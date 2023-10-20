Food

Starters

QueSol
$3.50+

Queso Dip

Guac
$4.25+

Guac

Salsa
$2.50+

Salsa

Build Your Own

BYO Beyond Beef
$12.00
BYO TACO MIX AND MATCH

BYO MIX AND MATCH TACOS

BYO Mahi
$13.00

2 Mahi Mahi Tacos served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans

BYO Blackened Shrimp
$13.00

2 Blackened Shrimp Tacos served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans

BYO Pork Belly
$13.00

2 Pork Belly Tacos served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans

BYO Chimichurri Hanger
$15.00

2 Chimichurri Hanger Tacos served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans

BYO Ground Beef
$12.00

2 Ground Beef Tacos served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans

BYO Chicken Adobo
$10.00

2 Chicken Adobo Taco served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Blackened Shrimp
$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Blackened Shrimp, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce

Quesadilla Chicken Adobo
$11.00

Flour Tortilla, Chicken Adobo, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce

Quesadilla Chimichurri Hanger
$16.00

Flour Tortilla, Chimichurri Hanger, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce

Quesadilla Mahi Mahi
$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Fresh Catch, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce

Quesadilla Ground Beef
$13.00

Flour Tortilla, Ground Beef, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce

Quesadilla Pork Belly Carnitas
$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Pork Belly Carnitas, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce

Quesadilla Cheese
$8.00

Burritos

Pigathia
$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Pork Belly Carnitas, Monterey Jack, Jalapeño Pickled Red Onions, Roasted Peppers, Salsa Verde

The Moocho
$17.00

Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Refried Black Beans, Chimichurri Hanger Steak, Monterey Jack, Caramelized Shallots, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo

Skys Out Thighs Out
$11.00

Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Chicken Adobo, Monterey Jack, Roasted Corn, Diced Tomato, Lettuce, Salsa

Mahisterpiece
$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Blackened Mahi-Mahi, Queso Fresco, Jalapeno Pickled Red Onions, Slaw, Mango Salsa

Traditional-ish

Basic Becky
$11.00

Flour Tortilla, Ground Beef, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Onion, Salsa

Cluck Norris
$9.00

Flour Tortilla, Chicken Adobo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Onion, Sour Cream

Wilburs Swan Song
$12.00

Flour Tortilla, Pork Belly Carnitas, Queso Fresco, Jalapeno Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde

One Fish, Two Fish, Catch Fish, Cook Fish
$12.00

Flour Tortilla, Blackened Fish, Sriracha Lime Slaw, Mango, Queso Fresco

The Norman
$14.00

Chimichurri Hanger Steak, Cilantro, Onion, Salsa Verde, Queso Fresco

Dare to be Different-ish

Darn Tootin
$14.00

Corn Tortilla, Refried Baked Beans, Smoked Pork Shoulder, Cheerwine BBQ, Collard Green Chow Chow

Not Your Mommas Makizushi
$15.00

Fried Tortilla, Seared Tuna, Sriracha Mayo, Pickled Carrots & Diakon, Green Onions, Wasabi Mousse, Ponzu, Togarashi

What Did You Poutine My Taco
$13.00

Flour Tortilla, House Cut Fries, Fried Cheese Curd, QueSol, Ground Beef, Poutine Sauce, Green Onion

Tostadas

The One With The Pork
$13.00

Fried Corn Tortilla, Refried Black Beans, Pork Belly Carnitas, Lettuce, Jalapeno Pickled Red Onions, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde

The One With The Chicken
$10.00

Fried Corn Tortilla, Refried Black Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Chicken Adobo, Roasted Corn, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo

The One With The Fish
$13.00

Fried Corn Tortilla, Sriracha Lime Slaw, Blackened Mahi-Mahi, Cilantro, Diced Onion, Queso Fresco, Mango Salsa

The One With The Beef
$12.00

Fried Corn Tortilla, Refried Black Beans, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Dice Tomato, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo

Kids

Kids Quesadilla
$5.00

Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese

kids Basic Becky
$5.00

Flour Tortilla, Ground Beef, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Onion, Pico

Kids Cheese Nachos
$5.00

Tortilla Chips, QueSol

Desserts

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich
$6.00

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

A La Carte Tacos

A La Carte Basic Becky
$6.00
A La Carte Chuck Norris
$5.00
A La Cart Wilburs
$6.00
A La Carte 1 Fish
$6.00
A La Carte Norman
$8.00
A La Carte Darn Tootin
$7.00
A La Not Your Moms
$8.00
A La Poutine
$7.00
A La Carte BYO Taco

Sides

Street Corn
$3.00
Cilantro Lime Rice
$3.00
Refried Black Beans
$3.00
chips and salsa
$2.00

Bar

NA Beverage

Pepsi
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Cheerwine
$2.50
Sierra Mist
$2.50
lemonade
$2.50
water
$2.50
soda water
$2.50
tonic water
$2.50
mountain dew
$2.50
diet mountain dew
$2.50

TO GO

NA Beverage

Pepsi
$2.50
Diet Pepsi
$2.50
Dr. Pepper
$2.50
Cheerwine
$2.50
Sierra Mist
$2.50
lemonade
$2.50
water
$2.50
soda water
$2.50
tonic water
$2.50
mountain dew
$2.50
diet mountain dew
$2.50

Starters

Salsa
$2.50+

Salsa

Guac
$4.25+

Guac

QueSol
$3.50+

Queso Dip

Burritos

Pigathia
$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Pork Belly Carnitas, Monterey Jack, Jalapeño Pickled Red Onions, Roasted Peppers, Salsa Verde

The Moocho
$17.00

Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Refried Black Beans, Chimichurri Hanger Steak, Monterey Jack, Caramelized Shallots, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo

Skys Out Thighs Out
$11.00

Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Chicken Adobo, Monterey Jack, Roasted Corn, Diced Tomato, Lettuce, Salsa

Mahisterpiece
$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Cilantro Lime Rice, Blackened Mahi-Mahi, Queso Fresco, Jalapeno Pickled Red Onions, Slaw, Mango Salsa

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Blackened Shrimp
$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Blackened Shrimp, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce

Quesadilla Chicken Adobo
$11.00

Flour Tortilla, Chicken Adobo, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce

Quesadilla Chimichurri Hanger
$16.00

Flour Tortilla, Chimichurri Hanger, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce

Quesadilla Mahi Mahi
$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Fresh Catch, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce

Quesadilla Ground Beef
$13.00

Flour Tortilla, Ground Beef, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce

Quesadilla Pork Belly Carnitas
$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Pork Belly Carnitas, Chihuahua & Oaxaca Cheese, Cream Chipotle Sauce

Traditional-ish

Basic Becky
$11.00

Flour Tortilla, Ground Beef, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Onion, Salsa

Cluck Norris
$9.00

Flour Tortilla, Chicken Adobo, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, Onion, Sour Cream

Wilburs Swan Song
$12.00

Flour Tortilla, Pork Belly Carnitas, Queso Fresco, Jalapeno Pickled Red Onions, Cilantro, Salsa Verde

One Fish, Two Fish, Catch Fish, Cook Fish
$12.00

Flour Tortilla, Blackened Fish, Sriracha Lime Slaw, Mango, Queso Fresco

Dare to be Different-ish

Darn Tootin
$14.00

Corn Tortilla, Refried Baked Beans, Smoked Pork Shoulder, Cheerwine BBQ, Collard Green Chow Chow

Not Your Mommas Makizushi
$15.00

Fried Tortilla, Seared Tuna, Sriracha Mayo, Pickled Carrots & Diakon, Green Onions, Wasabi Mousse, Ponzu, Togarashi

What Did You Poutine My Taco
$13.00

Flour Tortilla, House Cut Fries, Fried Cheese Curd, QueSol, Ground Beef, Poutine Sauce, Green Onion

Tostadas

The One With The Pork
$13.00

Fried Corn Tortilla, Refried Black Beans, Pork Belly Carnitas, Lettuce, Jalapeno Pickled Red Onions, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Salsa Verde

The One With The Chicken
$10.00

Fried Corn Tortilla, Refried Black Beans, Cilantro Lime Rice, Chicken Adobo, Roasted Corn, Lettuce, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo

The One With The Fish
$13.00

Fried Corn Tortilla, Sriracha Lime Slaw, Blackened Mahi-Mahi, Cilantro, Diced Onion, Queso Fresco, Mango Salsa

The One With The Beef
$12.00

Fried Corn Tortilla, Refried Black Beans, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Dice Tomato, Sour Cream, Queso Fresco, Pico De Gallo

Kids

Kids Quesadilla
$5.00

Flour tortilla, monterey jack cheese

kids Basic Becky
$5.00

Flour Tortilla, Ground Beef, Monterey Jack, Lettuce, Onion, Pico

Kids Cheese Nachos
$5.00

Tortilla Chips, QueSol

Desserts

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich
$6.00

Nightingale Ice Cream Sandwich

Build Your Own

BYO Blackened Shrimp
$13.00

2 Blackened Shrimp Tacos served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans

BYO Chicken Adobo
$10.00

2 Chicken Adobo Taco served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans

BYO Chimichurri Hanger
$15.00

2 Chimichurri Hanger Tacos served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans

BYO Ground Beef
$12.00

2 Ground Beef Tacos served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans

BYO Mahi
$13.00

2 Mahi Mahi Tacos served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans

BYO Pork Belly
$13.00

2 Pork Belly Tacos served with Cilantro Lime Rice or Refried Black Beans

BYO TACO MIX AND MATCH

BYO MIX AND MATCH TACOS