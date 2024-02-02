Narrows Brewing 9007 S 19th St Ste 200
Package Beers
- Octo IPA 6 Pack of 12 oz Cans$13.00
Crafted so the aromatic hops shine with an appealingly bitter flavor with tropical and citrus notes. The result is a damn drinkable IPA that wraps you up in a supremely satisfying flavor profile. ABV 6% IBU's 70
- HWY 16 Blonde 6 Pack of 12 oz Cans$13.00
Biscuity sweetness compliments a bright, floral taste and crisp, clean finish. A beautifully light golden colored, refreshing and easy-drinking blonde beer for any and all occasions. ABV 4.7% IBU'S 30
- Tempest Hazy IPA 6 Pack of 12 oz Cans$13.00
Dry hopped with a thoughtful blend specially selected for tropical and stone fruit flavors and a tantalizing floral and citrus aroma. This Hazy IPA is positively bursting with a juicy citrusy kick. ABV 6% IBU'S 40
- Eldies Amber 6 Pack of 12 oz Cans$13.00
Crafted as a tribute to the tireless work and dedication of the fishing industry, the smooth malty flavor and crisp dry finish make Eldie’s Amber the one you want to grab at the end of the day. ABV 5.7% IBU'S 30
- Half Shackle Porter 6 Pack of 12 oz Cans$13.00
Indulge in the luxurious flavors of Half Shackle Porter, a light-bodied dark beer with a velvety smooth texture. Each sip reveals layers of toasty goodness, enhanced by subtle hints of chocolate. This porter is the ultimate comfort beer. ABV 5.4% IBU'S 15
- Fathoms CDA 6 Pack of 12 oz Cans$13.00
Savor our Cascadian Dark Ale, where the robust embrace of roasted malt meets the lively hoppy dance. It's a down-to-earth blend of dark richness and hoppy delight. AVB 7% IBU'S 80
- Peanut Butter Cookie Blonde Ale 4 Pack of 16 oz Cans$16.00
Peanut Butter Cookie is a truly unique and delicious blonde ale. Its malt-forward flavor is perfectly balanced by the addition of rich, creamy peanut butter, resulting in a light-bodied and nutty brew. The aroma of fresh peanut butter cookies wafts from the glass, inviting you to take a sip and experience the flavor explosion that awaits. ABV 5.2% IBU'S 15
- Light Lager 4 pack of 16 oz cans$17.00
A refreshing rice lager that embodies the spirit of classic American brews. With its clean and crisp profile, this golden-hued delight offers a smooth and satisfying drinking experience. ABV 4.2% IBU'S 8
- Super Chicken IPA 4 Pack of 16 oz Cans$20.00
Inspiration comes from everywhere. Case in point - the bold hop flavors of double dry hopping create a strong pine aroma with whiffs of paloma and a pleasant dankness reminiscent of a lively refreshing ride. ABV 7.5% IBU'S 60
- A Goat Walks Into a Monastery 22oz Bottle$20.00
At long last, we present the final blend of Bourbon Barrel Aged Goat Walks Into a Monastery. This intriguing concoction spent 9 months in our cellar developing a rich spiced, smokey flavor. Couple that with notes of sweet toffee, stone fruit, and a crisp finish, you’ve got a Belgian inspired beer unlike any other. ABV 7.8% IBU'S 19
- Barley's Whine Munich Wine 22 oz Bottle$20.00
Barley's Whine is a bold and complex barleywine, paying tribute to our brewery's beloved mascot and the joy he brings. On the nose, you'll detect big notes of stewed plums and brioche buns. Follow that up with a velvety taste of bread pudding, dark cherries, and warming barleywine goodness. This high-ABV beer is not one to whine about - it's to savor. AVB 11% IBU'S 20
- Gloom Bourbon Barrel Aged 2023 22oz Bottle$25.00
Bourbon barrel aged then cold conditioned on vanilla beans and cacao nibs to emerge as Gloom. Delve into the chocolatey depths of this Bourbon forward stout with shadowy hints of vanilla. ABV 11% IBU'S 12