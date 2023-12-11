Natural Kitchen OC The Greenery
Lunch
Cold Sandwiches
- #1 Avocado Sandwich$9.99
Avocado, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese & Fresh Salsa
- #2 Chicken-Cashew Sandwich$9.99
Chicken Salad with Cashews, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese
- #3 Egg Salad Sandwich$8.99
Egg Salad, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese
- #4 Turkey Breast & Avocado Sandwich$10.49
Sliced Turkey Breast, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese
- #5 Tuna Almond Sandwich$9.99
White Albacore Tuna, Grated Carrots, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cheese
- #6 Cream Cheese & Date Sandwich$9.99
Cream Cheese, Cashew Nuts, Dates, Mixed Greens, Tomato
- #7 Turkey & Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.99
Sliced Turkey, Chicken Salad, Avocado, Cheese, Served on a French Roll
- #8 Hummus & Avocado Sandwich$10.49
Hummus, Avocado, Cucumber Slices, Mixed Greens, Tomato
- #0 Tofu & Avocado Sandwich$10.49
Marinated Tofu, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Salsa
- #TD Turkey Delight Sandwich$10.49
Fresh Baked Turkey, Celery, Onions, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Served on Raisin Bread
Salads
- #18 Sunshine Salad$10.49
Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Grated Cheese, Sunflower Seeds
- #19 Tuna Salad$10.99
White Albacore Tuna, Almonds, Grated Carrots, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese
- #20 Chicken-Cashew Salad$10.99
Chicken Salad with Cashews, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese
- #21 Vegetable Salad$10.99
Variety of Fresh Mixed Vegetables, Hummus, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese
- #22 Spinach Salad$11.99
Chicken Breast, Spinach, Avocado, Walnuts
- #23 Shrimp on a Boat Salad$13.99
Shrimp, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Avocado, Grated Cheese
- #24 Tofu Salad$11.49
Marinated Tofu, Mixed Greens, Sesame Seeds
- #25 Turkey Breast & Avocado Salad$11.99
Turkey Breast, Mixed Greens, Avocado, Cheese
- #26 Chicken Breast Salad$11.99
Freshly Baked Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Sliced Eggs, Tomato, Avocado, Grated Cheese
- Small Green Salad$5.99
Hot Sandwiches
- #9 Veggie Burger$11.99
Veggie Patty, Cheese, Tomato, Green Onion
- #13 Tuna Meltie$11.99
White Albacore Tuna Salad, Almonds, Grated Carrots, Melted Cheese, Salsa
- #14 Chicken Meltie$11.99
Fresh Chicken Salad with Cashews, Melted Cheese, Salsa
- #35 Vegan Burger$12.99
Delicious Veggie Nut Patty, Hummus, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado
Burritos
- #30 Artichoke Burrito$9.99
Artichoke Hearts, Avocado, Tomato, Three Cheeses, Served with a Side Salad
- #33 Black Bean Burrito$11.99
Black Beans, Brown Rice, Cheese, Salsa
- #15 Black Bean & Shrimp Burrito$13.99
Black Beans, Shrimp, Avocado, Cheese
- #31 Neato Burrito$12.99
Black Beans, Ground Nuts, Brown Rice, Avocado, Cheese, Served with a Side Salad
- #34 Tofu & Artichoke Burrito$11.49
Marinated Tofu, Artichoke Hearts, Avocado, Tomato, Cheese, Served with a Side Salad
- #12 Veggie Burrito$11.99
Veggie Patty, Avocado, Green Onions, Cheese, Salsa
Hot Bar
- #10 Quesadilla$11.99
Cheese, Fresh Vegetables, Tofu, Salsa
- #27 Steamed Vegetable Plate$11.99
Broccoli, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Yellow Squash, Zucchini, Brown Rice, Cheese
- #36 Teriyaki Plate$13.99
Freshly Baked Chicken Breast or Tofu, Steamed Veggies, Brown Rice, Teriyaki Sauce
- #32 Twice-Baked Potato$10.99
Broccoli, Jack Cheese
- #16 Vegetarian Lasagna$11.99
Broccoli, Spinach, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Jack Cheese
- #11 Vegetarian Quiche$11.99
Fresh Vegetables, Spinach, Potato, Cheese
Lite Lunch Special
Soup of the Day
Beverage
Smoothies
- Annie's Apple$5.99
Apple Juice, Banana, Yogurt, Honey, Coconut Sherbet
- Berry Blend$6.99
Strawberries, Berry Juice, Raspberry Sherbet
- B-O-P$5.99
Banana, Orange, Coconut-Pineapple Juice
- Chiquita Banana$5.99
Banana, Honey, Yogurt, Coconut Sherbet
- Date Shake$6.99
Dates, Lowfat Milk, Coconut Sherbet
- Mango Delight$5.99
Mango, Banana, Mango Sherbet
- Rosie$5.99
Strawberries, Banana, Raspberry Juice
- Taste of Honey$5.99
Apple Juice, Banana, Honey, Cinnamon