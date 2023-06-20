Natural Kitchen OC 1307 E. Katella Ave

Lunch

Cold Sandwiches

#1 Avocado Sandwich

$9.99

Avocado, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese & Fresh Salsa

#2 Chicken-Cashew Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Salad with Cashews, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese

#3 Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Egg Salad, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese

#4 Turkey Breast & Avocado Sandwich

$10.49

Sliced Turkey Breast, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese

#5 Tuna Almond Sandwich

$9.99

White Albacore Tuna, Almonds, Grated Carrots, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese

#6 Cream Cheese & Date Sandwich

$9.99

Cream Cheese, Cashew Nuts, Dates, Mixed Greens, Tomato

#7 Turkey & Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Sliced Turkey, Chicken Salad, Avocado, Cheese, Served on a French Roll

#8 Hummus & Avocado Sandwich

$10.49

Hummus, Avocado, Cucumber Slices, Mixed Greens, Tomato

#0 Tofu & Avocado Sandwich

$10.49

Marinated Tofu, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Salsa

#TD Turkey Delight Sandwich

$10.49

Fresh Baked Turkey, Celery, Onions, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Served on Raisin Bread

Salads

#18 Sunshine Salad

$10.49

Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Grated Cheese, Sunflower Seeds

#19 Tuna Salad

$10.99

White Albacore Tuna, Almonds, Grated Carrots, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese

#20 Chicken-Cashew Salad

$10.99

Chicken Salad with Cashews, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese

#21 Vegetable Salad

$10.99

Variety of Fresh Mixed Vegetables, Hummus, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese

#22 Spinach Salad

$11.99

Chicken Breast, Spinach, Avocado, Walnuts

#23 Shrimp on a Boat Salad

$13.99

Shrimp, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Avocado, Grated Cheese

#24 Tofu Salad

$11.49

Marinated Tofu, Mixed Greens, Sesame Seeds

#25 Turkey Breast & Avocado Salad

$11.99

Turkey Breast, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Cheese

#26 Chicken Breast Salad

$11.99

Freshly Baked Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese

Small Green Salad

$5.99

Hot Sandwiches

#9 Veggie Burger

$11.99

Veggie Patty, Cheese, Tomato, Green Onion

#13 Tuna Meltie

$11.99

White Albacore Tuna Salad, Almonds, Grated Carrots, Melted Cheese, Salsa

#14 Chicken Meltie

$11.99

Fresh Chicken Salad with Cashews, Melted Cheese, Salsa

#35 Vegan Burger

$12.99

Delicious Veggie Nut Patty, Hummus, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado

Burritos

#30 Artichoke Burrito

$9.99

Artichoke Hearts, Avocado, Tomato, Three Cheeses, Served with a Side Salad

#33 Black Bean Burrito

$11.99

Black Beans, Brown Rice, Cheese, Salsa

#15 Black Bean & Shrimp Burrito

$13.99

Black Beans, Shrimp, Avocado, Cheese

#31 Neato Burrito

$12.99

Black Beans, Ground Nuts, Brown Rice, Avocado, Cheese, Served with a Side Salad

#34 Tofu & Artichoke Burrito

$11.49

Marinated Tofu, Artichoke Hearts, Avocado, Tomato, Cheese, Served with a Side Salad

#12 Veggie Burrito

$11.99

Veggie Patty, Avocado, Green Onions, Cheese, Salsa

Hot Bar

#10 Quesadilla

$11.99

Cheese, Fresh Vegetables, Tofu, Salsa

#27 Steamed Vegetable Plate

$11.99

Broccoli, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Brown Rice, Cheese

#36 Teriyaki Plate

$13.99

Freshly Baked Chicken Breast or Tofu, Steamed Veggies, Brown Rice, Teriyaki Sauce

#32 Twice-Baked Potato

$10.99

Broccoli, Jack Cheese

#16 Vegetarian Lasagna

$11.99

Broccoli, Spinach, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Jack Cheese

#11 Vegetarian Quiche

$11.99

Fresh Vegetables, Spinach, Potato, Cheese

Lite Lunch Special

1/2 Sandwich with Soup or Salad

$10.49

Pick 1/2 of your favorite sandwich and a cup or soup or a small salad

Soup & Salad

$10.49

Small Salad and Your Choice of Soup

Soup of the Day

Cup of Soup

$4.49

Bowl of Soup

$5.49

Snacks

Chips & Salsa, Large

$4.99

Chips & Salsa, Small

$3.99

Cookie

$1.25

Chips

$1.99

Beverage

Smoothies

Annie's Apple

$5.99

Apple Juice, Banana, Yogurt, Honey, Coconut Sherbet

Berry Blend

$6.99

Strawberries, Berry Juice, Raspberry Sherbet

B-O-P

$5.99

Banana, Orange, Coconut-Pineapple Juice

Chiquita Banana

$5.99

Banana, Honey, Yogurt, Coconut Sherbet

Date Shake

$6.99

Dates, Lowfat Milk, Coconut Sherbet

Mango Delight

$5.99

Mango, Banana, Mango Sherbet

Rosie

$5.99

Strawberries, Banana, Raspberry Juice

Taste of Honey

$5.99

Apple Juice, Banana, Honey, Cinnamon

Juices

Apple Juice

$4.25

Carrot Juice

$4.25

Freshly Squeezed Upon Order

Orange Juice

$4.25

Papaya Juice

$4.25

Raspberry Juice

$4.25

Drinks

20oz Iced Tea

$3.50

32oz Iced Tea

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.99

Soda, Bottle

$2.99

Soda, Can

$1.99

Water, Bottle

$1.99