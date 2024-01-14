Skip to Main content
Natomas Donut 2711 Del Paso Rd #130
Natomas Donut 2711 Del Paso Rd #130
Single Donuts
Dozen Donuts
Breakfast
Cream Donuts
Coffee/Drink
Specialty Drink
Single Donuts
Regular Donut
$1.95
Bar/twist/buttermilk
$2.49
Fancy Donut
$3.50
Apple/Cinnamon Roll/Bear Claw/whipping CREAM FILLED
Strawberry Whipping Cream
$5.00
Dozen Donuts
Mixed Dozen
$17.75
Add on Fancy
$1.25
Kronut
$2.00+
Donut Hole
$1.70+
Half Dozen
$11.95
Breakfast
Croissant
$5.00+
Cream Donuts
Donut Hole whipping cream
$7.89
Coffee/Drink
Lattee
$3.85+
Vietnamese Coffee
$5.89+
Freshly Brew Coffee
$2.25+
Hot Chocolate
$3.85+
Specialty Drink
Beverage
$1.75+
Natomas Donut Location and Ordering Hours
(916) 742-8018
2711 Del Paso Rd #130, Sacramento, CA 95835
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 4AM
All hours
