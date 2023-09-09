National Golf Club 300 Set Andrews Drive
Food
Appetizers
Salads
Dinner
Chicken Tenders
$16.00
HGC Hot Dog
$9.00
Club Sandwhich
$15.00
NGC Cheeseburger
$15.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwhich
$15.00
Blackened Salmon with Rice
$26.00
Beef Tacos with Rice
$14.00
BBQ Ribs with Macaroni & Cheese
$14.00
Cajun Chicken Pasta
$22.00
Cajun Shrimp and Pasta
$24.00
Cajun Chicken and Shrimp Pasta
$34.00
Fish Taco with rice
$14.00
chicken Taco with rice
$14.00
Shrimp Taco with rice
$18.00
Ethiopian Dish Vegetable
$14.00
Ethiopia Dish with Meat sauce
$15.00
Ethiopian Meat and Veggie combo
$17.00
Grilled Tenderloin Beef Tips with Demi wine sauce
$26.00
Grilled Chicken with Herbs seasning
$23.00
Pan Seared Tilapia with wine sauce
$22.00
Pan seared Salmon with two sides
$28.00
Pan Seared Shrimp with
$26.00
Chicken parm with fries
$14.00
Crab Cake with two sides
$36.00
Children's Menu
Happy Hour
Monday Party
Drinks
Mix Drinks
Seabreeze
$10.00
Tito's and cranberry and pineapple
Rum Punch
$10.00
Assortment of juices and grenadine and orange slice
Tequila Sunrise
$10.00
Tequila, orange juice, and grenadine
Singapore Sling
$10.00
Gin, triple sec, pineapple, grenadine, bitters club soda
Tropical Mocktail
$7.00
House Red
$7.00
Side Car
$14.00
Lemon Drop
$14.00
Cosmo
$14.00
Blue Dolphin
$14.00
Strawberry Daiquiri
$12.00
Piña colada
$12.00
Virgin Piña colada
$7.00
Virgin Strawberry
$7.00
Moscow Mule: Tito’s Vodka, Fever Tree Ginger Beer & fresh muddled lime.
$12.00
Mango Martini ;. .Malibu Mango Rum, Licor 43 & a splash of pineapple
$10.00
Bourbon Smash...Maker’s Mark, fresh muddled lemon & mint
Classic Margarita... Sauza Blanco & Gran Gala
$10.00
Classic Mojito...Cruzan Rum, fresh muddled mint & lime.
$10.00
Mike’s Margarita...Citronge, Blue Curacao & Grand Marnier on the rocks
$12.00
Mango Mojito...Malibu Mango Rum, fresh muddled mint & lime
$10.00
Pineapple Mojito...Malibu Coconut Rum, pineapples, fresh muddled mint & lime
$10.00
Peach Bellini...Prosecco & peach nectar
$10.00
add liquer upgrade
$3.00
Beverage Enhancements
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Beer
Bottle
Domestic Draft Beer
$5.00
Draft
Import Draft Beer
$6.00
Blue Moon Belgian White Ale, tap
$7.00
Stella Artois, tap
$7.00
Solace Partly Cloudy IPA, tap
$7.00
Bud Light, tap
$7.00
Corona, bottle
$7.00
Pale Ale,
$7.00
Miller Lite,
$7.00
Devils Backbone Eight Point IPA
$7.00
Solace Lucy Juicy Double IPA,
$7.00
Lager, tap ..
$7.00
Wine
Happy hour beer
$5.00
Happy Domestic draft beer
$4.00
Happy hour Mix drink
$8.00
Happy Hour Side car
$10.00
