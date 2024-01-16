Nardo - West Hollywood
Appetizer
- Olive Plate$8.00
Assorted Mediterranean pitted olives with herbs and lemon zest
- Broccolini$12.00
Sautéed broccolini, olive oil, garlic, Italian chilies
- Croquettes$13.00
Potato croquette, gruyere cheese, parmesan cheese, leeks, served with truffle fontina fondue
- Polpettine$15.00
Neapolitan style meatballs in a spicy tomato sauce, served with grilled bread
- Octopus$18.00
Fried Mediterranean octopus, served with aioli sauce, lemon and parsley
- French Fries$10.00
Shoe strings fries with truffle oil
- Fried Calamari and shrimp$18.00
Deep fried calamari and shrimp, tartar sauce
- Brussels Sprouts$13.00
Fried brussels sprouts, pancetta, Parmigiano Reggiano, red wine vinegar
- Avocado Toast$14.00
Homemade ciabatta bread, burrata, avocado spread, bell peppers caponata
- Prosciutto E Burrata$20.00
24 Months Prosciutto di Parma, burrata cheese, salt, pepper and drizzle of E.V.O.O.
- Marinara Side$3.00
- Bread service
- Side Chicken$5.00
- Cono Fritto$14.00Out of stock
- Carbonara Bites$14.00Out of stock
Salads
Pasta
- Gnocchi Ortolana$22.00
Homemade gnocchi, oyster mushrooms, asparagus, cherry tomato, shallots, garlic, basil pesto sauce (contains nuts)
- Paccheri Lobster$34.00
- Lasagna$24.00
Neapolitan meat lasagna, made with (veal, beef, pork) tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil
- Gnocchi Gorgonzola$22.00
- Linguine Tarantine$26.00
Homemade squid ink linguine, cutted jumbo scallops, clams, roasted garlic, in light spicy tomato sauce
- Ravioli$24.00
Homemade spinach ravioli, filled with wild mushrooms and ricotta, fondue truffle sauce
- Fettucine Wild boar$24.00
Homemade fettuccine, with 24hr slow braised wild boar in a Chianti red wine reduction sauce, parmesan
- Cavatelli Seafood$26.00
Pizza
- Margherita Pizza$20.00
San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, basil
- La Bufalina Pizza$22.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, imported buffalo mozzarella, basil, parmesan, E.V.O.O.
- Diavola Pizza$22.00
San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, Spanish chorizo
- Salsiccia Pizza$22.00
San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, spicy Italian sausage, bell peppers, onion, black olives
- Huntington B. Pizza$20.00
- Capricciosa Pizza$22.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, salame, mushroom, artichokes and olives
- Jalapeno Pizza$22.00
San Marzano tomato, fior di latte mozzarella, Italian salami, spicy Italian sausage, leeks, basil, jalapeño
- Luna Rossa Pizza$23.00
Half Margherita, half calzone. Calzone filling: salame, ricotta, mozzarella
- La Vegana$20.00
- Marinara Pizza$20.00
- Fungo Pizza$22.00
Wild mushroom, fontina cheese, goat cheese, spicy chili flakes
- Cacio E Pepe Pizza$20.00
- Malibu pizza$24.00
- La Carne Pizza$22.00
- California Pizza$25.00
- Pizza Pistacchio$22.00
- Calzone Pizza$22.00
Half-moon shaped pizza filled with ricotta, salami, mushrooms, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- Tronchetto Pizza$25.00
Filled up with fontina, goat cheese and mozzarella, wild arugula, cherry tomato, prosciutto crudo, shaved parmesan
- Fried Pizza$22.00
Fried calzone filled with smoked fior di latte mozzarella, ricotta cheese, tomato sauce, Italian salami, black pepper
- Nardo' Pizza$25.00
Crust fifilled up with ricotta cheese, basil pesto, mozzarella cherry tomato and prosciutto crudo
Entrees
- Zuppa di Pesce$36.00
Seafood stew, clams, calamari, shrimp, fresh fish in a light spicy tomato broth, served with crostini
- Branzino$38.00Out of stock
Grilled whole branzino served with seasonal vegetables and salmoriglio sauce (Italian herbs, garlic and E.V.O.O.) Allow 20 minutes
- Milanese$29.00
- Bistecca$46.00
Grilled 12oz rib eye steak served with french fries, topped with maldon salt, Italian green sauce
- Salmone$35.00
Grilled king salmon, cherry tomato, olives and capers, in a white wine sauce, mixed veggies
Dessert
- Mix berry cake$12.00
Alternating layers of rich fudgy cake and smooth chocolate icing, decorated with chocolate shavings
- Chocolate Temptation$12.00
Cream puffs surrounded by vanilla and chocolate cream
- Panna Cotta$10.00
Homemade vanilla cream custard in a mixed berries sauce
- Torta della nonna$10.00
Alternating layer of sponge cake and lemon infused mascarpone cream, decorated with blueberry sauce
- Tiramisu$10.00
Homemade tiramisù with ladyfinger cookies soaked with espresso coffee, mascarpone cheese, cocoa
- Coppa al Limone$12.00
- Tartufo pistacchio$10.00
- Affogato$12.00
- Gelato pistacchio$10.00
- Gelato Vanilla$10.00
- Gelato Cioccolato$10.00
- Sorbet Lemon$10.00
- 1 scoop Gelato$5.00
- 1 scoop Sorbet$5.00
Beverages
- Estella$10.00
- Sleepy Luna$10.00
- Chocolate Martini$16.00Out of stock
- SideCar$16.00
- Espresso Martini$16.00
- Draft Topa Topa Hazy IPA$10.00
- Draft Skyduster Italian Pilsner$9.00
- Draft Eureka Pale Ale$10.00
- Draft Delirium Belgian Ale$11.00Out of stock
- Bottle Peroni Italian Pilsner$8.00
- Bottle Stone Lager$9.00
- Dusse Cognac$15.00
- HH Nardo Cocktail$10.00
- HH Italian margarita$10.00
- HH Negroni$10.00
- HH Aperol Spritz$10.00
- HH Prickly Pear Margarita$10.00
- HH Nargin Twist$10.00
- HH Porn Star$10.00
- HH Summer Bourbon$10.00
- HH Surf City$10.00
- HH The stripper$10.00
- HH Peach Fashion$10.00
- HH Pear Martini$10.00
- Espresso$4.50
- Double Espresso$6.00
- Espresso Macchiato$5.00
- Cappuccino$5.50
- Latte$5.50
- Americano$4.00
- Hot Tea$4.50
Wine
- GL Vermentino$11.00Out of stock
- GL Sauvignon Blanc$14.00
- GL Pinot Grigio$14.00
- GL Falanghina$15.00
- GL Kerner$17.00
- GL Neyers Chardonnay$15.00
- Gl Frank Family Chardonnay$21.00
- Gl Prosecco$12.00
- Gl Rose Calafuria$12.00
- Gl Moscato$13.00
- GL Valpolicella$13.00
- GL Pinot Noir$16.00
- GL Barolo$20.00
- GL Chianti Badia Di Morrona$12.00
- GL Sangiovese Polesio$12.00
- GL Merlot$16.00
- GL Super Tuscan$14.00
- GL Primitivo Chiaromonte$14.00
- GL Cab Daou$14.00
- Btl PG Zuani$56.00
- Btl Vermentino Strabiordante$44.00
- Btl SB Craggy Range$56.00
- Btl Chard Frank Fam$84.00
- Btl Gavi de Gavi$90.00Out of stock
- Btl Chard Groth$90.00
- Btl SB Cake Bread$75.00
- Btl Riesling A to Z$42.00
- Btl Kerner Adler$60.00
- Btl Roero Arneis$63.00
- Btl Falanghina$56.00
- Btl Soave$48.00
- Btl Chard Neyers$60.00
- Btl Grillo Sicilia Dop$52.00
- Btl Valpolicella Buglioni$52.00
- Btl Merlot Markham Six Stack$59.00
- Btl Pinot Noir Argyle$60.00
- Btl Cabernet Caymus$180.00
- Btl Cab Austin Hope$75.00
- Btl Cab Silver Oak$190.00
- Btl Pinot Noir Niner$75.00
- Btl Zinfandel$60.00
- Btl Pinot Noir Te Mata$86.00
- Btl Cab Daou$56.00
- Btl Barbera Scarpa$69.00
- Btl Nebbiolo Cordero$63.00
- Btl Nero d'Avola Regaleali$60.00
- Btl Cab Stags Leap$150.00
- Btl Opus One$520.00
- Btl Etna Rosso Alta Mora$65.00
- Btl Rosso di Montalcino Capanna$72.00
- Btl Barolo Villa Balestra$80.00
- Btl Sangiovese Polesio$48.00
- Btl Super Tuscan Babone$56.00
- Btl Super Tuscan Tignanello$220.00
- Btl Chianti Badia Di Morrona$48.00
- Btl Chianti Gran Selezione$105.00
- Btl Primitivo Chiaramonte$56.00
- Btl Merlot Nine Hats$64.00
- Btl Brunello Conforti$85.00
- Btl Brunello Il Poggione$139.00
- Btl Super Tuscan Sassicaia$400.00
- Btl Aglianico Elaphe$60.00
- Btl Salice Salentino Cantele$65.00
- Btl Nero Di Troia Podere 29$48.00
- Btl Lambrusco$46.00
- Btl Prosecco Riva dei Frati$48.00
- Btl Moscato d'Asti Emilio$52.00
- Btl Brut Rose Ferrari$75.00
- Btl Franciacorta Ca Del Bosco$89.00
- Btl Taittinger$90.00
- Btl Veuve Clicquot$150.00
- Btl Prosecco Rose$64.00
- Corkage Fee$30.00
- Btl Rose Calafuria$48.00
- Taste Prosecco
- Taste Moscato
- Taste Still Rose
- Taste Vermentino
- Taste Sauvignon Blanc
- Taste Pinot Grigio
- Taste Falanghina
- Taste Kerner
- Taste Neyers Chard
- Taste Frank Family Chard
- Taste Valpolicella
- Taste Pinot Noir
- Taste Barolo
- Taste Chianti
- Taste Sangiovese
- Taste Super Tuscan
- Taste Merlot
- Taste Primitivo
- Taste Cabernet