wrapper, served with soy vinegar sauce
- Triangle Tofu$6.95
8 fried tofu served with and crunchy peanuts
- Thod Mun (Fish Cake)$9.95
5 deep fried lightly spiced ground whitefish patties served with cucumber relish
- Thai Chicken Wings$10.95
6 deep fried chicken wings with our sweet Thai chili sauce
- Shrimp Blanket$12.95
6 Shrimp with ginger deep-fried in spring roll wrap served with spring roll sauce
Entrees
- Orange$12.95
Deep-fried breaded chicken cooked in house orange sauce with bell pepper, cashews, and sesame seeds.
- Eggplant Basil$12.95
Tofu or your choice of protein, purple eggplant, garlic, basil and bell pepper sautéed in house brown sauce
- Thai Cashew Nut$12.95
Breaded protein stir-fried with onions, carrots, bell peppers, dried chili, and cashew nuts in house brown sauce
- Pad Kra Pow$12.95
Stir fried protein with chili-garlic sauce, green beans, bell pepper, and basil
- Pad Kra-Tiem (Garlic Chicken)$12.95
Fried chicken or protein of choice stir-fried with garlic in our house brown sauce served with cucumbers
- Teriyaki$12.95
Grilled protein topped with teriyaki sauce on a bed of rice with toasted sesame seeds, preserved cabbage, and carrot on the side
- Sweet And Sour$12.95
Deep fried breaded chicken or a protein of your choice, bell pepper, onion, green onion, tomato, pineapple, and cucumber cooked in pineapple and tomato sauce
- Veggie Delight$12.95
Stir fried protein with mixed vegetables in our house brown sauce
- Pad Bell Pepper$12.95
Beef or a choice of protein sautéed with onion, green onion, and bell pepper in house brown sauce
- Pad Prik Khing$12.95
Protein stir-fried in a spicy and herbal prik khing curry paste, green beans, and bell peppers
- Pad Broccoli$12.95
Our take on a Chinese beef and broccoli it’s a protein cooked with broccoli in our house brown sauce
- Chicken Peanut Sauce$12.95
Pan fried chicken or choice of protein cooked in peanut sauce and served with steamed broccoli
Curries
- Yellow Curry$12.95
Chicken or protein of choice simmered in a savory and hearty coconut milk curry with onion and potatoes
- Green Curry$12.95
Protein cooked in coconut milk, green curry paste, green bean, Thai eggplant, bell pepper, and basil
- Red Curry$12.95
Protein simmered in a bold and spicy coconut milk curry with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, and basil
- Panang Curry$12.95
Protein simmered in a sweet, savory, and nutty coconut milk curry with peanuts, bell pepper, and carrots
- Pineapple Curry$12.95
Protein simmered in a bold, sweet and spicy coconut milk curry with bell pepper, pineapple, and basil