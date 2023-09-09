Food

Appetizers

Chicken Bake w/ Marina Dip

$12.00

Tacos - Beef

$10.00

Tacos - Chicken

$10.00

Tacos - Fish

$13.00

Wings

$16.00

Spinch Dip with Pita Chips

$12.00

Jerk Wings

$18.00

Salads

Caesar

$10.00

House Greens

$10.00

Kale Salad

$18.00

Mixed Green Goat Cheere

$16.00

Mexicali Salad, Mix Green On Crispy shell mix green, tometo, onion, beens

$14.00

Chicken

$7.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Salmon

$12.00

Dinner

Chicken Tenders

$16.00

HGC Hot Dog

$9.00

Club Sandwhich

$15.00

NGC Cheeseburger

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$15.00

Blackened Salmon with Rice

$26.00

Beef Tacos with Rice

$14.00

BBQ Ribs with Macaroni & Cheese

$14.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$22.00

Cajun Shrimp and Pasta

$24.00

Cajun Chicken and Shrimp Pasta

$34.00

Fish Taco with rice

$14.00

chicken Taco with rice

$14.00

Shrimp Taco with rice

$18.00

Ethiopian Dish Vegetable

$14.00

Ethiopia Dish with Meat sauce

$15.00

Ethiopian Meat and Veggie combo

$17.00

Grilled Tenderloin Beef Tips with Demi wine sauce

$26.00

Grilled Chicken with Herbs seasning

$23.00

Pan Seared Tilapia with wine sauce

$22.00

Pan seared Salmon with two sides

$28.00

Pan Seared Shrimp with

$26.00

Chicken parm with fries

$14.00

Crab Cake with two sides

$36.00

Desserts

Chocloate Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Key Lime Cake

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Side Orders

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Children's Menu

2 Items

$15.95

3 Items

$18.95

Happy Hour

Vg Potstickers 5

$8.00

Buffalo Wings

$12.00

Personal Pizza

$10.00

Italian Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.00

Ethiopian Dishes VGI

$14.00

Ethiopian Meat dishes

$15.00

Ethiopian mean and dish combo

$19.00

Fish and Fries

$14.00

Chicken skewers with rice

$14.00

Monday Party

NGC Cheeseburger

$15.00

Chicken and side

$15.00

Drinks

Mix Drinks

Seabreeze

$10.00

Tito's and cranberry and pineapple

Rum Punch

$10.00

Assortment of juices and grenadine and orange slice

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tequila, orange juice, and grenadine

Singapore Sling

$10.00

Gin, triple sec, pineapple, grenadine, bitters club soda

Tropical Mocktail

$7.00

House Red

$7.00

Side Car

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Cosmo

$14.00

Blue Dolphin

$14.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$12.00

Piña colada

$12.00

Virgin Piña colada

$7.00

Virgin Strawberry

$7.00

Moscow Mule: Tito’s Vodka, Fever Tree Ginger Beer & fresh muddled lime.

$12.00

Mango Martini ;. .Malibu Mango Rum, Licor 43 & a splash of pineapple

$10.00

Bourbon Smash...Maker’s Mark, fresh muddled lemon & mint

Classic Margarita... Sauza Blanco & Gran Gala

$10.00

Classic Mojito...Cruzan Rum, fresh muddled mint & lime.

$10.00

Mike’s Margarita...Citronge, Blue Curacao & Grand Marnier on the rocks

$12.00

Mango Mojito...Malibu Mango Rum, fresh muddled mint & lime

$10.00

Pineapple Mojito...Malibu Coconut Rum, pineapples, fresh muddled mint & lime

$10.00

Peach Bellini...Prosecco & peach nectar

$10.00

add liquer upgrade

$3.00

Beverage Enhancements

Signature Cocktail

$10.00

Create a customized libation to suit your occasion!

Champagne Toast

$5.00

Per guest

Sparkling Cider Toast

$3.00

Per guest

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

National Beverage Package

$9.00

Per guest. Soda, iced tea, lemonade, coffee & hot tea

Essential Beverage Package

$7.00

Per guest. Iced tea, lemonade

Soft Drink

$2.50

Beer

Bottle

Domestic Draft Beer

$5.00

Draft

Import Draft Beer

$6.00

Blue Moon Belgian White Ale, tap

$7.00

Stella Artois, tap

$7.00

Solace Partly Cloudy IPA, tap

$7.00

Bud Light, tap

$7.00

Corona, bottle

$7.00

Pale Ale,

$7.00

Miller Lite,

$7.00

Devils Backbone Eight Point IPA

$7.00

Solace Lucy Juicy Double IPA,

$7.00

Lager, tap ..

$7.00

Wine

House Red Wine

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Merlot

$8.00

House White wine

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc, D

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay,

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Prosecco

$9.00

