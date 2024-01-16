Nash Hardee Crossings 4320b East 10th Street
Food
Opening Acts (apps)
- Grand Ole Slopry Hot Fries$10.00
Deliciously seasoned, hand-cut fries tossed in our Red House Sauce topped with shredded pepper jack cheese and diced pickles
- Fried Picks$10.00
Fried pickle chips served with our signature Rooster Sauce for dunking
- Street Corn Dip App$10.00
Roasted street corn dip served with fresh fried tortilla points
- App Fried Okra$9.00
Fried okra served with our signature Rooster Sauce for dunking.
- Riverboat Nachos$11.00
Headliners (entree)
- The Nash$14.00
Two chicken tenders tucked between thick slices of buttered Texas toast, topped with classic pickle chips and our signature Rooster sauce
- Tendies$12.00
Two colossal hand-breaded, juicy, hot chicken tenders
- Impeckable chx chzsteak$15.00
Juicy chicken drum sticks on a thick slice of buttered Texas toast, topped with classic pickle chips and our signature Rooster sauce
- Cluck-fast$15.00
Two chicken tenders atop a fresh made Belgian waffle, drizzled with syrup and hot honey
- The Loretta$14.00
Traditional turkey or veggie burger on buttered Texas Toast, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
- The Ryman Wrap$13.00
Chicken tenders mixed with slaw, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded cheese snuggled tight in a spinach wrap
- The Cumberland$15.00
Fried Catfish and friend shrimp basket
- Broadway Basket (6 Wings)$13.00
- Nash-a-dilla$14.00
- White Hot Chx Chili Bowl$9.00Out of stock
Salads
Side Acts
Desserts
Add Ons/Extras
- Add on Tendie$3.00
- Add on Toast$1.00
- Add on Waffle$1.00
- Add on Shrimp (5)$7.50
- Extra Tort points$2.00
- Extra Ranch$0.30
- Extra Blue Cheese$0.30
- Extra Honey Mustard$0.30
- Extra Rooster Sauce$0.30
- Extra Hot Sauce$0.30
- Extra 1 B$0.30
- Extra 2 B$0.30
- Extra No Heat$0.30
- Extra BBQ Sauce$0.30
- Extra Syrup$0.30
- Add Chz To Fry$1.00
- Turkey Burg Patty$6.00
- Add On Wings$1.00
- Side Hot Honey$0.30
- Cup Queso (2oz)$1.50
- Extra Buffalo Sauce$0.30