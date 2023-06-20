Natural Kitchen OC 1307 E. Katella Ave
Lunch
Cold Sandwiches
#1 Avocado Sandwich
Avocado, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese & Fresh Salsa
#2 Chicken-Cashew Sandwich
Chicken Salad with Cashews, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese
#3 Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese
#4 Turkey Breast & Avocado Sandwich
Sliced Turkey Breast, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
#5 Tuna Almond Sandwich
White Albacore Tuna, Almonds, Grated Carrots, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese
#6 Cream Cheese & Date Sandwich
Cream Cheese, Cashew Nuts, Dates, Mixed Greens, Tomato
#7 Turkey & Chicken Salad Sandwich
Sliced Turkey, Chicken Salad, Avocado, Cheese, Served on a French Roll
#8 Hummus & Avocado Sandwich
Hummus, Avocado, Cucumber Slices, Mixed Greens, Tomato
#0 Tofu & Avocado Sandwich
Marinated Tofu, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Salsa
#TD Turkey Delight Sandwich
Fresh Baked Turkey, Celery, Onions, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Served on Raisin Bread
Salads
#18 Sunshine Salad
Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Grated Cheese, Sunflower Seeds
#19 Tuna Salad
White Albacore Tuna, Almonds, Grated Carrots, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese
#20 Chicken-Cashew Salad
Chicken Salad with Cashews, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese
#21 Vegetable Salad
Variety of Fresh Mixed Vegetables, Hummus, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese
#22 Spinach Salad
Chicken Breast, Spinach, Avocado, Walnuts
#23 Shrimp on a Boat Salad
Shrimp, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Avocado, Grated Cheese
#24 Tofu Salad
Marinated Tofu, Mixed Greens, Sesame Seeds
#25 Turkey Breast & Avocado Salad
Turkey Breast, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Cheese
#26 Chicken Breast Salad
Freshly Baked Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese
Small Green Salad
Hot Sandwiches
#9 Veggie Burger
Veggie Patty, Cheese, Tomato, Green Onion
#13 Tuna Meltie
White Albacore Tuna Salad, Almonds, Grated Carrots, Melted Cheese, Salsa
#14 Chicken Meltie
Fresh Chicken Salad with Cashews, Melted Cheese, Salsa
#35 Vegan Burger
Delicious Veggie Nut Patty, Hummus, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado
Burritos
#30 Artichoke Burrito
Artichoke Hearts, Avocado, Tomato, Three Cheeses, Served with a Side Salad
#33 Black Bean Burrito
Black Beans, Brown Rice, Cheese, Salsa
#15 Black Bean & Shrimp Burrito
Black Beans, Shrimp, Avocado, Cheese
#31 Neato Burrito
Black Beans, Ground Nuts, Brown Rice, Avocado, Cheese, Served with a Side Salad
#34 Tofu & Artichoke Burrito
Marinated Tofu, Artichoke Hearts, Avocado, Tomato, Cheese, Served with a Side Salad
#12 Veggie Burrito
Veggie Patty, Avocado, Green Onions, Cheese, Salsa
Hot Bar
#10 Quesadilla
Cheese, Fresh Vegetables, Tofu, Salsa
#27 Steamed Vegetable Plate
Broccoli, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Brown Rice, Cheese
#36 Teriyaki Plate
Freshly Baked Chicken Breast or Tofu, Steamed Veggies, Brown Rice, Teriyaki Sauce
#32 Twice-Baked Potato
Broccoli, Jack Cheese
#16 Vegetarian Lasagna
Broccoli, Spinach, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Jack Cheese
#11 Vegetarian Quiche
Fresh Vegetables, Spinach, Potato, Cheese
Lite Lunch Special
Soup of the Day
Beverage
Smoothies
Annie's Apple
Apple Juice, Banana, Yogurt, Honey, Coconut Sherbet
Berry Blend
Strawberries, Berry Juice, Raspberry Sherbet
B-O-P
Banana, Orange, Coconut-Pineapple Juice
Chiquita Banana
Banana, Honey, Yogurt, Coconut Sherbet
Date Shake
Dates, Lowfat Milk, Coconut Sherbet
Mango Delight
Mango, Banana, Mango Sherbet
Rosie
Strawberries, Banana, Raspberry Juice
Taste of Honey
Apple Juice, Banana, Honey, Cinnamon